Aberdeen Airport hikes short-stay charge up to £7 for 20 minutes – as drop-off fee stays the same

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aberdeen Airport hikes short-stay charge up to £7 for 20 minutes – as drop-off fee stays the same

The move has already been branded unacceptable and concerns have been raised over the cost for rural travellers.

By Ross Hempseed
Aberdeen Airport sign
Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson.

Aberdeen International Airport has increased parking charges at its short stay car park, while drop-off fees remain the same.

The airport, operated by AGS Airports Ltd, has become a growing hub for holidaymakers with routes to Spain and Portugal.

But, like other airports, a rise in demand has led to an increase in parking charges for travellers.

In a recent announcement, the short-stay car park fees were increased by £1 and are now £7 for 20 minutes.

It is £15 for an hour, £20 for 90 minutes and £60 for 24 hours.

Short-stay parking at Aberdeen Airport. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

This provides transfer to the terminal building, which is just a short walk away.

It comes as nearby hotels crack down on people trying to avoid charges by using their car parks.

In December 2024, a new sign was placed outside the Holiday Inn Express, announcing a strict no parking, picking up, or dropping off policy.

Short stay fees increase while drop-off fees remain the same

It read: “Entry for hotel customers only,” and warned that violators would face a £100 fine.

The airport has also announced that drop-off charges will not be going up.

In 2015, drivers were charged just £1 to use the drop-off service, allowing people to walk straight into the terminal.

However, year on year, the price has increased and in 2025, the charge is now £5.50 for 15 minutes. Each additional minute costs £1, with a flat fee of £50 applied after 30 minutes.

A spokesperson for Aberdeen International Airport said: “There are no current plans to increase the express drop-off fee.”

Other options available at the airport include the free shuttle bus, which operates between the long-stay car park and the terminal.

Parking is free for up to an hour, with a two-minute bus ride or a six-minute walk to the terminal.

Aberdeen parking fees ‘unacceptable’

Aberdeenshire West MSP, Alexander Burnett, said it will adversely affect rural travellers more.

He said: “The price rise now means Aberdeen’s charge is almost the same as Heathrow’s which is unacceptable.

“I’m concerned that people will now think twice about travelling from Aberdeen and instead go to Edinburgh or Glasgow.

“Charges like this before you board the plane are a hindrance if public transport is not working effectively or in many cases, there are no buses to the airport for rural passengers.

“For many residents in Aberdeenshire and beyond, taking a bus to get to the airport is often longer than the flight itself, which is not suitable if we are to encourage more people to use public transport.”

Conversation