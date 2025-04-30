Are Aberdeen St Nicholas Kirk saviours taking over Peterhead’s Carnegie building?

A new operator is poised to breathe fresh life into Peterhead’s historic Carnegie Building – and the clues suggest it could be the group at work transforming an Aberdeen landmark.

Aberdeenshire Council started looking for a new group to run the St Peter Street venue last summer.

Dating back to the 1890s, it was most recently the home of the library and Arbuthnot Museum.

But it is set to be transformed into a major new arts and cultural venue as part of the Blue Toon’s ongoing Cultural Quarter project.

Under the plan, Peterhead library and the museum will be moved to the refurbished and extended Arbuthnot House on Broad Street – freeing up the 19th century site.

Who will take on Peterhead’s Carnegie Building?

Plans are expected to be submitted to Aberdeenshire Council next month by the unknown operator showing proposed works to the much-loved site.

But who is the “mystery” group expected to take the reins of the Carnegie Building?

All signs suggest it could be Scot-Art, the Edinburgh-based charity behind plans to reopen the historic St Nicholas Kirk in the heart of Aberdeen city centre.

The urban regeneration group was recently given the go-ahead to turn the A-listed West Kirk there into a multi-purpose venue.

The church, also known as the Mither Kirk, will be used to host various entertainment events and provide support to those in need.

At an Aberdeen planning meeting last week, charity boss Iain Sneddon revealed the organisation had plans for a second venue in the north-east – only this time in Peterhead.

However, the tight-lipped head was careful not to say too much – hinting that such an added operation would help fund the Aberdeen work.

He explained that the charity had agreed terms for a 20-year lease of a building in the town, but did not let slip where.

Mr Sneddon also said the organisation was pushing towards the lease being “tightened up” in the next six weeks.

What were Buchan councillors told?

It came at roughly the same time as Buchan councillors were given an update on the major Peterhead project.

They were told that the preferred operator would use the Carnegie Building as a studio space and meeting area for “creative workers and community organisations”.

This could mean the historic site would open its doors to various groups, charities and start-up businesses.

Council papers revealed the Carnegie Building will become a “hub for cultural, recreational, and entrepreneurial exchange”.

They also stated that a “diverse” programmes of workshops, exhibitions and events would be held in the venue from 9am to 9pm.

An application for funding to repair the building has been submitted to Historic Environment Scotland and is expected to be confirmed in the summer.

Scot-Art has been approached for comment.

