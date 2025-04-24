Hazlehead dad ‘pulling daughter out of school where pupils are battered every day’ after knife incident

A despairing dad has vowed to pull his daughter out of Hazlehead Academy as he claims a knife incident at the Aberdeen school today is just the latest act in a spree of violence – with “girls attacked every day”.

The father, who has been left fearful for his child’s safety, says pupils are “battered” on a daily basis.

He was speaking to The Press and Journal on Groats Road just hours after it’s understood an incident involving a knife left one pupil needing hospital treatment.

A 12-year-old girl was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary following a “slashing” at 10.30am.

There were reports of children “screaming” as the incident unfolded during morning break in the school canteen.

Police could be seen leaving the school carrying what looked like items in evidence bags.

What were parents’ reaction to the Hazlehead Academy incident?

At 2.45pm, parents arrived to pick up their children from the school – with many confused as to exactly what had happened.

Lenny McKay, a granddad arriving to collect his granddaughter, said: “It’s getting worse now, we never had anything like that in my day.

“More checks should be in place. It’s definitely too easy to get a knife nowadays.”

One grandmother told us: “I’m shocked. They’re only kids, it’s just horrible.

“My grandson’s mum got an email but she didn’t really know what had happened… It’s a concern to parents but what can you do, it’s just awful.”

She even suggested that schools might “need metal detectors” to prevent pupils bringing weapons into buildings.

‘We have to get our daughter out this school’

Meanwhile, one mum revealed that other parents have had to remove their children from Hazlehead amid growing violence.

She said: “Four of my neighbours have taken their kids out of this school in recent months.

“It’s been going on for years and they’re not doing anything about it.

“Hopefully this is a wake up call…”

And another dad, who asked to be anonymous, told us he would be the next to cut ties with the troubled academy.

He said: “My missus just phoned me 10 minutes ago, saying there was a message about an incident at the school.

“As I drove in, I saw the TV cameras. It made me panicked.

“We’ve just decided… we have to get our daughter out this school.”

‘There’s kids getting battered every single day’

The dad explained why he is growing concerned about sending his child to classes each morning.

He continued: “There are girls getting attacked all the time. My daughter has videos of it. She’s in the first year. She’s shown us the footage and we don’t want her anywhere near that.

“At this school there’s kids getting battered every single day.

“The council and school staff would have to do a lot to convince us our wee girl is safe here. She’s quite sensitive and has come home crying quite a few times.

“We’ve seen her friends getting beaten up. She was threatened when she first went up to the school but we have managed to get her away from a certain girl.

“I’m not blaming the teachers, it’s not their fault. It’s society now, isn’t it? Kids get away with whatever they want.”

However, another mum said she didn’t have any “major safety concerns” about Hazlehead Academy.

She said: “This is happening at other schools too.

“Our child is sensible and knows to stay away from things like that. And it was happening back when we were at school too – it just wasn’t publicised as much.”

‘Vicious behaviour is unexpected’

Earlier today, Hazlehead Academy sent out a message to parents to “reassure” them that “all appropriate steps have been followed and support offered”.

Local councillor Martin Greig said: “This kind of offensive and vicious behaviour is relatively unexpected, so when it does happen it’s all the more shocking.

“I very much hope the young person who has been the victim is doing as well as possible.

“The whole school community will need support and reassurance because this has been very distressing for everyone involved in the school community and beyond.

“It’s encouraging there was that very speedy response to this very unpleasant incident.”

Aberdeen City Council has been approached for comment.

