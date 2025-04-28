Kintore Town House: Cash woes prompt rethink as historic venue could now be reborn as gym and shop

The historic Town House found in the heart of Kintore could be revitalised and transformed into a gym.

Action Kintore launched plans to upgrade and extend the vacant A-listed granite building back in 2021.

The charity initially planned to add an extension for a new cafe on the ground floor and use space on the first floor as a public hall.

They had hoped the building would host various events, from theatre and comedy shows to art exhibitions and museum displays.

Aberdeenshire Council planners had given the application the go-ahead three years ago but there has been a slight change of plan.

And now rejigged proposals have been submitted to the local authority…

Why does Kintore Town House need a gym?

Action Kintore didn’t get the funding for the project that they had hoped, resulting in members going back to the drawing board to find a more viable use for the building.

Now, charity members are hoping to revive the site as a community gym with a shop.

It is hoped this will be enough to safeguard the 17th century townhouse for generations to come.

The gym would be on the ground floor providing space for weight training, cardio and fitness classes.

A shop unit will be found next to the fitness suite, and it is expected to focus on health and wellbeing too.

As the nearest gym is in Inverurie, Action Kintore believes the new facility will save residents a journey.

What has changed from the previous plans?

An extension that was to be built to hold the new cafe has been removed from the amended plans.

The charity is looking to reuse the building and its current interior without changing its “distinctive form”.

But a “modest” addition would be added for a purpose-built modern entrance, lift and staircase.

What do you think of the new plans?

Meanwhile, the building’s historic council chambers will be available to rent out as a meeting space.

If approved, a gym would be the latest in a long line of uses for the building.

Since it was built in 1737, the town house has been a courthouse, schoolhouse, town council chambers and even a part-time jail cell.

It was last used by Aberdeenshire Council as offices for its communications team.

You can view the plans here.

