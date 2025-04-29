Aberdeen Airport hikes short-stay charge up to £7 for 20 minutes – as drop-off fee stays the same

Aberdeen International Airport has increased parking charges at its short stay car park, while drop-off fees remain the same.

The airport, operated by AGS Airports Ltd, has become a growing hub for holidaymakers with routes to Spain and Portugal.

But, like other airports, a rise in demand has led to an increase in parking charges for travellers.

In a recent announcement, the short-stay car park fees were increased by £1 and are now £7 for 20 minutes.

It is £15 for an hour, £20 for 90 minutes and £60 for 24 hours.

This provides transfer to the terminal building, which is just a short walk away.

It comes as nearby hotels crack down on people trying to avoid charges by using their car parks.

In December 2024, a new sign was placed outside the Holiday Inn Express, announcing a strict no parking, picking up, or dropping off policy.

It read: “Entry for hotel customers only,” and warned that violators would face a £100 fine.

The airport has also announced that drop-off charges will not be going up.

In 2015, drivers were charged just £1 to use the drop-off service, allowing people to walk straight into the terminal.

However, year on year, the price has increased and in 2025, the charge is now £5.50 for 15 minutes. Each additional minute costs £1, with a flat fee of £50 applied after 30 minutes.

A spokesperson for Aberdeen International Airport said: “There are no current plans to increase the express drop-off fee.”

Other options available at the airport include the free shuttle bus, which operates between the long-stay car park and the terminal.

Parking is free for up to an hour, with a two-minute bus ride or a six-minute walk to the terminal.

Aberdeen parking fees ‘unacceptable’

Aberdeenshire West MSP, Alexander Burnett, said it will adversely affect rural travellers more.

He said: “The price rise now means Aberdeen’s charge is almost the same as Heathrow’s which is unacceptable.

“I’m concerned that people will now think twice about travelling from Aberdeen and instead go to Edinburgh or Glasgow.

“Charges like this before you board the plane are a hindrance if public transport is not working effectively or in many cases, there are no buses to the airport for rural passengers.

“For many residents in Aberdeenshire and beyond, taking a bus to get to the airport is often longer than the flight itself, which is not suitable if we are to encourage more people to use public transport.”