All of the bargains at Shop Aberdeen – including whisky tastings, free Lego and clothes deals

Dozens of shops are rolling out reductions in a bid to boost the city centre.

Tiger Lily Boutique owner Debbie Brash is just oner shopkeeper offering Shop Aberdeen bargains. Image: Paul Reid.
Tiger Lily Boutique owner Debbie Brash is just oner shopkeeper offering Shop Aberdeen bargains. Image: Paul Reid.
By Ben Hendry

Evening shopping events offering a glass of Prosecco, free boxes of Lego and even give-away blow-dry appointments are just some of the treats lined up to lure shoppers into Aberdeen this weekend.

The Shop Aberdeen bargains extravaganza was concocted last year in a bid to increase city centre footfall by shining a light on bricks and mortar retailers.

And now the event, organised by Aberdeen Inspired, is back with an expanded offering – with pretty much something for everyone.

Need a new outfit? Scores of clothes shops are slashing prices.

Jenni Halminen, customer service leader at sports store Decathlon in Union Square. Image: Aberdeen Inspired

Fancy picking up a gift for someone? Aberdeen stalwarts like Juniper and Annie Mo’s are getting out the pricing gun to knock down their range.

Free Star Trek memorabilia will even be on offer at one store, while whisky enthusiasts will be able to sample some malts for a bargain cost!

Without further ado, here’s the whole list…

What clothes shops will be knocking down prices? And by how much?

From April 24 to 27, clothes shops across the centre are preparing for a stampede of bargain hunters.

Anyone who spends more than £100 on trendy gear at Attic will get a free mystery goodie bag – with one containing a £100 gift voucher.

Don’t worry, you can still get to Attic while Union Street roadworks are taking place. Image: Denny Andonova/DC Thomson

In the west end, Bellino will give away a free necklace or scarf (worth between £30-£40) for every customer who spends a minimum of £75.

Nearby, Hamish Munro will hand out free bamboo socks on purchases over £50 – or a free necklace worth £35 if you spend more than £100.

Chapel Street’s Tiger Lily Boutique will roll out 10% off deals.

There will be 10% reductions at Copper and Grey too, while Esslemonts will hand anyone spending over £75 a free scarf or bamboo socks.

Norman Esslemont holding a paper, with a front page on the city centre bus gates.
The menswear store Esslemonts has been a staple for more than 160 years. Owner Norman Esslemont has recently been leading the fight against city bus gates. Image: Isaac Buchan/DC Thomson.

On the Upperkirkgate, the Andrew Begg shoe shop will have 10% off all adult footwear purchases over £30, with free entries to a prize draw available too.

Boux Avenue is offering a free goodie bag to anyone who spends more than £50,

Claires in both the Trinity and St Nicholas centres will slash 25% from the price of ear piercing.

Elsewhere in the Trinity Centre, Katsize Lingerie Too will have a free lucky dip brief with every purchase while Style For Your Shape is knocking off 10% across the store.

Victoria Mutch (right) from Style For Your Shape, with shop supervisor Heather Kerr. Image: DC Thomson

Both city centre branches of New Look will offer a £10 discount on full-price purchases over £50, while Seasalt Cornwall is rolling out a 10% discount on all full-price items.

There will be 10% discounts at Tiso across the weekend too.

McCalls will offer a 10% off deal on retail and hire items, while its jewellery store will knock off 10% from most of its range.

What’s this about free Lego at Shop Aberdeen?

One particular brick and mortar outfit looking to bring in some punters is the Trinity Centre’s Toytown.

It will give away a free Lego mini-build to anyone who spends more than £15 – while stocks last!

Union Street’s Geek Retreat will have a 25% discount on Manga comics and 15% off Lego items.

This customer takes his bargain hunting seriously. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson

Meanwhile, for those with a taste for nostalgic toys, the Vintage Toys and Collectables store will have 10% discounts.

Will salons take part?

The Bloom Lifestyle Salon on Rose Street will chop £25 from customers’ first hair colour service, while offering a 20% discount on all retail products.

And there will be a free wash and blow-dry for anyone shelling out more than £60.

The Dream Beauty Studio will offer a 50% discount on eyebrow threading and waxing with any nail treatment (excluding normal polish, removal and repairs).

Dream Beauty Studio in The Trinity Centre. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson

Linton & Mac is offering a free blow dry with any colour appointment, or a free in-salon miracle mask with a mini take-home (service valued at £10) with any cut.

There will be a complimentary beverage or cocktail with all treatments.

Saks Hair and Beauty will have 10% and 15% discounts on offer.

What events will be on?

CeX will enter anyone who signs up as a member during Shop Aberdeen into a prize draw for a PS5.

What’s more, the Union Street store will hold its own Mario Kart competition – with a £50 voucher for the player with the fastest time.

Various gaming events will also take place at the Thistle Tavern store.

Tiso is hosting a free talk with runner Meryl Cooper from 6-7pm on Thursday.

There will be a workshop entitled “abstract embroidery made simple” at Copper and Grey – priced at £35 per person. Places can be booked online.

Craigdon will be serving up some treats during a “camping food tasting event” from noon to 4pm on Saturday.

Max Bruce, Craigdon Mountain Sports.
Max Bruce, outside Craigdon in Aberdeen. Image: DC Thomson

Style For Your Shape will stay open until 7pm on Thursday, pledging to provide a free gift to anyone who RSVPs in advance and to pour out some welcoming glasses of fizz.

What will Shop Aberdeen offer whisky enthusiasts?

There will be tasting sessions at the Aberdeen Whisky Shop at the top end of Union Street from 11am to 4pm on Thursday and Friday.

Visitors can get a whisky flight offering three glasses for just £10, while there will be 10% discounts in the shop.

Aberdeen Whisky Shop on Union Street. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

And if you’re still thirsty…

There will be a liqueurs tasting session at Trinity Centre booze shop Failte from 11am to 4pm on Saturday.

Where else will I be able to bag some bargains?

Aberdeen Art Gallery will hand out free mugs or water bottles to anyone spending more than £25 in the gift shop.

The Aberdeen Gift and Tourist Shop will knock 10% off all purchases, as will Aberdeen Vinyl Records in the same unit.

Aberdeen Vinyl Records is one of the city shops taking part in Shop Aberdeen. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Duncan And Todd will have 20% discounts on glasses and sunglasses.

Anyone eyeing up deals at Belmont Optical will be able to get a second pair of specs for half price after picking up their first pair, Very Spexy is offering 20% reductions and there will be 20% off frames at Lux Designer Glasses.

The Trinity Centre’s Fàilte is offering 15% discounts on Snatch and Thatch candles, along with 10% discounts on dog collars and leads.

Failte has moved into a shared shop premises in the Trinity Centre. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Forbes Gallery and Gifts is knocking 15% off purchases over £20m while Gamola Golf will give out gift bags with any purchase over £10.

Something for everyone at Shop Aberdeen: From guitars to bargain rugs

Grampian Health Store will reduce all sales over £40 by 10%, Heathers Woodcrafts is carrying out free engraving on custom orders and Juniper will have deals on candles, sculptures and ROKA bags.

Kenny’s Music will have 10% discount on all accessories in store, while Brunswick BF200 acoustic guitars will be reduced down to £79 from £99 at The Green venue.

Angelic Aromas Aberdeen will give out free mini reed diffusers (worth £15) with any purchase over £50, and Annie Mo’s will distribute free diffusers (worth £19) with any full-price purchases over £100.

Emily Mcdonald of Annie Mo’s. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson

Will you be heading into town for some Shop Aberdeen bargains? Let us know in our comments section below

Even more bargains in store…

Veteran Granite Mile pharmacy Charles Michies is offering a 10% discount on all collections in the gift department, along with free tea or coffee when you spend over £15.

Desert Rugs will have a 10% discount on any purchase, with a 20% discount on selected rugs.

No 18 Gifts and Cards, Somers Fishing Tackle and Scotvapes will also have 10% discounts available.

Colin Craik, Somers Fishing Tackle. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

The Green House has 20% discounts on all indoor and outdoor plants.

Union Street’s Thistle Tavern will have a treat for Trekkies during the shop-til-you-drop extravaganza.

Bosses are giving away a free copy of the Star Trek: Deep Space Nine Fluxx game with all purchases over £25.

