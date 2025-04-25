Pregnant deer euthanised after being knocked down and ‘left to suffer’ near Mintlaw

A pregnant deer was left to die after being struck by a car near Mintlaw.

Drivers contacted New Arc Wildlife Rescue early this morning after discovering the deer lying in the middle of the road between Maud and Old Deer.

A concerned couple stopped to watch over the deer as the team rushed to the scene.

Despite their best efforts, staff were forced to euthanise the animal and her unborn calf.

Wildlife sanctuary called to end deer’s suffering

Staff from the wildlife sanctuary have taken to social media to share details of the harrowing call-out.

In a statement, they described the incident as one of the hardest parts of their role.

They wrote: “Early this morning, a heavily pregnant roe doe was struck and left to suffer on the road between Maud and Old Deer.

“We were alerted by multiple members of the public who saw her in distress on their way to work.

“Our sincere thanks go to the kind couple who also called and stayed with her until we arrived, keeping both the deer and other road users safe.

“Tragically, due to the severity of her injuries, the only option was to end her suffering.

“Euthanising pregnant or lactating animals is always one of the most difficult parts of our work, even when we know it’s the kindest and only possible outcome.”

What should you do if you come across an injured animal?

Conservation experts have released fresh guidance today in the wake of this incident.

Motorists are being encouraged to pull over, if it is safe to do so, take note of their location and nearby landmarks and call the nearest wildlife rescue if the deer or animal is still alive.

They added: “Collisions with deer can happen in an instant and are often unavoidable. But choosing to make a phone call afterwards is always within your control. That call can make all the difference.”