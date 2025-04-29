Education boss shuts down questions about Hazlehead knife incident amid ‘huge concerns about behaviour’ at Aberdeen schools

Education bosses sparked a backlash as they barred councillors from asking questions about the knife incident at Hazlehead Academy during a debate on violence in Aberdeen schools.

Today’s education committee meeting descended into a heated spat – as elected members argued over what the next steps should be in the wake of an alleged slashing at the west end secondary.

A 12-year-old girl was taken to hospital last Thursday, requiring stitches, after police were called to the school during the morning break.

It is understood she suffered wounds to the head and face, and a 14-year-old girl has now been charged in connection with the incident.

The city’s education leaders have now pledged to bring forward a report on what is being done to police behaviour in schools.

However, there were concerns that more urgent action is needed.

Councillors silenced over Hazlehead knife incident

The meeting got off to a fiery start, as Lower Deeside councillor M. Tauqeer Malik lamented not being able to ask education officials questions.

He blasted Lib Dem education boss Martin Greig, who arranged the meeting in such a way as to prohibit this.

Mr Greig, however, insisted he was right to limit any discussion on what is an ongoing police investigation.

Mr Malik said: “We did not get the opportunity to ask questions… When I raise these things you (Mr Greig) just start shouting at me.

“There is a process where you get to ask questions and get answers, but you did not give us the opportunity to ask questions in relation to a very important issue.”

Other opposition councillors later raised the same concerns.

Tory shut down by legal eagle

Conservative councillor Richard Brooks was later shut down as he referred to the alleged slashing at Hazlehead Academy.

After only making a fleeting mention of the incident, he was quickly muzzled by the local authority’s legal team.

Lord Provost David Cameron was quick to interject following Mr Brooks’ remark, saying: “This is a live police investigation, and Councillor Brooks is making statements.”

After consulting with the legal team, the Tory Kincorth, Nigg and Cove councillor was told no mention to the alleged Hazlehead Academy knife attack would be permitted.

This was despite, as Mr Brooks brought up, the issue being discussed in public in the Scottish Parliament last week.

Why did council not go into detail around Hazlehead Academy knife incident?

Mr Malik previously called for the anti-weapons lessons rolled out in the wake of the tragic Bailey Gwynne killing in 2015 to be reinstated across Aberdeen.

He wanted the possibility discussed at an urgent council meeting on Monday.

However, this too was turned down as it concerned a live police investigation.

‘We need to consider how this all looks to the people of Aberdeen’

John Murray, the council’s representative for Roman Catholic schools, also attended the talks on Tuesday.

He appeared to grow impatient as councillors debated what subsequent meeting to discuss the behaviour report in.

He said: “I would like people to consider how that looks to the general public in Aberdeen that over this very, very important issue, what we’re debating is what committee a particular report should go to.

“There are huge concerns about the behaviour of some children in schools.

“This is something that the education committee should be focusing a lot of time and attention on.”

Councillors need to be ‘very careful’ over Hazlehead Academy incident

His sentiments were echoed by council co-leader Christian Allard, who likened the situation to “walking a tightrope”.

The SNP group leader added: “We will have a report. Will it be enough to deal with particular incidents? I don’t think so, it may be too early.

“But it will feed into the plan, and we need to address what needs to be addressed.”

In the end, councillors voted for a report to come back to the next education committee in June.

You can view the full meeting here.

Read more: