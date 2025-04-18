£750k plans to demolish former Arnold Clark car showroom and garage in Torry

National car retailer Arnold Clark has unveiled plans to knock down its huge former showroom and garage in Torry.

The firm has submitted a demolition notice for the massive site on Menzies Road.

Eight buildings and a parapet will all be demolished as part of the proposal.

This includes multiple offices, car showrooms, a wash bay, bodyshop, storage spaces and vehicle spray booths.

Planning documents reveal it will cost around £750,000 to reduce the site to rubble.

What happened to the Torry garage?

The building was last used as an accident repair centre, fixing bumps and scrapes in vehicles of all makes and models.

An adjacent warehouse area was used as the repair garage and storage for various vehicle parts.

Arnold Clark has since moved its repair centre to Craigshaw Road.

The industrial site had been placed on the market for a potential buyer to take on, with offers starting from £300,000.

It also sits across from the prime waterfront ground that has planning permission for 258 flats.

Controlled demolition will stop ‘unplanned collapse’

According to an outline demolition statement submitted on behalf of the firm by Fairhurst, the buildings will be dismantled in reverse order of construction.

It is then expected that all roofs would be taken off, followed by the walls.

Once the buildings have been razed to the ground, contractors will level the site out.

Fairhurst explained that a “top down” method ensures the buildings are stable at all times and would prevent any “unplanned collapse”.

The buildings are known to contain asbestos, but any trace of the hazardous material will be removed ahead of demolition.

