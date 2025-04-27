Poll results: Do you think Aberdeen’s bus gates are worth defending in court?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Poll results: Do you think Aberdeen’s bus gates are worth defending in court?

We asked our readers for their views as people on both sides of the argument debated the measures.

By Ben Hendry
CR0052945. Story by Ben Hendry. Bridge Street, Aberdeen. Bus Gate Locators. Pictured is the bus gate on Bridge Street. Thursday 17th April 2025. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
While Scottish lawmakers will have their say on Aberdeen’s bus gates this year, a damning verdict has already been reached in the court of public opinion.

The debate over the city centre traffic bans has raged since they were installed two years ago – with traders blaming them for plummeting profits as shoppers stay away for fear of being fined.

Council leaders insist they are crucial to help improve bus journey times, and encourage greater use of public transport.

Pleas for compromise were largely rejected last summer, with businesses now turning to legal action as their last resort.

The bus gate on Bridge Street. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

What did you tell us about Aberdeen bus gates debate?

A few days ago, we encouraged readers to tell us their views on the Aberdeen bus gates.

Scores of you chipped in, with some arguing for the measures while others said the council should not bother to defend them in court – and should listen to the public outcry instead.

The council has scrapped the right turn ban at Union Terrace. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Graham G said: “Aberdeen city and shire is very much car reliant. Banning cars has partly killed our city which used to be reliant on shire footfall.”

Williamlw383 added: “Scrap the bus gates, they are huge obstruction to traffic flow and access.”

And Jeremy said: “When the court case is won by Norman Esslemont there needs to be councillor and planner resignations.”

‘City centres planned around public transport are more pleasant’

However, Margaret Gibson was one of our commenters defending the measures.

She told us there was a “quieter group who support them” within the city.

Margaret added: “Most cities across Europe are looking to reduce car use in city centres I have always been unclear why Aberdeen is so passionately anti-bus.

“The greater the anti-bus conversation the fewer people use the bus and the more expensive they are to run.

“My experience is that city centres planned around public transport and walking become pleasant places both to live and visit.”

‘Council won’t be able to fritter money away so easily again’

Whatever the outcome, one user (named Dandie Don) perhaps summed it up best.

They said: “Whether fines are repaid or not, hopefully the outcome of any case will be clearer definition of the checks and balances that need to be in place before the council start frittering our money away on whatever scheme is the next flavour of the month.”

The bus gates have provoked a lot of debate. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

What was the result of our poll?

We also encouraged you to take part in a poll – asking whether the bus gates are worth defending in court.

In total, 239 of you told us they were NOT worth the bother of a legal battle.

Meanwhile, 104 backed the council’s decision to fight the issue.

The poll indicated that people don’t seem to believe the bus gates debate should reach the Court of Session. Image: Clarke Cooper/DC Thomson

Do you think the results mirror how Aberdeen feels about the bus gates? Let us know in our comments section below

The case is expected to call at the Court of Session in Edinburgh later this year.

Should a judge agree that the traffic measures were installed unlawfully, they will have to be removed.

And the lawyer leading the fight for affected Aberdeen traders says that, if that happens, every fine issued since this January should be refunded.

