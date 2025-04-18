Man charged after crash on Banchory high street

A driver has been arrested and charged following a late-night crash at a busy junction in Banchory.

The crash involving just one vehicle happened at 2.20am on Friday, April 18, on Banchory’s High Street.

Emergency services attended the scene but there were no injuries sustained.

Police have now confirmed a 57-year-old man has been charged and is due to appear in court at a later date.

A spokesperson said: “Around 2.20am on Friday, 18 April, we received a report of a one-vehicle crash on High Street, Banchory.

“The driver, a 57-year-old man, has been arrested and charged in connection with a road traffic offence and released on an undertaking.”