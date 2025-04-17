Bus gates lawyer: ‘I’m bolder than ever about scrapping Aberdeen traffic ban – AND making council cough up refunds to fined drivers’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Bus gates lawyer: ‘I’m bolder than ever about scrapping Aberdeen traffic ban – AND making council cough up refunds to fined drivers’

Exclusive: Alasdair Sutherland has revealed more about the looming legal fight against Aberdeen City Council.

Alasdair Sutherland will represent traders in the Aberdeen bus gates court case.
By Ben Hendry

Sitting at the head of the table in a legal office just off Union Street, lawyer Alasdair Sutherland has one message for the Aberdeen traders pinning their hopes to an upcoming courtroom conflict over bus gates.

“I will fight this as fiercely as I possibly can, and I will leave no stone unturned in court,” he told them.

Various shopkeepers, trade leaders and business representatives are hanging on every word at the Burness Paull offices on the second floor of Marischal Square 2.

They have suffered huge losses for almost two years as a result of the city centre traffic bans.

Mr Sutherand is flanked by Norman Esslemont, the smartly dressed veteran retailer who hired him to take on this challenge.

This gathering comes as preparations for the legal fight over Aberdeen’s trade-killing “bus priority” measures ramp up – with a face-off expected this year in the Court of Session.

The Court of Session in Edinburgh. Image: DC Thomson

Only last month, Aberdeen City Council’s legal team said they had complete confidence ahead of the battle.

Did this shake Mr Sutherland’s resolve?

Quite the opposite. He tells this table of traders that seeing the council’s line of defence just made him “feel more bold”.

And the legal eagle had some good news for anyone caught out with a bus gate fine since the controversial system was made permanent…

What’s the latest with the bus gates legal challenge?

Edinburgh-based Mr Sutherland had already carved out a reputation to be feared by local authorities when desperate Granite City traders hired him last year.

He had only just torpedoed Highland Council’s plans to pedestrianise Academy Street in Inverness.

It was after months of his name being mentioned in hushed tones, as something of a last resort should all else fail, that clothes shop owner Mr Esslemont signed him up to the cause.

Norman Esslemont is leading the crusade against the Aberdeen bus gates. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

It’s been a turbulent few months since then.

The public dug deep to donate more than £35,000 towards the legal challenge.

But hopes to get local authority decision-makers around the table for peace talks collapsed.

And in January, the council made the bus gates permanent.

Mr Sutherland told the room that he wasn’t shocked by the council “becoming slightly entrenched” as repeated appeals for fresh talks with business leaders fell flat.

This left only one option on the table. He would see them in court.

The Bridge Street bus gate on a gloomy April afternoon. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

When is legal hearing set to take place?

Mr Sutherland reckons activity will start “ramping up” in the middle of May, with a procedural hearing pencilled in for June.

The appeal hearing itself might then take place in September or October, and the lawyer reckons it will need two days.

A verdict could then be issued in November.

Lawyer Alasdair Sutherland.

What are the key legal battlegrounds?

The crux of the debate will be whether the decision to make the bus gates permanent in January was lawful.

As expected, the £8 million question of money granted to Aberdeen City Council for South College Street road improvements will loom large in court.

Leading councillors cited the prospect of potentially having to pay this back should the bus gates be removed as a reason for making them permanent.

A view of the completed works in 2023. The Aberdeen bus gates court case could hinge on this scheme. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Mr Sutherland contends this “was not a relevant consideration”.

He added: “That goes to their administrative decision-making…

“There is nothing from Transport Scotland stating that anyway, there is nothing in the terms of the funding saying they would have to repay it.”

Could council’s top planner have shot himself in the foot with emails to bus firms?

Mr Sutherland is also taking aim at what he sees as the council’s “unreasonable balance of considerations”.

In December, we revealed how chief planner David Dunne had emailed bus firms seeking positive reports on their experiences with the bus gates.

Chief strategic place planning officer David Dunne, left. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
This, he explained in those messages, would “strengthen the argument for keeping them”.

Mr Dunne was later accused of working “hand in glove” with bus companies to “spin a better story” when we revealed his exchanges.

The lawyer picking apart the council’s actions says this proves the bus gate system was “never an experiment”, as top brass were “always going to make it permanent”.

Over the brunch meeting today, Mr Sutherland mused: “From a court of public opinion point of view, that’s quite damning.”

In the Court of Session, he will argue that this was Mr Dunne “trying to influence the outcome”.

One of the emails…

Why council’s reply ’emboldened’ lawyer in Aberdeen bus gates court case

It’s understood the council will try to fight a “clever” defence, using complicated legal rationale arguing that Mr Esslemont is “not affected” by the bus gates.

But Mr Sutherland is “confident” he has a robust response to this.

In fact, he says seeing the council’s defence plans have convinced him he has a “good prospect of success”.

The lawyer went so far as to say he felt “emboldened” by their riposte.

Norman Esslemont is representing dozens of traders in the legal fight against the bus gates. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

How easy will it be to win?

In order to achieve victory, Mr Sutherland tells us, the court needs only to agree that the council failed in ONE of these areas.

He does not need to convince the judge to agree on every point he plans to raise.

And what will happen if campaigners win their battle?

If the judge at Edinburgh’s Court of Session is persuaded by Mr Sutherland’s argument then they could “quash” the council’s decision.

Asked what that would mean by the assembled gathering, the lawyer simply replies: “It’s gone.”

He continues: “It would have to be dismantled, and if the council wanted to put them back in place they would have to start again from the beginning.

“The council could try to take it to the Supreme Court, but that’s extremely unlikely…

“It’s all or nothing.”

The Union Terrace signage has recently been removed after the right turn ban onto Rosemount Viaduct was axed. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

What if I have been fined? Will I get my money back?

In January, opposition Aberdeen councillors suggested that if the bus gates were found to be “invalid” in court then EVERY fine ever issued to unwitting drivers should be revoked.

Mr Sutherland has now studied the legalities of this explosive claim.

The bad news is, anyone fined while the bus gates were in their “experimental” phase would not be able to secure a refund. So that counts for most of their existence.

However, it could be a different story for anyone left out of pocket this year.

Have you been caught inadvertently breaking the rules? Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

‘Council knew this was a risk’

If it was found that the council acted improperly by making them permanent in January, then any motorists slapped with a fine since then could be getting a refund.

Mr Sutherland reckons it could be November by the time a decision is issued, meaning almost an entire year’s worth of penalties might have to be returned.

He added: “It has been up to the council to keep the bus gates in place just now, whilst subject to a legal challenge, in the knowledge the court may say it’s unlawful and quash it.

“People who have received fines in this interim period would have a right to repayment.”

The Press and Journal ran the Common Sense Compromise in collaboration with local businesses against the bus gates. Image: DC Thomson.

What do you think will happen at the courtroom showdown? Let us know in our comments section below

Why does the council think it can win Aberdeen bus gates court case?

Aberdeen City Council solicitors have remained tight-lipped on their action plan.

A recent meeting on the matter was shrouded in secrecy.

Aberdeen City Council co-leaders Christian Allard (left) and Ian Yuill on central Union Street- which will close to buses later this month. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
But before the press and public were ejected, the local authority’s top solicitor, Alan Thomson, insisted that the opposing claims were all a “matter of interpretation”.

Mr Thomson reiterated that the council “has acted in a proper and correct manner” on all matters.

And he added that having sought further advice from the King’s Counsel, he believes they would be able to defend their position successfully in court.

