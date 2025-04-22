Strathdon mum buys Towie Church to set up elderflower cordial business inside

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Strathdon mum buys Towie Church to set up elderflower cordial business inside

Tania Henzell has now submitted plans to transform the historic landmark mothballed last year.

By Ben Hendry
Towie Church could become a juice plant as the home of Glenkindie Pantry.
Towie Church could become a juice plant as the home of Glenkindie Pantry. Image: Church of Scotland

Towie Church, near Alford, had been part of life in Donside for hundreds of years when it closed in 2024.

The B-listed kirk along the banks of the Don welcomed generations of parishioners since it opened in 1803.

Its closure was met with sadness, though locals admitted the demand to keep it as a religious building no longer existed.

Towie Church is a significant part of local history. Image: Church of Scotland

It came as the Church of Scotland axed scores of buildings in a bid to save cash.

However, Towie Church may not be lying empty for much longer.

Local mum Tania Henzell has unveiled some juicy plans to bring it back to life…

Tania Henzell produces her own elderflower cordial. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Towie Church juice plans revealed

Mrs Henzell actually lives a stone’s throw away in the kirk’s former manse, which is also B-listed.

She and her family moved into the six-bedroom property in 2020, and later started selling pink elderflower cordial that comes from a tree in the grounds.

The manse has served as the base of operations for her juice business, named Glenkindie Pantry.

The elderflower cordial is a hit at farmers markets! Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

But when she heard of the kirk’s sale, an idea began to take shape in Mrs Henzell’s mind…

The short-lived Friends of Towie group was established in 2023 to save the kirk “from ruin”.

As far back as two years ago, they hinted that Mrs Henzell could be the saviour they were hoping for – as she was “desperately seeking premises to expand”.

A look inside the kirk. Image: Church of Scotland

The building was put up for sale last year, for the bargain price of £20,000, and is now listed as under offer.

What are the new plans for the historic landmark?

Papers sent to Aberdeenshire Council now reveal the revamp planned for the centuries-old landmark.

And they confirm that Mrs Henzell “purchased the church” in order to set up her business on the ground floor.

Blueprints show how the Towie Church pews would be removed to create a new juice preparation area, along with a packaging and storage section and “community space”.

The inside would be reimagined. Image: Church of Scotland

What do you think of the kirk plans? Let us know in our comments section below

Specialist architect Deborah Anderson says the changes should be given the go-ahead to “ensure the building does not decline further because of irregular maintenance”.

She adds: “The primary objective for the client and design team is to repurpose the space to ensure its longevity.

“This change will allow Towie Church to move forward with a new use.”

You can see the Towie Church juice factory plans on the council’s website.

