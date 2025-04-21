Braemar cottage beloved by author Nan Shepherd needs rescued amid ‘risk of collapse’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Braemar cottage beloved by author Nan Shepherd needs rescued amid ‘risk of collapse’

A forgotten wooden cottage hidden away in the forests near Braemar, once a beloved retreat of acclaimed author Nan Shepherd, is to be brought back to life after years of neglect.

By Skye McCord
This unassuming cottage near Braemar was Nan Shepherd's holiday howff.
This unassuming cottage near Braemar was Nan Shepherd's holiday howff. Image: Galbraith

A crumbing cottage beloved as the “holiday howff” of famed author Nan Shepherd is at risk of ruin unless the new owners are given permission for a package of rescue works.

Braeview Cottage, barely more than a cabin, is sagging at the roof with its walls slowly giving way to time.

The building’s literary links have now energised efforts to save it.

Nan Shepherd is the author of the legendary memoir The Living Mountain, which details her experiences hillwalking in the Cairngorms.

Nan Shepherd's image on the RBS £5 note.
Nan Shepherd was recognised with her face featuring on £5 notes. Image: Roddie Reid/DC Thomson

She first visited this wee Deeside cottage in 1928. And once wrote about her first impressions of it…

She said: “On the April day when I first saw the ‘doon-by’ house, its diminutive size, its compactness… stole my heart.

“For a very long time we went back at least once, often twice a year.”

What has happened to Braemar cottage Nan Shepherd loved?

Nearly a century later, the cottage is in a state of disrepair.

Documents submitted to the council state: “As the building approaches its centenary it is structurally unsound and at significant risk of being beyond effective repair.”

The writer at the Braeview Cottage. Image: Galbraith

However, a “carefully executed programme of works” could bring it back from the brink of collapse”.

What next for forlorn cabin?

Braeview Cottage has recently been bought by Calum and Jackie Innes of Blairgowrie.

The couple previously restored nearby Downie’s Cottage, a five-star retreat on the same plot of land in Royal Deeside.

They now hope to pull off the same type of overhaul here, with various plans to spruce it up.

The garden of the quaint property. It was built on what’s thought to be the highest cultivated land in Britain. Image: Galbraith

The roof is to be dismantled and rebuilt using corrugated steel sheeting in its original colour.

Decayed external walls are to be rebuilt and the cottage’s original layout, including its steep stair and signature gable window, will be saved with input from conservation specialists.

The owners also hope Braeview will be listed by Historic Environment Scotland, which would mean its “special interest” is recorded.

What do you think of the plans? Let us know in our comments section below

‘Nan Shepherd has sparked interest in Braemar cottage’

It is unclear what the future plans for the building are beyond salvaging it, but those behind the revamp hint at its growing appeal.

Documents sent to the council by Galbraith add: “Braeview is now a somewhat dilapidated and unassuming property.

“But in recent years its association with Nan Shepherd has resulted in it attracting interest both locally and internationally.”

You can see the plans on the Aberdeenshire Council website.

