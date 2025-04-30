Exclusive: First look at new ‘Wild Goose’ Union Terrace Gardens brunch and bao bun cafe

New images reveal a first glimpse at how the freshly named Wild Goose brunch bar at Union Terrace Gardens will take shape.

The new venue is being launched by Stuart Ross, who runs the Grub coffee shops across Aberdeen, and will take up space in one of the city centre park’s buildings.

It’s one of three tram-inspired structures which were created as part of the £30 million revamp of the Victorian sunken gardens.

This space is the last of the trio in need of a permanent occupant, with the Common Sense Coffee House taking over the unit across from His Majesty’s Theatre and Sugarbird wine bar opening up along Union Terrace.

The swanky eatery will include a restaurant on the upper floor, along with a bar and food offering downstairs.

An event space could take shape within the historic Victorian toilets.

What will Wild Goose look like?

New images reveal how the building will look on the inside once Stuart’s vision is complete.

The brunch enthusiast enlisted the help of local firm Mearns and Gill to bring drawings of his new venue to life.

In the downstairs bar, the cafe boss is planning on bringing a taste of Vietnam to Aberdeen city centre.

Wild Goose will serve up bao buns – inspired by Mr Ross’s How Bao Now venture started up at the nearby Bar 99.

When will it open?

The fit-out should be completed just in time for the Tall Ships coming to Aberdeen, with Stuart planning to officially open the new attraction shortly afterwards.

The Grub owner told The P&J he is looking at a “soft launch” to coincide with the tourism-boosting nautical event, with a full menu being served in the weeks after.

Stuart added: “We spotted a real gap in the Aberdeen market for a high-quality brunch offering that you might see in cities like Glasgow or London.

“We want to bring that to the heart of Aberdeen, delivering a dining experience that competes at the highest level.”

