Police investigate woman’s unexplained death at Aberdeen property

A woman has died at a property in the Midstocket area of Aberdeen.

Police and paramedics were sent to Camperdown Road shortly before 7pm on Wednesday.

Early reports confirmed a woman had fallen ill at the address and was in urgent need of medical attention.

Sadly, the female casualty was pronounced dead at the scene.

Probe launched into ‘unexplained’ death

Police confirmed her death is being treated as unexplained.

There do not, however, appear to be any suspicious circumstances.

Officers were seen coming and going from the property for several hours as inquiries continued.

In a statement, a police spokesperson said: “Around 6.50pm on Wednesday, we received a report of a woman taken ill at an address near Camperdown Road, Aberdeen.

“Emergency services attended, but the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

“The death is being treated as unexplained but not believed to be suspicious.

“A report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal in due course.”