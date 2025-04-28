Molly Malone’s air conditioning plan to boost ‘customer comfort’ as Aberdeen bar gets revamp

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Molly Malone’s air conditioning plan to boost ‘customer comfort’ as Aberdeen bar gets revamp

Meanwhile, the Boyne Hotel in Portsoy is to become flats as proposals are finally approved.

By Ben Hendry
Molly Malone's wants to stand out more on Aberdeen's Union Street.
Molly Malone’s in Aberdeen could soon undergo a revamp, while proposals to turn Portsoy’s closed Boyne Hotel into flats have been approved.

These and more feature in this week’s Planning Ahead, our regular round-up of the latest proposals being pondered across the north-east.

Every week we bring readers a selection of the most interesting applications submitted to our councils to form changes big and small in our communities.

We start with a Deeside wedding venue’s plans to create extra room for celebrations…

Will council say yes to wedding marquee proposal?

With wedding season getting under way, various scenic settings across the north-east are about to spring into life as they become elegant backdrops to special ceremonies.

Ballogie House, near Aboyne, is at the heart of an estate which lists its “key operations” as farming, cropping, forestry and field sports.

The scenic venue. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

But the historic manor is now becoming a popular wedding venue.

As a countryside retreat, it provides rooms for up to 14 guests – and was recently spruced up to entice more guests.

And as more requests for charity events and weddings roll in, owners are seeking permission to erect a marquee in the grounds.

The Ballogie Estate grouse moor. Image: DC Thomson

‘Marquee will mean we can move fast with expansion’

Papers sent to the council add: “Ballogie House has built up a reputation for holding wedding functions.

“If temporary planning permission were to be granted the applicant would be in a position to continue to offering larger events for the general public.”

They explain that erecting a marquee would allow them to “quickly activate this business expansion” and “support local employment and tourism”.

Old farm buildings to become new north-east homes

Crumbling old farm buildings between Banff and Whitehills are being transformed into new housing.

The Mill of Boyndie site, just off the A98 road at Inverboyndie, dates back to 1809.

One of the steading at the spot. Image: Fairhurst

Boyndie-based Ken Barbour is turning the old farm, including its B-listed farmhouse, into six homes.

Architects have described the plans as a “stunning rural development”.

Most of the outbuildings surrounding the B-listed farmhouse are now to be torn down, “due to lack of foundation and their unstable nature”.

Another rickety former farm building. Image: Fairhurst

One steading was demolished last March following “concerns about the structural integrity of the roof and walls following a recent storm”.

What about remaining farmhouse?

The same engineers who scrutinised the dilapidated steadings, ruling them irredeemable, also examined the farmhouse due to be renovated under the proposals.

There are hopes to “restore it to its former Georgian grandeur”.

The farmhouse was added to the Buildings at Risk Register. Image: Fairhurst

But while the building experts stopped short of recommending it be demolished too, they noted that it would be expensive to “bring it up to modern standard”.

Plots within the development are already on the market.

This shows the vision to resurrect the farmhouse. Image: GD Lodge architects
And here is how the entire development will look. Image: GD Lodge architects

Peterhead fish factory to expand

Over in Peterhead, the Lunar fish filleting factory has put in plans for an expansion.

A new plant room and box store will be created in a yard area under the proposals.

Lunar carries out regular deliveries to Belgium, France, Holland and Germany from the spot just off the town’s Invernettie roundabout.

The Blue Toon building Image: Google Maps

On your bike! Motorcycle move approved

Meanwhile, plans to transform a former Aberdeen gym into a motorcycle workshop have been approved.

Jopps Motorcycles, a repair shop in the city centre, has been given the go-ahead to relocate from its current premises on Jopp’s Lane to a larger unit around the corner.

The new location on Loch Street previously housed CrossFit Emergence, a gym that closed more than a year ago.

The two-wheeler-daft owner Lee Addison has worked out of their Jopp’s Lane home for 10 years, after taking over from his dad.

The move, which has now been approved by council planners, will see the former gym turned into an MOT and brake testing centre, as well as a garage for servicing motorcycles and mopeds.

Jopps has become the go-to place for motorcycle repairs in Aberdeen leading to long waiting lists. Image: DC Thomson.

Scores of bikers wrote to the local authority supporting the move, expressing their love for “one of the most dedicated garages” around.

EV charging plans at McDonalds

Last week, Planning Ahead detailed a spiralling spat in Aberdeen’s west end that all began when one resident wanted to create a driveway to power their electric car.

But this week, over in Westhill, it’s a fast food giant rather than a west end resident wanting to install EV kit.

The McDonald’s at Arnhall Business Park is looking to build two plug-in ports next to the entrance of the restaurant.

These 160kW chargers can take a car from 10% to 80% battery in around 25 minutes – enough time to enjoy a Big Mac meal inside the American burger bar.

Boyne Hotel in Portsoy to become flats

Portsoy’s Boyne Hotel has faced an uncertain future for some time now.

The inn dates back to the 1700s, but it has become a prominent empty building in the picturesque seaside community in recent years.

Plans to bring it back to life had been approved in 2021 – but the proposal to turn it into three townhouses fell by the wayside.

The frontage of the C-listed building. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

At the time, building boffins had said the historic venue needed to be converted to prevent it from falling into ruin.

Owner Catherine Johnson went back to drawing board – amending her plans to be for just two homes instead.

And it’s these plans which have now finally been approved by the council.

The Boyne Hotel has been shut since 2018. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

Blueprints show both a three-bed and five-bed home stretching over three floors, along with new slate-coloured solar panels on the roof to help them blend in.

What do you think of this week’s plans? Let us know in our comments section below

Molly Malone’s revamp plans in Aberdeen city centre

Bosses at Molly Malone’s are keen to do up the Aberdeen pub – saying it needs air conditioning installed to help customers feel more “comfortable” among a host of planned improvements.

The Union Street building. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

The C-listed 224 Union Street address dates back almost 200 years, when it was the office for architect John Rust (who famously designed the city’s bathing station at the beach).

But it will be remembered by some as The Other Record Shop – or Egyptian-themed bar The Nile.

Surprise, surprise! Pop singer Cilla Black signs autographs for her fans at The Other Record Shop on Aberdeen’s Union Street in May, 1978. Cilla was appearing in her own show at the Capitol Cinema. Image: DC Thomson

But as well as an interesting past, having such an old building can come with its issues too.

What are the new plans?

Pub chain Greene King own the Molly Malone’s in Aberdeen city centre.

They want to alter the bar as the existing servery is “of a relatively poor
quality”.

This shows the spruced up servery planned. Image: Inventive Design Associates

This new version would “be of a high quality panelled timber front, with hardwood top”.

Architects add: “It is also better situated to be the focal point of the customer area, which is important for sustaining the business moving forward.”

These blueprints show how the internal layout would change:

A “general refurbishment and redecoration” is also planned to “help breathe new life into the building”, while respecting its existing historic charm.

And new signs will be added outside too.

Why does Molly Malone’s need ventilation?

Architects explain that the current layout presents an “inherent issue” with ventilation and “air comfort for visitors”.

They now hope to address this with air conditioning to be installed, with four units strategically placed over different parts of the pub.

Condensers would be “discreetly” located to the rear of the building and enclosed in a timber casing.

A view from Molly Malone’s towards the upper end of Aberdeen’s Granite Mile. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

Plans come amid Guinness craze…

The new plans for Molly Malone’s come amid a boom in the popularity of Irish pubs – and just months after a new rival opened up in Aberdeen city centre.

The former Cafe D’ag was given a makeover as O’Malleys.

The new-look bar at O’Malley’s. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

A rush on the black stuff left scores of pubs across the UK running dry towards the end of last year.

Guinness’s owner Diageo even had to limit how much pubs could buy because of “exceptional consumer demand” in Britain.

It’s become more and more popular with youngsters and women.

And with experts reckoning the stout will keep going from strength to strength, it seems Molly Malone’s wants to become the go-to destination for anyone looking to “split the G” in Aberdeen.

This shows how the revamped frontage would look. Image: Inventive Design Associates

