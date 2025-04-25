Pregnant deer euthanised after being knocked down and ‘left to suffer’ near Mintlaw

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Pregnant deer euthanised after being knocked down and ‘left to suffer’ near Mintlaw

New Arc staff were forced to euthanise the animal and her unborn fawn earlier this morning.

By Michelle Henderson
Deer lying in the road with head covered in green towel.
A pregnant deer was found injured and lying in the middle of the road after being struck by a vehicle. Image: New Arc Wildlife Rescue.

A pregnant deer was left to die after being struck by a car near Mintlaw.

Drivers contacted New Arc Wildlife Rescue early this morning after discovering the deer lying in the middle of the road between Maud and Old Deer.

A concerned couple stopped to watch over the deer as the team rushed to the scene.

Despite their best efforts, staff were forced to euthanise the animal and her unborn calf.

Wildlife sanctuary called to end deer’s suffering

Staff from the wildlife sanctuary have taken to social media to share details of the harrowing call-out.

In a statement, they described the incident as one of the hardest parts of their role.

Staff from the wildlife sanctuary received several calls from concerned motorists this morning. Image: New Arc Wildlife Rescue.

They wrote: “Early this morning, a heavily pregnant roe doe was struck and left to suffer on the road between Maud and Old Deer.

“We were alerted by multiple members of the public who saw her in distress on their way to work.

“Our sincere thanks go to the kind couple who also called and stayed with her until we arrived, keeping both the deer and other road users safe.

“Tragically, due to the severity of her injuries, the only option was to end her suffering.

“Euthanising pregnant or lactating animals is always one of the most difficult parts of our work, even when we know it’s the kindest and only possible outcome.”

What should you do if you come across an injured animal?

Conservation experts have released fresh guidance today in the wake of this incident.

Motorists are being encouraged to pull over, if it is safe to do so, take note of their location and nearby landmarks and call the nearest wildlife rescue if the deer or animal is still alive.

They added: “Collisions with deer can happen in an instant and are often unavoidable. But choosing to make a phone call afterwards is always within your control. That call can make all the difference.”

Conversation