Debate: Are the Aberdeen bus gates worth defending in court?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Debate: Are the Aberdeen bus gates worth defending in court?

The Granite City's bus gates saga will be coming to court this year - but are they worth defending? Let us know in our comments section and our reporter will respond on Thursday.

By Ben Hendry
What are your thoughts on Aberdeen's bus gates? Join the debate in our comments section asking - are they worth defending in court?
What are your thoughts on Aberdeen's bus gates? Join the debate in our comments section asking - are they worth defending in court?

Aberdeen City Council is on a courtroom collision course with desperate traders who have resorted to legal action in their bus gates battle.

For almost two years, these traffic bans have hammered trade in the city centre.

Business leaders claim countless customers are avoiding the area for fear of being fined, with trade from Aberdeenshire drying up.

But the council has stood by the measures, designed to boost bus times, repeatedly rejecting calls to tweak the controversial system.

It’s all poised to be resolved in a Court of Session showdown later this year.

Aberdeen bus gate sign on Market Street.
Bus gate sign on Market Street in Aberdeen. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

And last week, the lawyer leading the crusade for traders broke down exactly what he plans to challenge the local authority on – and told us why he was feeling “more bold than ever”.

If the legal wrangle goes his way, he says the council would have to refund anyone caught out by the bus gates since they were made permanent in January.

The matter has regularly sparked debate in our comments section and today we are asking the question: Is the council right to persist with the bus gates in the face of this costly legal battle?

Should drastic action be taken to avoid the prospect of a humiliating U-turn, or do you reckon Aberdeen City Council decision-makers are likely to win the Court of Session fight?

Let us know your thoughts in our comments section

Keep an eye out for our debates published each week. Our journalist will be in the comments from 10-11am each Thursday, responding to your opinions.

Conversation