Pictures: WeToo! Inclusive Awards Night

The We Too! Inclusive Awards took place in Aberdeen at Union Kirk on Saturday.

The event saw local businesses up for awards nominated for providing inclusive treatment.

Guests enjoyed games, dance performances and entertainment throughout the evening.

Phionna McInnes of We Too! said: “The Inclusive Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire awards are a wonderful opportunity to recognise and celebrate the incredible efforts of individuals and organisations who champion inclusivity across our region.”

