Education boss shuts down questions about Hazlehead knife incident amid ‘huge concerns about behaviour’ at Aberdeen schools

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Education boss shuts down questions about Hazlehead knife incident amid ‘huge concerns about behaviour’ at Aberdeen schools

The urgent talks were held after a 12-year-old girl was taken to hospital following an alleged slashing at Hazlehead Academy last week.

By Isaac Buchan
Councillors were not allowed to talk about the incident. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Councillors were not allowed to talk about the incident. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Education bosses sparked a backlash as they barred councillors from asking questions about the knife incident at Hazlehead Academy during a debate on violence in Aberdeen schools.

Today’s education committee meeting descended into a heated spat – as elected members argued over what the next steps should be in the wake of an alleged slashing at the west end secondary.

A 12-year-old girl was taken to hospital last Thursday, requiring stitches, after police were called to the school during the morning break.

It is understood she suffered wounds to the head and face, and a 14-year-old girl has now been charged in connection with the incident.

The city’s education leaders have now pledged to bring forward a report on what is being done to police behaviour in schools.

However, there were concerns that more urgent action is needed.

Councillors silenced over Hazlehead knife incident

The meeting got off to a fiery start, as Lower Deeside councillor M. Tauqeer Malik lamented not being able to ask education officials questions.

He blasted Lib Dem education boss Martin Greig, who arranged the meeting in such a way as to prohibit this.

Mr Greig, however, insisted he was right to limit any discussion on what is an ongoing police investigation.

Aberdeen Labour group leader M Tauqeer Malik has pledged £300m for a Pittodrie and George Street revamp - including a new stadium akin to the Old Trafford regeneration project in Greater Manchester. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Aberdeen Labour group leader M Tauqeer Malik was outraged over the proceedings. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Mr Malik said: “We did not get the opportunity to ask questions… When I raise these things you (Mr Greig) just start shouting at me.

“There is a process where you get to ask questions and get answers, but you did not give us the opportunity to ask questions in relation to a very important issue.”

Other opposition councillors later raised the same concerns.

Tory shut down by legal eagle

Conservative councillor Richard Brooks was later shut down as he referred to the alleged slashing at Hazlehead Academy.

Tory group leader Richard Brooks. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Tory group leader Richard Brooks. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

After only making a fleeting mention of the incident, he was quickly muzzled by the local authority’s legal team.

Lord Provost David Cameron was quick to interject following Mr Brooks’ remark, saying: “This is a live police investigation, and Councillor Brooks is making statements.”

After consulting with the legal team, the Tory Kincorth, Nigg and Cove councillor was told no mention to the alleged Hazlehead Academy knife attack would be permitted.

Police were seen leaving with evidence bags following the alleged attack. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Police were seen leaving with evidence bags following the alleged attack. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

This was despite, as Mr Brooks brought up, the issue being discussed in public in the Scottish Parliament last week.

Why did council not go into detail around Hazlehead Academy knife incident?

Mr Malik previously called for the anti-weapons lessons rolled out in the wake of the tragic Bailey Gwynne killing in 2015 to be reinstated across Aberdeen.

He wanted the possibility discussed at an urgent council meeting on Monday.

However, this too was turned down as it concerned a live police investigation.

Hazlehead Academy staff assured pupils it was an “isolated incident”. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

‘We need to consider how this all looks to the people of Aberdeen’

John Murray, the council’s representative for Roman Catholic schools, also attended the talks on Tuesday.

He appeared to grow impatient as councillors debated what subsequent meeting to discuss the behaviour report in.

He said: “I would like people to consider how that looks to the general public in Aberdeen that over this very, very important issue, what we’re debating is what committee a particular report should go to.

“There are huge concerns about the behaviour of some children in schools.

“This is something that the education committee should be focusing a lot of time and attention on.”

Councillors need to be ‘very careful’ over Hazlehead Academy incident

His sentiments were echoed by council co-leader Christian Allard, who likened the situation to “walking a tightrope”.

Council co-leader Christian Allard likened the situation to “walking a tight rope”. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

The SNP group leader added: “We will have a report. Will it be enough to deal with particular incidents? I don’t think so, it may be too early.

“But it will feed into the plan, and we need to address what needs to be addressed.”

In the end, councillors voted for a report to come back to the next education committee in June.

You can view the full meeting here.

Read more:

Conversation