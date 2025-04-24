Hazlehead dad ‘pulling daughter out of school where pupils are battered every day’ after knife incident

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Hazlehead dad ‘pulling daughter out of school where pupils are battered every day’ after knife incident

Parents spoke out after a 12-year-old girl was taken to hospital after being "slashed" in a knife incident.

By Isaac Buchan & Alastair Gossip
We spoke to parents at Hazlehead Academy after police were called to a knife incident.
We spoke to parents at Hazlehead Academy after police were called to a knife incident. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

A despairing dad has vowed to pull his daughter out of Hazlehead Academy as he claims a knife incident at the Aberdeen school today is just the latest act in a spree of violence – with “girls attacked every day”.

The father, who has been left fearful for his child’s safety, says pupils are “battered” on a daily basis.

He was speaking to The Press and Journal on Groats Road just hours after it’s understood an incident involving a knife left one pupil needing hospital treatment.

A 12-year-old girl was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary following a “slashing” at 10.30am.

There were reports of children “screaming” as the incident unfolded during morning break in the school canteen.

Police could be seen leaving the school carrying what looked like items in evidence bags.

What were parents’ reaction to the Hazlehead Academy incident?

At 2.45pm, parents arrived to pick up their children from the school – with many confused as to exactly what had happened.

Lenny McKay, a granddad arriving to collect his granddaughter, said: “It’s getting worse now, we never had anything like that in my day.

“More checks should be in place. It’s definitely too easy to get a knife nowadays.”

Police outside the school. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

One grandmother told us: “I’m shocked. They’re only kids, it’s just horrible.

“My grandson’s mum got an email but she didn’t really know what had happened… It’s a concern to parents but what can you do, it’s just awful.”

She even suggested that schools might “need metal detectors” to prevent pupils bringing weapons into buildings.

‘We have to get our daughter out this school’

Meanwhile, one mum revealed that other parents have had to remove their children from Hazlehead amid growing violence.

She said: “Four of my neighbours have taken their kids out of this school in recent months.

“It’s been going on for years and they’re not doing anything about it.

“Hopefully this is a wake up call…”

The sight of police at Hazlehead Academy alarmed some parents. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

And another dad, who asked to be anonymous, told us he would be the next to cut ties with the troubled academy.

He said: “My missus just phoned me 10 minutes ago, saying there was a message about an incident at the school.

“As I drove in, I saw the TV cameras. It made me panicked.

“We’ve just decided… we have to get our daughter out this school.”

‘There’s kids getting battered every single day’

The dad explained why he is growing concerned about sending his child to classes each morning.

He continued: “There are girls getting attacked all the time. My daughter has videos of it. She’s in the first year. She’s shown us the footage and we don’t want her anywhere near that.

“At this school there’s kids getting battered every single day.

“The council and school staff would have to do a lot to convince us our wee girl is safe here. She’s quite sensitive and has come home crying quite a few times.

“We’ve seen her friends getting beaten up. She was threatened when she first went up to the school but we have managed to get her away from a certain girl.

“I’m not blaming the teachers, it’s not their fault. It’s society now, isn’t it? Kids get away with whatever they want.”

Police removing evidence from the school
Police pictured removing evidence from the school. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

However, another mum said she didn’t have any “major safety concerns” about Hazlehead Academy.

She said: “This is happening at other schools too.

“Our child is sensible and knows to stay away from things like that. And it was happening back when we were at school too – it just wasn’t publicised as much.”

‘Vicious behaviour is unexpected’

Earlier today, Hazlehead Academy sent out a message to parents to “reassure” them that “all appropriate steps have been followed and support offered”.

Local councillor Martin Greig said: “This kind of offensive and vicious behaviour is relatively unexpected, so when it does happen it’s all the more shocking.

“I very much hope the young person who has been the victim is doing as well as possible.

“The whole school community  will need support and reassurance because this has been very distressing for everyone involved in the school community and beyond.

“It’s encouraging there was that very speedy response to this very unpleasant incident.”

Aberdeen City Council has been approached for comment.

Conversation