Spoons bosses vow to spruce up grubby goddess statue as they ramp up Aberdeen hotel rooms plan

Wetherspoon bosses have pledged to clean up the grubby goddess statue atop the Archibald Simpson pub as they vow to see through some major expansion plans.

It has gazed down from the roof of the A-listed former bank for more than 180 years, but is in a sorry state having been left exposed to the elements.

The grimy sculpture depicts the Roman deity Ceres, who is the goddess of agriculture, grain crops, fertility and motherly relationships.

Pub bosses have now promised to bring it back to its glory days.

These clean-up commitments come alongside massive plans to add a beer garden to the venue and convert the upper floors into a hotel.

Why has Ceres statue fallen on hard times?

The statue atop the Castle Street pub has fallen victim to the weather thanks to its exposed position overlooking the Castlegate.

Bar bosses had previously promised to clean up the goddess five years ago – but were waylaid by the pandemic.

At the time, George Street and Harbour councillor Michael Hutchison said the sculpture of Ceres looked like “she’s just been dug up in a tattie field”.

But the pub chain are still committed to fixing up the sculpture.

Wetherspoon spokesman Eddie Gershon said: “Restoring the statue was intended as part of wider works at the pub planned for 2020, which were postponed due to the pandemic.

“Wetherspoon plan to carry out a substantial refurbishment of the pub and building in the near future, which will include restoration to the statue.”

‘What’s not to like about Aberdeen Wetherspoon statue?’

The figure was designed by local artist James Giles and was chosen to represent the prosperity of Aberdeen in the 1840s, as famed architect Simpson designed the building.

Labour councillor Sandra Macdonald is another who is calling on the pub chain to scrub up the statue left in their care.

The George Street and Harbour councillor told The Press and Journal: “I would be delighted if Wetherspoons were to spruce up the statue of Ceres.

“There are not enough statues of women in Aberdeen so we should look after the ones we have.

“Ceres represents bountiful harvests and motherhood, what’s not to like about that?”

