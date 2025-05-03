Regent Bridge Bar owner on being the last harbour pub standing – as boozer looks to cash in on Tall Ships

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Regent Bridge Bar owner on being the last harbour pub standing – as boozer looks to cash in on Tall Ships

The Press and Journal spoke with owner Frankie Lonie as he reflects on 30 years of pulling pints down at the harbour.

Frankie has been behind the bar at The Regent for almost 30 years. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
By Isaac Buchan

In August 1995, Frankie Lonie packed his job in at a shipping company down at Aberdeen Harbour.

Oasis and Blur were battling it out for number one in the charts, Apollo 13 had just hit cinemas and Windows 95 was transforming the way we use computers.

But for Frankie, this time period is remembered more for his radical career change – which would see him trade loading ships for pulling pints.

The Aberdonian still remembers the nonchalant way he broke the news of his new acquisition to his wife.

Frankie bought The Regent Bridge Bar on a whim almost 30 years ago. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
“My wife came home and asked ‘what did you do today’, I said ‘I packed my job in and bought The Regent’,” the 66-year-old reminisces.

“She said ‘Aye okay, what did you actually do?’, and I said again “I bought The Regent”.

“’Why?’, I said ‘I don’t know’!”

Approaching 30 years in charge of The Regent Bridge Bar, Frankie looks back on his decades at the harbour pub, and tells me about:

  • Why he swapped life as a docker for running his own pub
  • The reason The Regent Bridge Bar is still standing as other harbour bars have fallen by the wayside
  • And the impact the upcoming Tall Ships event will have on his business

Why did Frankie take a chance on Regent Bridge Bar?

Strolling into The Regent Bridge Bar on a typical grey morning, I’m greeted by Frankie’s trademark broad Aberdonian accent and firm handshake.

We lean over the harbour pub’s bar for a chat – the same way the city’s dockers have done for decades.

The traditional interior of The Regent Bridge Bar. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

He begins to tell me how his life has been entwined with the Granite City’s harbour, and more specifically this pub.

“I was a docker and I used to drink in here like every docker did,” the father of two tells me.

“I changed my career and got a job at a shipping company, but after packing that in I’d said to my wife ‘well what am I going to do now?’

“A friend had come up to see me in the middle of May that year and he said the Regent was for sale.

“I said ‘Is it?’, and then I bought it! It was as simple as that.”

‘I had 13 weeks without a day off’

And as soon as the keys were handed over, it was full steam ahead for Frankie to make sure his move into the pub game would pay off.

Frankie worked day and night to make his pub dream a success. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
The harbour veteran tells me: “Like any self-employment I threw myself into it. I had 13 weeks without a day off, I was in cleaning every morning.

“I’d put in a lot of hours, and it built quite quickly. I was familiar with the boys at the harbour.

“Since then it’s been a task at times!”

But the quayside landscape has changed drastically since Frankie took over The Regent Bridge Bar all those years ago…

How has Regent Bridge Bar stood the test of time?

Aberdeen’s docks used to be home to a whole host of traditional harbour pubs – all serving the workers of the Granite City’s booming and bustling shipping industry.

But as time marches on, Frankie’s Regent Bridge Bar remains the last one standing, as one by one, bars such as the The Snug Bar and Peep Peeps poured their last pints.

The Regent Bridge Bar was involved in a close miss after a Luftwaffe bomb exploded just outside its front door in 1941. Image: Aberdeen City and Aberdeenshire Archives
So just how has The Regent Bridge Bar managed to buck the trend?

“I’m not sure if it’s survival of the fittest, or the determination I’ve got, but you’ve just got to stick it out, it’s as simple as that,” Frankie reckons.

“It’s easy to say survival of the fittest but it doesn’t relate like that nowadays.

“Young boys like yourself rarely go out for a pint nowadays. It’s the regular punters. They like the atmosphere in here, it’s friendly enough.

“There used to be 11 bars along the harbour here, but one after another they were all shut and knocked down.

“It makes me feel very good actually to be the last harbour pub standing, although I do feel sorry for anyone that’s had to close their business.”

Is Frankie looking forward to Tall Ships?

Despite trade dwindling at the harbour since the glory days of the fishing industry and the oil and gas boom, things are looking up for The Regent Bridge Bar.

Frankie is looking forward to the Tall Ships - despite slight worries over being too busy! Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
The Tall Ships will be sailing into Aberdeen this summer – and they’re expected to bring hundreds of thousands of visitors with them.

And for Frankie, that means jingling tills and empty kegs. His front door is right outside the heart of the celebrations.

The pub boss admits: “I’m anticipating being a hell of a busy.

“I’m looking forward to it but I’m also slightly apprehensive as to how busy I’m going to be.”

‘The Regent Bridge Bar was out the door for last Tall Ships’

More than 50,000 people helped create a carnival atmosphere in Aberdeen when the Cutty Sark Tall Ship Races arrived in July 1997.

It’s estimated the event added £10 million to the local economy – many of that coming from the hospitality industry.

Crowds form at the Tall Ships event in Aberdeen in 1991. Image: DC Thomson

And Frankie remembers it all just like it was yesterday.

He looks back, saying: “The city was absolutely buzzing the last time they were here.

“I had worked at the harbour for 22 years, and I had never seen it so buzzing. There wasn’t even one area busier than another.

“I came down with my kids and we didn’t even attempt to get in here, every bar was out the door.”

So with the Tall Ships just around the corner, the pub boss is hoping the city can turn back the clocks and create a similar party atmosphere – where the last harbour pub standing is queuing out the door once again.

