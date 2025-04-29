‘People believed Elon Musk was in Aberdeen’: Lookalike speaks about viral video filmed outside Belmont Chipper

An Elon Musk lookalike has revealed the story behind a viral TikTok video filmed outside Aberdeen’s Belmont Chipper.

Hugo Dejean, also known by his artist name Hugo One, was out in Aberdeen on Thursday night during a road trip across Scotland with four of his friends.

The 28-year-old from Luxembourg was filmed by his friend outside the Belmont Chipper as a man walked up to him and said he looked like SpaceX founder Elon Musk.

Mr Dejean, who works at the University of Luxembourg, said he found the video “really funny” and posted it to TikTok.

Since then, the video has surpassed one million views on TikTok.

Speaking to the Press and Journal, Hugo has talked about how the video came to be, and how his similar appearance to Elon Musk was a “running joke” throughout the trip.

The Belmont Chipper even said the video resulted in an “increase to their sales” and that the two men were welcome back anytime.

The man in the video, who is thought to be from the local area, said a range of remarks regarding Hugo’s appearance including: “It’s Elon Musk” and “‘mon the SpaceX”.

As well as this, he said: “It’s genuinely concerning.

“Elon Musk is outside the Belmont Chipper.”

Comments on the video have varied, with one user saying: “Why is Elon musk in Aberdeen?”

Another added: “The more I look at him I’m convinced it is him.”

Meanwhile, someone said: “I actually thought that was Elon Musk just casually sitting outside a kebab shop in Scotland.”

Luxembourg music artist ‘shocked’ after viral TikTok video

Hugo Dejean posted the video on Friday night to his TikTok page.

He told the P&J: “It was just a video filmed really quickly outside the Belmont Chipper in Aberdeen. It’s just gone absolutely crazy.”

At the time of writing, the TikTok is currently at 1.3 million views.

It has also been picked up by a popular Instagram video page called Great British Memes which has 2.7 million followers, as well as a Scottish page which has one million followers.

Hugo was visiting Aberdeen with four friends that he made during his time studying at the University of Aberdeen. They did a tour of Scotland to celebrate their ten years of friendship.

“We said that since we studied in Aberdeen, we needed to finish our trip in Aberdeen,” he said.

“We went out on the Thursday to Prohibition.

“After the night out we were feeling hungry so we went to the Belmont Chipper which is the one we always used to go to after a night out.

“I waited outside for my chips then suddenly this guy comes up to me and starts saying I look like Elon Musk.”

People told man he looked like Elon Musk five times within 24 hours

He added that his similar appearance to Elon Musk had actually been a “running joke” throughout the trip.

“At the beginning of the trip, I told my friends that people come up and say I look like Elon Musk.

Hugo’s friend was filming the viral video while the rest of his friends were behind the camera.

He added: “I think my friends were laughing at the situation. Five people in the space of 24 hours said that I look like Elon Musk.

“I don’t want to say I’m getting used to it. I’m not actually enjoying people coming up to me and saying I look like Elon Musk.

“Firstly because I don’t think he’s a good person. Then also I don’t think he’s necessarily a good looking person so it’s not necessarily a compliment to me.”

Some viewers ‘actually believe’ Elon Musk was in Aberdeen

Hugo said one thing that was ‘making him lose his mind’ was the number of people thinking he is actually Elon Musk.

“This is also making me lose my mind – I feel like some people in the comments genuinely believe Elon Musk was in Aberdeen,” he said.

“Some people are writing comments saying: ‘is it him? or was it not?’

Belmont Chipper says Elon lookalike and man in video ‘welcome back anytime’

Belmont Chipper owner Rahim Chowdhury was in the shop while the video was being filmed.

He said: “It was totally out of the blue. Since then, the response has been quite crazy.

“I’d like to say thanks to everyone for all the kind messages, they’ve been really nice.”