Poll results: Do you think Aberdeen’s bus gates are worth defending in court?

While Scottish lawmakers will have their say on Aberdeen’s bus gates this year, a damning verdict has already been reached in the court of public opinion.

The debate over the city centre traffic bans has raged since they were installed two years ago – with traders blaming them for plummeting profits as shoppers stay away for fear of being fined.

Council leaders insist they are crucial to help improve bus journey times, and encourage greater use of public transport.

Pleas for compromise were largely rejected last summer, with businesses now turning to legal action as their last resort.

What did you tell us about Aberdeen bus gates debate?

A few days ago, we encouraged readers to tell us their views on the Aberdeen bus gates.

Scores of you chipped in, with some arguing for the measures while others said the council should not bother to defend them in court – and should listen to the public outcry instead.

Graham G said: “Aberdeen city and shire is very much car reliant. Banning cars has partly killed our city which used to be reliant on shire footfall.”

Williamlw383 added: “Scrap the bus gates, they are huge obstruction to traffic flow and access.”

And Jeremy said: “When the court case is won by Norman Esslemont there needs to be councillor and planner resignations.”

‘City centres planned around public transport are more pleasant’

However, Margaret Gibson was one of our commenters defending the measures.

She told us there was a “quieter group who support them” within the city.

Margaret added: “Most cities across Europe are looking to reduce car use in city centres I have always been unclear why Aberdeen is so passionately anti-bus.

“The greater the anti-bus conversation the fewer people use the bus and the more expensive they are to run.

“My experience is that city centres planned around public transport and walking become pleasant places both to live and visit.”

‘Council won’t be able to fritter money away so easily again’

Whatever the outcome, one user (named Dandie Don) perhaps summed it up best.

They said: “Whether fines are repaid or not, hopefully the outcome of any case will be clearer definition of the checks and balances that need to be in place before the council start frittering our money away on whatever scheme is the next flavour of the month.”

What was the result of our poll?

We also encouraged you to take part in a poll – asking whether the bus gates are worth defending in court.

In total, 239 of you told us they were NOT worth the bother of a legal battle.

Meanwhile, 104 backed the council’s decision to fight the issue.

The case is expected to call at the Court of Session in Edinburgh later this year.

Should a judge agree that the traffic measures were installed unlawfully, they will have to be removed.

And the lawyer leading the fight for affected Aberdeen traders says that, if that happens, every fine issued since this January should be refunded.

