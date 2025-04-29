Hanover left behind in major plan to improve Aberdeen’s Victorian schools – despite claim it will be bursting at the seams within 5 years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Hanover left behind in major plan to improve Aberdeen’s Victorian schools – despite claim it will be bursting at the seams within 5 years

The Victorian school will not be included in a new improvement project despite the fact it would be at 151% capacity within the next few years.

By Kirstie Topp Local Democracy Reporter
Hanover Street School will not be included in new Victorian School revamp plans. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson
Hanover Street School will not be included in new Victorian School revamp plans.

Hanover Street School has been excluded from major plans to renovate Victorian buildings in Aberdeen – despite warnings it’s on course to be massively over-capacity within years.

Members of the local authority’s education committee met earlier today to discuss the “fundamental” improvements.

The project will see various upgrades carried out at Aberdeen Grammar, Ashley Road, Broomhill, Culter, Gilcomstoun, Kittybrewster, Skene Square, St Joseph’s RC, Sunnybank and Woodside.

Council chiefs noted the design and layout of these older buildings present “significant challenges” when it comes to teaching.

Hanover Street School has been left out of the Victorian School Programme. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

Some schools face accessibility issues, while others are missing crucial breakout spaces and room for outdoor learning.

Other problems include a lack of space for dining and PE classes, while some have been deemed to have “inadequate” toilets.

Education officers even noted that several schools were at, or had gone over, capacity and had limited space to extend.

What Victorian schools will miss out?

In order to address these concerns, education bosses came up with the Victorian Schools Programme.

Upgrades could include installing new heating and ventilation systems, bringing the buildings up to modern standards.

But not all of the city’s Victorian schools will be included in the project… And this caused some concern at an important meeting today.

"Very few improvements" were made at Harlaw Academy under headteacher Ross McLaren's "weak" leadership. Image: Kami Thomson
Harlaw Academy will not be included in the programme either. Image: Kami Thomson/ DC Thomson

Harlaw Academy, Ferryhill School and St Peter’s RC School have been omitted as separate works are currently under way there.

Officers also excluded Hanover Street School as they argued the £8.5 million investment it received back in 2009 had kept any issues at bay…

But as opponents pointed out, much has changed in the 16 years since then.

What are the Hanover capacity worries?

Education officer Andrew Jones explained that space at the city’s schools are monitored on a regular basis, but action will be taken if extra room is needed.

He said the council is keeping a close eye on Hanover but argued school roll capacity predictions in the past had “not come to pass”.

Mr Jones told the committee that there were “quite a lot of fluctuations” in the number of pre-school children living within the catchment area.

The zone stretches from Eroll Street, just opposite the First Bus depot on King Street, to areas of the city centre including Shiprow and the harbour, all the way down to Fittie and past the old Beach Leisure Centre along the seafront.

Hanover Street School is close to Aberdeen Beach. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

Officials said the pupil roll tended to change “quite regularly”, and this could be down to international students leaving the city after completing their studies.

And while Hanover pupil numbers spiked after the pandemic, they are now levelling off as fewer international students arrive in Aberdeen.

Mr Jones stressed the council was “quite reluctant” to spend money expanding the school if it is later found not to be needed.

Fears Hanover School could burst at the seams in just five years

However, Labour member Kate Blake called for Hanover Street School to be added to the programme over fears it would be massively over-capacity in just five year’s time.

She said: “We don’t want pupils squeezed into every nook and cranny because they are so overcrowded.”

Councillor Kate Blake. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

The councillor added: “Hanover Street is the Victorian primary that has the biggest capacity issues.

“It’s sitting at 112% capacity and by 2030 it’s going to be 151% – that’s 124 children over and about four extra classes.

“We know from our school roll forecasts that it is going to be over capacity by such an extent that we should be putting it in scope and taking that forward.”

Council should ‘prioritise’ wider school estate

But SNP councillor Jessica Mennie argued that the local authority needed to move ahead with the “desperately needed” works at other sites first.

Councillor Jessica Mennie. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Do you think of the decision to omit Hanover? Let us know in our comments section below

“Officers are keeping a close eye on Hanover’s capacity, we heard that there is a lot of fluctuations so I’d agree with that.

“However, I’d be cautious to jump the gun ahead of requirement and put resource into a ‘maybe’ in terms of Hanover.

“That would potentially be at the expense of our other Victorian schools that we are actually certain need the work done and we need to prioritise.”

Following a vote, the committee agreed to move ahead with the school project by 11 to seven.

