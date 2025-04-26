Exclusive: Aberdeen pupils ‘should be given anti-weapon lessons’ following Hazlehead Academy knife incident

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Exclusive: Aberdeen pupils ‘should be given anti-weapon lessons’ following Hazlehead Academy knife incident

Psychologists were on hand to speak to pupils the day after a violent incident, while it's understood staffing levels in the canteen were ramped up.

Police were seen at the school today following Thursday's incident. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
By Isaac Buchan

There are calls for Aberdeen pupils to receive anti-weapon lessons after an alleged knife attack involving a Hazlehead Academy pupil.

The council could hold emergency talks over the issue as soon as Monday, with opposition members pleading for action to address “extremely worrying” violence in Aberdeen schools.

A 12-year-old girl was taken to hospital on Thursday, requiring stitches, after police were called to the school during the morning break.

It is understood she suffered wounds to the head and face.

A 14-year-old girl has now been charged in connection with the incident.

Councillor M. Tauqeer Malik is today calling for the anti-weapons lessons rolled out in the wake of the tragic Bailey Gwynne killing in 2015 be reinstated across Aberdeen.

The Lower Deeside councillor’s comments came as pupils at Hazlehead Academy were yesterday reassured that Thursday’s events were an “isolated” incident.

Officers were snapped leaving with evidence bags on Thursday. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

It’s understood psychologists were on hand to speak to anyone worried about what happened.

Meanwhile, a source told The Press and Journal that staffing levels in the canteen areas during morning break and lunchtime were “noticeably” increased.

‘Schools boss needs to reassure the city’ following alleged Hazlehead knife attack

Mr Malik has now put forward an urgent appeal to education chiefs in light of the Hazlehead incident.

He wants the matter to be discussed during a major meeting on Monday.

Aberdeen Labour leader Tauqeer Malik. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

The Labour councillor is calling on the city’s schools chief to address the matter in public – and offer the “much-needed reassurance that education in the city remains fit for purpose”.

He also raised fears after some parents said they would be pulling their children out of Hazlehead Academy.

Mr Malik is urging bosses to “work with parents, guardians and all ancillary workers within schools” to allay any concerns.

And the opposition group is already looking at solutions as to how violence in Aberdeen’s schools can be curtailed.

Are anti-weapon lessons the key to stamping out violence?

Aberdeen City Council launched a review of violence following a tragedy almost a decade ago.

Bailey Gwynne was a pupil at Cults Academy when he was killed after being stabbed in the heart by fellow pupil Daniel Stroud.

Bailey Gwynne died after being attacked at Cults Academy with a knife.
Anti-weapons lessons were rolled out to almost 1,500 pupils in the wake of Bailey’s death, which taught students about the dangers and consequences of carrying a blade.

And it’s something similar to this that Mr Malik is asking education chiefs to look into bringing back.

The Labour group leader told The P&J: “It is time to look at the success of that scheme, its impact and whether it should be reassessed and rolled out right across the city.”

Psychologists were on hand at Hazlehead Academy on Friday to support pupils. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Police confirmed that the 14-year-old will be reported to the relevant authorities.

Lib Dem education convener Martin Greig told The P&J: “The school is doing all it can.

“They will be following our guidance and policies to make sure everyone is as safe as possible.”

