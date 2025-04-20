Pictures: WeToo! Inclusive Awards Night

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Pictures: WeToo! Inclusive Awards Night

A dazzling night celebrating inclusive businesses in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.

We Too! Awards 2025. Image: Ethan Williams
We Too! Awards 2025. Image: Ethan Williams
By Heather Fowlie

The We Too! Inclusive Awards took place in Aberdeen at Union Kirk on Saturday.

The event saw local businesses up for awards nominated for providing inclusive treatment.

Guests enjoyed games, dance performances and entertainment throughout the evening.

Phionna McInnes of We Too! said: “The Inclusive Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire awards are a wonderful opportunity to recognise and celebrate the incredible efforts of individuals and organisations who champion inclusivity across our region.”

Our photographer Ethan Williams captured all the best pictures below:

We Too! Awards 2025.
Event organisers and WeToo! representatives.
Entertainment on the night.
Guests sit down for the meal.
Megan Elrick and Mary Noble.
Lisa and Emma.
Entertainment on the night.
The venue: Union Kirk.
Guests listen to Phionna McInnes’s speech.
Mark Williams and Rogan McInnes.
Guests play ‘hit or miss’ game for a prize.
Winner of the ‘hit or miss’ game walked up to the stage to collect the prize.
Natalie Sutherland presents the first award.
Lyn Duncan and Richard Taylor, winner of hit or miss game.
The awards.
Natalie Sutherland presents the inclusive hairdresser award to Dogan of Ace of Blades.
Andy Kit of ‘His Majesty’s Theatre’ wins the inclusive indoor attraction award.
John Slater presents the inclusive shoe shop award to William Rae, accepting on behalf of Street Stompers.
The guests enjoyed the entertainment.
Andy Kit, left of ‘His Majesty’s Theatre’ wins the inclusive indoor attraction award, presented by Fikri.
Finlay, Deva, Morag, Andy and Rachel enjoying the awards night.
Radio presenter Lauren Mitchell hosts the night.
Wilma Dighan, left, accepts the inclusive dentist award on behalf of Deborah Knowles at Cults Dental Practice and Tori Chamberlain.
Morag Young, Dawn Robertson and Tess Cruikshank attended the awards evening.
Adele Reid, left presents the inclusive outdoor attraction award to Christina Polson of The Farm Stop.
Marie accepts the inclusive restaurant award, on behalf of The Brig O’ Don, presented by Rogan McInnes.
Phyllis Garden presents the next award.
Elena Paterson presents the inclusive after school club award to Don Robertson and Beth Towsey of ‘CHAMPS’.
Claire Rose, left, wins the inclusive soft play award, presented by Sarah Macroy.
Phyllis Garden presents the inclusive activity class award to Kathleen, Lewis and Antonia on behalf of Bon Accord Thistle Swimming Club.

