Strathdon mum buys Towie Church to set up elderflower cordial business inside

Towie Church, near Alford, had been part of life in Donside for hundreds of years when it closed in 2024.

The B-listed kirk along the banks of the Don welcomed generations of parishioners since it opened in 1803.

Its closure was met with sadness, though locals admitted the demand to keep it as a religious building no longer existed.

It came as the Church of Scotland axed scores of buildings in a bid to save cash.

However, Towie Church may not be lying empty for much longer.

Local mum Tania Henzell has unveiled some juicy plans to bring it back to life…

Towie Church juice plans revealed

Mrs Henzell actually lives a stone’s throw away in the kirk’s former manse, which is also B-listed.

She and her family moved into the six-bedroom property in 2020, and later started selling pink elderflower cordial that comes from a tree in the grounds.

The manse has served as the base of operations for her juice business, named Glenkindie Pantry.

But when she heard of the kirk’s sale, an idea began to take shape in Mrs Henzell’s mind…

The short-lived Friends of Towie group was established in 2023 to save the kirk “from ruin”.

As far back as two years ago, they hinted that Mrs Henzell could be the saviour they were hoping for – as she was “desperately seeking premises to expand”.

The building was put up for sale last year, for the bargain price of £20,000, and is now listed as under offer.

What are the new plans for the historic landmark?

Papers sent to Aberdeenshire Council now reveal the revamp planned for the centuries-old landmark.

And they confirm that Mrs Henzell “purchased the church” in order to set up her business on the ground floor.

Blueprints show how the Towie Church pews would be removed to create a new juice preparation area, along with a packaging and storage section and “community space”.

Specialist architect Deborah Anderson says the changes should be given the go-ahead to “ensure the building does not decline further because of irregular maintenance”.

She adds: “The primary objective for the client and design team is to repurpose the space to ensure its longevity.

“This change will allow Towie Church to move forward with a new use.”

You can see the Towie Church juice factory plans on the council’s website.

