Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Bosses accused of ignoring Aberdeenshire healthcare ‘ticking timebomb’ amid warnings MORE public cash might be needed

The crisis-hit Aberdeenshire Health and Social Care Partnership has seen a change at the top too, with a new interim chief office taking the helm from Monday.

By Ben Hendry
CR0022813 Pictured is Councillor Gwyneth Petrie at Huntly Square. Picture by Scott Baxter 03/08/2020
The cash crisis which has plunged healthcare across Aberdeenshire into chaos has been likened to a ticking timebomb – as figures show services were losing millions for years before bosses began plotting explosive cuts.

Management are undertaking a controversial overhaul of services across the region as they aim to save £20 million in the next financial year.

Care homes have come under threat, sheltered housing residents face being moved out and scores of carers fear they could lose their jobs.

This is all part of the “recovery plan” being desperately drawn up in an effort to balance the books.

The cuts have dominated the headlines. Image: Clarke Cooper/DC Thomson

But as figures show an alarming rise in spending dating back years, concerns have been raised that bosses were sleepwalking into disaster for some time.

What is the latest with ongoing Aberdeenshire healthcare crisis?

The salvage plan is due to be unveiled within weeks, putting an end to months of uncertainty for the countless patients and families left in limbo.

As many as 17 sheltered housing complexes could be poised to shut, while fears have been raised about rocketing hospital admissions if care workers are reduced.

Earlier this year, NHS Grampian and Aberdeenshire Council ploughed added millions into the struggling Aberdeenshire Health and Social Care Partnership (AHSCP) to stave off even more extreme cuts.

The village of Inverallochy came together to protest against the proposed closure. Image: DC Thomson

The local authority’s leader Gillian Owen said the partnership is the council’s “biggest financial drain” amid an ageing population and a growing number of elderly people needing care.

In addition to the £11m it devoted to the body in its 2024/25 budget, council finance gurus dug into their savings to pay out an extra £7.37m.

Warnings have now emerged that, should this not be enough, the public purse could  face further strain.

‘We may need to pay out more – stretching tight resources’

Today, in a meeting at the council’s Woodhill House HQ in Aberdeen, head of finance Mary Beattie warned that the financial situation was “serious”.

And this could hit north-east residents, who might face reduced services as money is set aside to keep healthcare services going.

She said: “The pressures directly affect our own budget, and ability to deliver services.

“The financial risk to the council is significant, and if it can’t bring its budget under control the council may be forced to provide more money – stretching our already-tight resources.”

Could recent history of losses have averted Aberdeenshire healthcare cuts?

Leader of Aberdeenshire Council’s SNP group, Gwyneth Petrie, pointed to figures showing the crisis had been creeping up on the region for some time…

Huntly councillor Gwyneth Petrie. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson

Rising demand, inflation, rocketing prices and patients with increasingly complex conditions left the healthcare body over budget by about £6 million in 2022/23.

In the following 12 months, things got worse.

Despite attempts to save money, the issues persisted.

Finance chiefs had to raid their reserves to fill a £27m black hole in 2023/24.

‘Why wasn’t anything done sooner?’

The Huntly councillor told the meeting: “I don’t think any of us are comfortable with the financial situation, nor some of the decisions that have been taken.

“It’s clear there’s going to be a significant impact on service users.

“It was clear there were underlying issues… If they were there, and they were underlying, why wasn’t anything done sooner?

“That’s a question we all have to reconcile ourselves with.”

What next as bosses grapple with the cash crisis?

From now on, reports will go before councillors every quarter to ensure the financial situation is closely monitored.

Papers explain that this should mean performance is regularly measured against the “allocated budget”, while progress on savings is monitored.

The “likelihood of risks materialising” should then be established.

The talks took place at the council’s Woodhill House HQ. Image: Denny Andonova/DC Thomson

The council has also committed some of its own workforce to help deal with the healthcare cuts “given the scale of the financial risk”.

Do you think action should have been taken sooner to stave off the current crisis? Let us know in our comments section below

New boss enters the fray in the midst of financial storm

Councillors at Thursday’s meeting also paid tribute to outgoing healthcare chief Pam Milliken – as she is leaving her post for a role with NHS Grampian.

Leigh Jolly, head of children’s services and chief social work officer, will take over as interim chief officer “at the vital time”.

