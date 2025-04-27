Hero Johnshaven 14-year-old saved casualties from horror car crash – with broken arm and wrist

Monday, January 20, was just another day for Dylan Cossans as he left his front door to be picked up for school.

But the Johnshaven 14-year-old’s world would soon be turned on its head.

The taxi that arrived to take him and other pupils to Stonehaven’s Mackie Academy was involved in a horrific crash just after leaving his coastal village.

Emerging from the wreckage, Dylan saw past the chaos and confusion and jumped into action.

Despite the searing agony of a broken arm and wrist, he helped drag his fellow passengers to safety. Five people were then taken to hospital.

For his heroic acts that day, Dylan is soon to be recognised at an event in Stonehaven.

Ahead of the ceremony, The Press and Journal spoke to Dylan and his dad Ryan, and heard how the fearless teen fought through his broken bones to save his fellow schoolmates.

Terrifying crash leaves teen with agonising injuries

Dylan Cossans had only just turned 14 when heading off for school on that chilly January morning.

His usual taxi trip, filled with other pupils, sees him head up the A92 to school.

But soon after leaving his home, the vehicle was involved in a terrifying collision with another car.

How did Dylan Cossans come to the rescue?

Dylan told us he was “happy” to be recognised – though he doesn’t often like to think of that day.

His dad, Ryan Cossans, proudly tells us the story of his son’s heroic act of bravery.

The dad-of-three said: “Dylan managed to get himself out the vehicle and then started helping other people across to the kerb.

“Dylan phoned me when I was still at home with my daughter.

“When I answered the phone, he just said ‘dad we’ve been in a crash’. I was panicking like anything…”

Ryan continued: “Dylan started shouting and screaming for the driver to wake up, and he then said, ‘dad I think the driver is dead’.

“That’s when my heart sank. I ran as fast as I could out of the house to get up to the crash site.”

But despite the bleak situation Ryan had heard about down the phone – it didn’t turn into a tragedy. The driver Dylan worried about had been left unconscious.

Dylan Cossans awarded for bravery

The teen has now won a Hannah Dyson award as a result of his acts on that January morning.

The event, named after a Netherley teenager who died in 2005 after a long battle with cystic fibrosis, celebrates under-18s for their “outstanding youth achievement, excellence or merit”.

And for Ryan, he couldn’t be prouder now that his son’s efforts are being rewarded.

The 39-year-old said: “A lot of people have said how brave he was to try and help people out of the car and onto the side of the road.

“I was really proud that he had taken it on himself and how he tried to help out as much as he possibly could despite being injured at the same time.

“It makes me really proud. You don’t really know what you yourself would do in that sort of situation.

“But for a child to go into that fight or flight situation, he’s done really well and I’m really happy for what he’s done.”

