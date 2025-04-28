Kintore Town House: Cash woes prompt rethink as historic venue could now be reborn as gym and shop

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Kintore Town House: Cash woes prompt rethink as historic venue could now be reborn as gym and shop

Action Kintore is hoping to bring the 17th century building back to life as a community fitness facility.

By Kirstie Topp Local Democracy Reporter
An artist impression of the new entrance to Kintore Town House. Image: McWilliam Lippe Architects
The historic Town House found in the heart of Kintore could be revitalised and transformed into a gym.

Action Kintore launched plans to upgrade and extend the vacant A-listed granite building back in 2021.

The charity initially planned to add an extension for a new cafe on the ground floor and use space on the first floor as a public hall.

They had hoped the building would host various events, from theatre and comedy shows to art exhibitions and museum displays.

The historic Kintore Town House. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson

Aberdeenshire Council planners had given the application the go-ahead three years ago but there has been a slight change of plan.

And now rejigged proposals have been submitted to the local authority…

Why does Kintore Town House need a gym?

Action Kintore didn’t get the funding for the project that they had hoped, resulting in members going back to the drawing board to find a more viable use for the building.

Now, charity members are hoping to revive the site as a community gym with a shop.

It is hoped this will be enough to safeguard the 17th century townhouse for generations to come.

An artist impression of the new addition to Kintore Town House. Image: McWilliam Lippe Architects

The gym would be on the ground floor providing space for weight training, cardio and fitness classes.

A shop unit will be found next to the fitness suite, and it is expected to focus on health and wellbeing too.

As the nearest gym is in Inverurie, Action Kintore believes the new facility will save residents a journey.

What has changed from the previous plans?

An extension that was to be built to hold the new cafe has been removed from the amended plans.

The charity is looking to reuse the building and its current interior without changing its “distinctive form”.

But a “modest” addition would be added for a purpose-built modern entrance, lift and staircase.

The cafe extension seen in this image has been removed from the resubmitted proposal. Image: McWilliam Lippe Architects

What do you think of the new plans? Let us know in our comments section below

Meanwhile, the building’s historic council chambers will be available to rent out as a meeting space.

If approved, a gym would be the latest in a long line of uses for the building.

Since it was built in 1737, the town house has been a courthouse, schoolhouse, town council chambers and even a part-time jail cell.

It was last used by Aberdeenshire Council as offices for its communications team.

You can view the plans here.

