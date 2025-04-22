Spoons bosses vow to spruce up grubby goddess statue as they ramp up Aberdeen hotel rooms plan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Spoons bosses vow to spruce up grubby goddess statue as they ramp up Aberdeen hotel rooms plan

The decaying deity has fallen on hard times - but pub bosses are committed to bringing her back to her glory days.

The Aberdeen Wetherspoon statue has seen better days. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
The Aberdeen Wetherspoon statue has seen better days. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
By Isaac Buchan

Wetherspoon bosses have pledged to clean up the grubby goddess statue atop the Archibald Simpson pub as they vow to see through some major expansion plans.

It has gazed down from the roof of the A-listed former bank for more than 180 years, but is in a sorry state having been left exposed to the elements.

The grimy sculpture depicts the Roman deity Ceres, who is the goddess of agriculture, grain crops, fertility and motherly relationships.

Pub bosses have now promised to bring it back to its glory days.

The Aberdeen Wetherspoon is looking at a major expansion. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
The Aberdeen Wetherspoon is looking at a major expansion. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

These clean-up commitments come alongside massive plans to add a beer garden to the venue and convert the upper floors into a hotel.

Why has Ceres statue fallen on hard times?

The statue atop the Castle Street pub has fallen victim to the weather thanks to its exposed position overlooking the Castlegate.

Bar bosses had previously promised to clean up the goddess five years ago – but were waylaid by the pandemic.

At the time, George Street and Harbour councillor Michael Hutchison said the sculpture of Ceres looked like “she’s just been dug up in a tattie field”.

Someone has stuck a Guy Fawkes mask up on the goddess. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Someone has stuck a Guy Fawkes mask up on the goddess. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

But the pub chain are still committed to fixing up the sculpture.

Wetherspoon spokesman Eddie Gershon said: “Restoring the statue was intended as part of wider works at the pub planned for 2020, which were postponed due to the pandemic.

“Wetherspoon plan to carry out a substantial refurbishment of the pub and building in the near future, which will include restoration to the statue.”

‘What’s not to like about Aberdeen Wetherspoon statue?’

The figure was designed by local artist James Giles and was chosen to represent the prosperity of Aberdeen in the 1840s, as famed architect Simpson designed the building.

Labour councillor Sandra Macdonald is another who is calling on the pub chain to scrub up the statue left in their care.

A statue of Ceres in Madrid. Image: F. J. Carneros

The George Street and Harbour councillor told The Press and Journal: “I would be delighted if Wetherspoons were to spruce up the statue of Ceres.

“There are not enough statues of women in Aberdeen so we should look after the ones we have.

“Ceres represents bountiful harvests and motherhood, what’s not to like about that?”

Read more:

Conversation