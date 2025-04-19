Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire Multiple police vehicles sent to B999 south of Pitmedden Officers and emergency services were called to the Aberdeenshire road near Udny Station. By Alberto Lejarraga April 19 2025, 9:05 pm April 19 2025, 9:05 pm Share Multiple police vehicles sent to B999 south of Pitmedden Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/aberdeen-aberdeenshire/6737836/police-b999-udny-station/ Copy Link 0 comment Police and emergency services on the B999. Image: Fubar News Police and emergency services have been called to an Aberdeenshire road. They were sent to the B999 near Udny Station around 8pm today, Saturday, April 19. Images on social media show multiple police vehicles and ambulances on the side of the road. The nature of the incident is unknown at the moment. Police Scotland have been approached for comment. Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story. Please check back later for more and follow The Press and Journal on Facebook for breaking news.
Conversation