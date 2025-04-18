£750k plans to demolish former Arnold Clark car showroom and garage in Torry

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

£750k plans to demolish former Arnold Clark car showroom and garage in Torry

Planning documents reveal proposals to reduce the industrial site to rubble.

By Kirstie Topp Local Democracy Reporter
The former Arnold Clark garage in Torry. Image: Google Street View
The former Arnold Clark garage in Torry. Image: Google Street View

National car retailer Arnold Clark has unveiled plans to knock down its huge former showroom and garage in Torry.

The firm has submitted a demolition notice for the massive site on Menzies Road.

Eight buildings and a parapet will all be demolished as part of the proposal.

The Torry buildings to be demolished. Image: Fairhurst

This includes multiple offices, car showrooms, a wash bay, bodyshop, storage spaces and vehicle spray booths.

Planning documents reveal it will cost around £750,000 to reduce the site to rubble.

What happened to the Torry garage?

The building was last used as an accident repair centre, fixing bumps and scrapes in vehicles of all makes and models.

Inside the former Arnold Clark car showroom in Torry. Image: Fairhurst

An adjacent warehouse area was used as the repair garage and storage for various vehicle parts.

Arnold Clark has since moved its repair centre to Craigshaw Road.

The large car workshop. Image: Fairhurst

The industrial site had been placed on the market for a potential buyer to take on, with offers starting from £300,000.

It also sits across from the prime waterfront ground that has planning permission for 258 flats.

Controlled demolition will stop ‘unplanned collapse’

According to an outline demolition statement submitted on behalf of the firm by Fairhurst, the buildings will be dismantled in reverse order of construction.

Inside the car workshop. Image: Fairhurst

It is then expected that all roofs would be taken off, followed by the walls.

Once the buildings have been razed to the ground, contractors will level the site out.

Fairhurst explained that a “top down” method ensures the buildings are stable at all times and would prevent any “unplanned collapse”.

Spray booths inside the former Arnold Clark bodyshop. Image: Fairhurst

The buildings are known to contain asbestos, but any trace of the hazardous material will be removed ahead of demolition.

Read more:

Conversation