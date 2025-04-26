American tourists say Aberdeen open-top bus tour ‘better than Italian one’, while Inverurie couple revisit sentimental sights from top deck

American pals Christine Thomas and Jane St. John had been exploring the Granite City when they spotted the bright orange Aberdeen Adventurer standing out amid the grey backdrop.

The pair, who are on a tour of Scotland, grasped the opportunity to take in several famous sights in the one trip as they climbed aboard the bus on Broad Street.

They are just two of the scores of tourists who have been seeing Aberdeen in a new light since the open-top tour bus was launched last Friday.

The hop-on/hop-off vehicle is the latest attempt to boost Aberdeen’s tourism offering, with thousands expected to descend on the city this summer via cruise ships and for the Tall Ships festival.

We decided to see what holidaymakers make of the journey, so joined Chrstine and Jane – along with a few others – for a trip on Friday.

So what do tourists make of the new Aberdeen open-top bus?

Christine, from Austin, Texas, is gazing out the window as the bus passes by Duthie Park.

By this point it has already been past Old Aberdeen, the beach, Pittodrie, Fittie and the harbour.

And the American is only too happy to tell us what she makes of the trip (after asking me a bit about what it’s like to work for the P&J).

Christine says: “We’ve been in Scotland for two weeks now and visited Edinburgh and Inverness as well.

“I think the bus so far has been good.”

‘My only complaint? There should be MORE buses!’

The tourist explains that she has been avidly listening to the audio tour guide, which is packed with facts about the city.

She reckons the information is “all great and very clear”.

This is far from the seasoned holidaymaker’s first time abroad – and when it comes to open-top bus trips, this isn’t the Texan’s first rodeo.

Christine goes on: “We’ve been on a similar tour bus in Italy but this is a lot better – we never got enough information on that bus.

“My only complaint is that there isn’t enough buses… We’re just doing the loop because it’s too long to wait an hour for the next one to pass by.”

Jane is about 4,000 miles from her Ohio home as she peers out at the River Dee flowing out towards the North Sea.

She is also “very impressed” at the audio descriptions, relayed via a pair of bright orange headphones – and provided in three languages.

Jane adds: “I thought Aberdeen was a lot smaller, so this is a nice way to see the city.”

What does Finnish visitor on golfing holiday make of Aberdeen Adventurer?

Elsewhere on the bus, Hannu Koukkari is braving the slightly chilly temperatures with a seat on the top deck.

Hannu has come to Aberdeen from Finland with his wife and daughter, on a bit of a golf holiday.

But how does he rate the Aberdeen Adventurer?

“It has been good so far, although the weather could be warmer,” he chuckles.

“It’s a similar experience as to when I’ve been on others in different cities.

“Aberdeen is a nice city – not too big, not too small.”

Hannu is enjoying the granite architecture of the west end as I head across to chat with another couple taking in the views from the upper level.

Having met Americans and Fins, I wonder what part of the world this couple hail from.

Sandy and Janice Hepburn smile back up at me and tell me they’re from Inverurie.

Now living in Dunblane, the pair are back in the north-east to revisit some old haunts.

‘Aberdeen tour bus took us on a trip down memory lane’

And there is one part of the Aberdeen open-top bus tour that’s especially meaningful to them.

Looking out at the sights, Janice tells me why the King’s College stop brought some magical memories flooding back.

She says: “We thought the trip was very comfortable, very interesting, and hit all the main historical areas.

“We were both students in Aberdeen. And it was lovely to go past the King’s College chapel, as that is where we got married 55 years ago.

“We’ve been on similar busses in London and Florida but it was interesting to go around your own area in this way.”

The project is a partnership between McGill’s Xplore, Aberdeen City Council, Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce, VisitAberdeenshire and Aberdeen Inspired.

It runs every day, with six rotations per day.

VisitAberdeenshire chief executive Chris Foy said such sightseeing tours entice tourists into staying longer and exploring more – which is exactly what they want for Aberdeen.

Read more:

What do American tourists think of Aberdeen as first cruise ship of 2025 season sails in

Rebecca Buchan: How my trip on new Aberdeen tour bus helped me see city in a whole new light