Beechgrove Garden ‘Agony Aunt’ Evelyn Wood takes on Courage on the Catwalk in ‘bonus year’

For Evelyn Wood, this is a “bonus year,” and she is determined to make the most of it.

The 87-year-old was diagnosed with high-grade non-Hodgkin T-cell lymphoma in 2021, and doctors believed treatment would give her three more years.

But four years on, Evelyn is still living her life to the full.

She embraces every day, spending time with loved ones, and is kept busy making outfits for Highland dancers or answering questions on Beechgrove Garden.

The pensioner, who now lives in Old Aberdeen, also likes to challenge herself.

Last year, she climbed Bennachie, which was once a favourite walk of hers, and now she is preparing to take on Courage on the Catwalk.

The fundraising fashion show at P&J Live in Aberdeen will be a chance for her to give something back to Friends of Anchor.

She also hopes it will give others hope, encouraging them to “make the most of today”.

Evelyn first noticed a little lump…

She spent 30 years working at the blood transfusion centre at ARI, and only retired in 2020 due to Covid.

At the end of the year, Evelyn’s heart went out of rhythm, and an ambulance was called.

While in A&E, she pointed out a little lump on her armpit — it had been there for a while, but it wasn’t sore and didn’t bother her.

A chest x-ray came back clear, but a urine test wasn’t.

At first, they thought it was a UTI, and she was put on a course of antibiotics. After her medication finished, she still “wasn’t right” and another round was prescribed.

But early in 2021, she “quite suddenly” noticed swelling on one side of her body.

“The lump in my armpit grew bigger, and my leg was immense,” she said matter-of-factly.

“So I thought: ‘Ah, I know what’s wrong with me, I just don’t know where’.”

Evelyn gets ‘best room with a view’ after quick admission

She called her doctor on Friday afternoon and had her bloods taken the same day.

On Saturday morning, the GP called from his home to deliver the news that she had lymphoma, but reassured her that it was “treatable”.

The then 82-year-old was admitted to the Anchor Unit within days.

She was given “the best room”, looking out over the blood transfusion centre.

Because this was during Covid, she was not allowed any visitors — not even her husband George — and instead would watch from her window to spot any cars belonging to her friends heading to work.

The room was a space where she felt “safe and cared for” thanks to all the staff.

Evelyn made room at Anchor Unit her ‘temporary home’

Evelyn spent 10 days in the Anchor Unit and celebrated her 83rd birthday there, even receiving a present from Friends of Anchor to mark the day.

She “made the most” of her hospital stay, appreciating everything the charity did to boost her spirits and look after her.

“It was like I was on holiday,” she laughed. “I didn’t have to cook or anything, just be positive.”

When she wasn’t getting various tests or treatment, she carried on answering questions for Beechgrove Garden fans and knitting for the antenatal baby unit.

Unfortunately, it was while staying in the Anchor Unit that Evelyn was told she had an “aggressive” form of lymphoma called non-Hodgkin T-cell.

Her consultant said that while he couldn’t cure her, treatment could give her three more years.

‘I’m going to live with lymphoma’

Evelyn says her age helped her accept the diagnosis, never stopping to ask “why me?” she just wanted to “get on with it”.

“I’ve been very lucky, until now,” she added. “But your luck has to run out at some point.”

Six months after her first successful round of chemo, she discovered lumps on her neck.

Evelyn had to go through another more aggressive chemo, but had to stop after four sessions because it started affecting her kidneys.

But four years on, she’s remaining positive and enjoying every day.

“My scans worked, my treatment worked,” she said. “But I’ve never heard the words ‘you’re cancer free’.

“I adopted the attitude that I’m going to live with lymphoma, but it’s in a coma.

“And it can stay there as long as it likes, as long as it doesn’t wake up.”

The keen gardener says she is also very grateful to the Tillydrone community nurses because not only did they carry out her blood tests, but they attended to her pic line every week.

Courage on the Catwalk 2025

While Evelyn has been preparing for her fashion show debut, this isn’t the first time she’s raised funds for Friends of Anchor.

She doesn’t charge a lot for the Highland dancing outfits, so she puts her tips into the charity piggy bank — and has raised £500 so far.

Evelyn also had a Doric story published in an anthology, and the £50 prize was also put to the charity.

Her husband helps the fundraising efforts, putting any money he earns from his talks to the cause too.

“So that’s my story,” she said, clasping her hands together on her lap with a smile.

“I’m still not cured, but three years have turned into four — that’s why I thought ‘I have a bonus year, and it’s time for pay back’.

“I knew Friends of Anchor were there for me, and I know they’re still there. While I haven’t felt the need for them yet, I know that day may come.”

