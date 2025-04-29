Hanover left behind in major plan to improve Aberdeen’s Victorian schools – despite claim it will be bursting at the seams within 5 years

Hanover Street School has been excluded from major plans to renovate Victorian buildings in Aberdeen – despite warnings it’s on course to be massively over-capacity within years.

Members of the local authority’s education committee met earlier today to discuss the “fundamental” improvements.

The project will see various upgrades carried out at Aberdeen Grammar, Ashley Road, Broomhill, Culter, Gilcomstoun, Kittybrewster, Skene Square, St Joseph’s RC, Sunnybank and Woodside.

Council chiefs noted the design and layout of these older buildings present “significant challenges” when it comes to teaching.

Some schools face accessibility issues, while others are missing crucial breakout spaces and room for outdoor learning.

Other problems include a lack of space for dining and PE classes, while some have been deemed to have “inadequate” toilets.

Education officers even noted that several schools were at, or had gone over, capacity and had limited space to extend.

What Victorian schools will miss out?

In order to address these concerns, education bosses came up with the Victorian Schools Programme.

Upgrades could include installing new heating and ventilation systems, bringing the buildings up to modern standards.

But not all of the city’s Victorian schools will be included in the project… And this caused some concern at an important meeting today.

Harlaw Academy, Ferryhill School and St Peter’s RC School have been omitted as separate works are currently under way there.

Officers also excluded Hanover Street School as they argued the £8.5 million investment it received back in 2009 had kept any issues at bay…

But as opponents pointed out, much has changed in the 16 years since then.

What are the Hanover capacity worries?

Education officer Andrew Jones explained that space at the city’s schools are monitored on a regular basis, but action will be taken if extra room is needed.

He said the council is keeping a close eye on Hanover but argued school roll capacity predictions in the past had “not come to pass”.

Mr Jones told the committee that there were “quite a lot of fluctuations” in the number of pre-school children living within the catchment area.

The zone stretches from Eroll Street, just opposite the First Bus depot on King Street, to areas of the city centre including Shiprow and the harbour, all the way down to Fittie and past the old Beach Leisure Centre along the seafront.

Officials said the pupil roll tended to change “quite regularly”, and this could be down to international students leaving the city after completing their studies.

And while Hanover pupil numbers spiked after the pandemic, they are now levelling off as fewer international students arrive in Aberdeen.

Mr Jones stressed the council was “quite reluctant” to spend money expanding the school if it is later found not to be needed.

Fears Hanover School could burst at the seams in just five years

However, Labour member Kate Blake called for Hanover Street School to be added to the programme over fears it would be massively over-capacity in just five year’s time.

She said: “We don’t want pupils squeezed into every nook and cranny because they are so overcrowded.”

The councillor added: “Hanover Street is the Victorian primary that has the biggest capacity issues.

“It’s sitting at 112% capacity and by 2030 it’s going to be 151% – that’s 124 children over and about four extra classes.

“We know from our school roll forecasts that it is going to be over capacity by such an extent that we should be putting it in scope and taking that forward.”

Council should ‘prioritise’ wider school estate

But SNP councillor Jessica Mennie argued that the local authority needed to move ahead with the “desperately needed” works at other sites first.

“Officers are keeping a close eye on Hanover’s capacity, we heard that there is a lot of fluctuations so I’d agree with that.

“However, I’d be cautious to jump the gun ahead of requirement and put resource into a ‘maybe’ in terms of Hanover.

“That would potentially be at the expense of our other Victorian schools that we are actually certain need the work done and we need to prioritise.”

Following a vote, the committee agreed to move ahead with the school project by 11 to seven.

