St Nicholas Kirk ‘to become cruise ship tourist draw’ as revamp plans approved in bid to boost Union Street

Plans to breathe new life into St Nicholas Kirk have been approved – as the owners pledge to turn it into a tourism draw for cruise ship passengers.

Charity Scot-Art, formerly known as Edinburgh Palette, bought the building last year and have spent months working on a proposal to transform the West Kirk.

The last service held in the kirk was back in December 2020, so it has been lying empty for some time.

But going forward the A-listed church, also known as the Mither Kirk, will be used to host various entertainment events – and provide support to those in need.

A foodbank could also be based there along with a heritage trail showcasing Aberdeen’s history.

It comes as objectors had argued that plans to remove around a quarter of the pews from the church would “destroy” the kirk’s history.

What will happen to St Nicholas Kirk?

The proposal went before Aberdeen City Council’s planning committee earlier today.

Scot-Art boss Iain Sneddon attended the meeting to talk through the plans and persuade councillors to back the application.

He explained that his organisation had been working hard over the last 18 months to make the kirk a “more comfortable and usable space”.

Mr Sneddon said: “Our intention is to return the kirk to the heart of the community, not by faith, but with a mix of cultural and third sector services that give something back to the local area.”

Under the plan, the Mither Kirk would be made fully accessible while providing a safe and warm space for those who need it.

It would host cultural community events such as music performances, theatre shows and readings.

The church space could also offer support for the homeless, counselling sessions and even medical treatment, while a foodbank may be set up too.

Mr Sneddon revealed the historic pews could be returned and installed in exactly the same space if needed in the future.

Kirk regeneration a boost for Union Street and tourists

Lynne de Boer of the UK Oil and Gas Chaplaincy Trust praised the “exciting and transformative” project.

Addressing the committee, she explained the trust has been associated with the Kirk of St Nicholas for around 40 years.

The city centre church is also used for the industry’s annual service of remembrance.

She said: “Change is never easy but in this case it is necessary, to remove the pews to create an area for exhibitions and meeting spaces.

“Talk of destroying heritage and vandalism is emotive and not accurate, the pews will not be destroyed but repurposed.”

Ms de Boer also argued that work at the church would tie in with the ongoing regeneration of Union Street.

“Flint, the renovated market, is opposite and will surely draw footfall to the area,” she said.

“The existence of a repurposed church in the heart of Aberdeen displaying its heritage would surely also be a draw not only for residents but for the growing number of tourists and visitors from cruise ships.

“I encourage you all to show ambition and vision to allow this legacy project to proceed, enhance Union Street and make the Mither Kirk great again.”

Could St Nicholas Kirk be a hit for Aberdeen tourists?

However councillor Marie Boulton wasn’t convinced this was the right move and made an impassioned plea to keep the kirk as it is, saying it had “so much more to give”.

“It has so many unique features and to be able to tell the story of this building you have to keep it intact,” she stated.

“We’ve seen it used for Spectra on several occasions and performances in Granite Noir without having to remove anything.

“There is still opportunity to have all of these activities going on, but to make it a major tourist attraction.

“We won’t be able to explain the history as it will have lost that essence.”

Councillor Boulton even suggested Scot-Art and the Open Space Trust, who are transforming the East Kirk, work together to retain the church as it is.

In one final plea, she said: “Once it’s gone, it’s gone. This hasn’t been touched for over 500 years.

“This is something so unique that we won’t get the chance to get it back.”

Transformation would stop vandals and break-ins

However, committee convener councillor Ciaran McRae wanted to approve the proposal.

He believed Scot-Art’s vision was a “great reuse” of the building and said throwing the plan out would be to the detriment of the site.

“If we refuse, the kirk will remain in its current condition, closed off from public use and it will further deteriorate and be at risk of break-ins and further vandalism.

“That is something we really can’t afford in such an asset in the city centre.”

Following a vote, the proposal was granted by seven to two.

