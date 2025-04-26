Exclusive: Aberdeen pupils ‘should be given anti-weapon lessons’ following Hazlehead Academy knife incident

There are calls for Aberdeen pupils to receive anti-weapon lessons after an alleged knife attack involving a Hazlehead Academy pupil.

The council could hold emergency talks over the issue as soon as Monday, with opposition members pleading for action to address “extremely worrying” violence in Aberdeen schools.

A 12-year-old girl was taken to hospital on Thursday, requiring stitches, after police were called to the school during the morning break.

It is understood she suffered wounds to the head and face.

A 14-year-old girl has now been charged in connection with the incident.

Councillor M. Tauqeer Malik is today calling for the anti-weapons lessons rolled out in the wake of the tragic Bailey Gwynne killing in 2015 be reinstated across Aberdeen.

The Lower Deeside councillor’s comments came as pupils at Hazlehead Academy were yesterday reassured that Thursday’s events were an “isolated” incident.

It’s understood psychologists were on hand to speak to anyone worried about what happened.

Meanwhile, a source told The Press and Journal that staffing levels in the canteen areas during morning break and lunchtime were “noticeably” increased.

‘Schools boss needs to reassure the city’ following alleged Hazlehead knife attack

Mr Malik has now put forward an urgent appeal to education chiefs in light of the Hazlehead incident.

He wants the matter to be discussed during a major meeting on Monday.

The Labour councillor is calling on the city’s schools chief to address the matter in public – and offer the “much-needed reassurance that education in the city remains fit for purpose”.

He also raised fears after some parents said they would be pulling their children out of Hazlehead Academy.

Mr Malik is urging bosses to “work with parents, guardians and all ancillary workers within schools” to allay any concerns.

And the opposition group is already looking at solutions as to how violence in Aberdeen’s schools can be curtailed.

Are anti-weapon lessons the key to stamping out violence?

Aberdeen City Council launched a review of violence following a tragedy almost a decade ago.

Bailey Gwynne was a pupil at Cults Academy when he was killed after being stabbed in the heart by fellow pupil Daniel Stroud.

Anti-weapons lessons were rolled out to almost 1,500 pupils in the wake of Bailey’s death, which taught students about the dangers and consequences of carrying a blade.

And it’s something similar to this that Mr Malik is asking education chiefs to look into bringing back.

The Labour group leader told The P&J: “It is time to look at the success of that scheme, its impact and whether it should be reassessed and rolled out right across the city.”

Police confirmed that the 14-year-old will be reported to the relevant authorities.

Lib Dem education convener Martin Greig told The P&J: “The school is doing all it can.

“They will be following our guidance and policies to make sure everyone is as safe as possible.”

