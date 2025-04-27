Hero Johnshaven 14-year-old saved casualties from horror car crash – with broken arm and wrist

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Hero Johnshaven 14-year-old saved casualties from horror car crash – with broken arm and wrist

Dylan Crossans put others before himself - despite breaking bones himself in the incident.

Dylan is now being rewarded for his heroic efforts. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Dylan is now being rewarded for his heroic efforts. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
By Isaac Buchan

Monday, January 20, was just another day for Dylan Cossans as he left his front door to be picked up for school.

But the Johnshaven 14-year-old’s world would soon be turned on its head.

The taxi that arrived to take him and other pupils to Stonehaven’s Mackie Academy was involved in a horrific crash just after leaving his coastal village.

Emerging from the wreckage, Dylan saw past the chaos and confusion and jumped into action.

Despite the searing agony of a broken arm and wrist, he helped drag his fellow passengers to safety. Five people were then taken to hospital.

For his heroic acts that day, Dylan is soon to be recognised at an event in Stonehaven.

Dylan Cossans will receive a Hannah Dyson award. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Dylan Cossans will receive a Hannah Dyson award. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Ahead of the ceremony, The Press and Journal spoke to Dylan and his dad Ryan, and heard how the fearless teen fought through his broken bones to save his fellow schoolmates.

Terrifying crash leaves teen with agonising injuries

Dylan Cossans had only just turned 14 when heading off for school on that chilly January morning.

His usual taxi trip, filled with other pupils, sees him head up the A92 to school.

Mackie Academy in Stonehaven. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson

But soon after leaving his home, the vehicle was involved in a terrifying collision with another car.

How did Dylan Cossans come to the rescue?

Dylan told us he was “happy” to be recognised – though he doesn’t often like to think of that day.

His dad, Ryan Cossans, proudly tells us the story of his son’s heroic act of bravery.

The crash took place just before the Lathallan School turn off. Image: Google Maps

The dad-of-three said: “Dylan managed to get himself out the vehicle and then started helping other people across to the kerb.

“Dylan phoned me when I was still at home with my daughter.

“When I answered the phone, he just said ‘dad we’ve been in a crash’. I was panicking like anything…”

Dylan managed to help fellow passengers of the crash out to safety - despite having a broken arm and wrist. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Dylan managed to help fellow passengers of the crash out to safety – despite having a broken arm and wrist. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Ryan continued: “Dylan started shouting and screaming for the driver to wake up, and he then said, ‘dad I think the driver is dead’.

“That’s when my heart sank. I ran as fast as I could out of the house to get up to the crash site.”

But despite the bleak situation Ryan had heard about down the phone – it didn’t turn into a tragedy. The driver Dylan worried about had been left unconscious.

Dylan Cossans awarded for bravery

The teen has now won a Hannah Dyson award as a result of his acts on that January morning.

The event, named after a Netherley teenager who died in 2005 after a long battle with cystic fibrosis, celebrates under-18s for their “outstanding youth achievement, excellence or merit”.

Dad Ryan says he couldn’t be prouder of his son’s efforts. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

And for Ryan, he couldn’t be prouder now that his son’s efforts are being rewarded.

The 39-year-old said: “A lot of people have said how brave he was to try and help people out of the car and onto the side of the road.

“I was really proud that he had taken it on himself and how he tried to help out as much as he possibly could despite being injured at the same time.

“It makes me really proud. You don’t really know what you yourself would do in that sort of situation.

“But for a child to go into that fight or flight situation, he’s done really well and I’m really happy for what he’s done.”

Read more:

Conversation