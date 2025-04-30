Exclusive: First look at new ‘Wild Goose’ Union Terrace Gardens brunch and bao bun cafe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Exclusive: First look at new ‘Wild Goose’ Union Terrace Gardens brunch and bao bun cafe

The new brunch bar is being spearheaded by Grub owner Stuart Ross.

New designs reveal how the swanky venue will look. Image: Mearns and Gill
By Isaac Buchan

New images reveal a first glimpse at how the freshly named Wild Goose brunch bar at Union Terrace Gardens will take shape.

The new venue is being launched by Stuart Ross, who runs the Grub coffee shops across Aberdeen, and will take up space in one of the city centre park’s buildings.

It’s one of three tram-inspired structures which were created as part of the £30 million revamp of the Victorian sunken gardens.

This space is the last of the trio in need of a permanent occupant, with the Common Sense Coffee House taking over the unit across from His Majesty’s Theatre and Sugarbird wine bar opening up along Union Terrace.

Owner Stuart Ross outside his new UTG venture Wild Goose. Image: Mearns and Gill
The swanky eatery will include a restaurant on the upper floor, along with a bar and food offering downstairs.

An event space could take shape within the historic Victorian toilets.

What will Wild Goose look like?

New images reveal how the building will look on the inside once Stuart’s vision is complete.

The brunch enthusiast enlisted the help of local firm Mearns and Gill to bring drawings of his new venue to life.

The new brunch bar will span two floors. Image: Mearns and Gills
In the downstairs bar, the cafe boss is planning on bringing a taste of Vietnam to Aberdeen city centre.

Wild Goose will serve up bao buns – inspired by Mr Ross’s How Bao Now venture started up at the nearby Bar 99.

Wild Goose will have fantastic views over Union Terrace Gardens. Image: Mearns and Gill
When will it open?

The fit-out should be completed just in time for the Tall Ships coming to Aberdeen, with Stuart planning to officially open the new attraction shortly afterwards.

The Grub owner told The P&J he is looking at a “soft launch” to coincide with the tourism-boosting nautical event, with a full menu being served in the weeks after.

How staff will be kitted out at Wild Goose. Image: Mearns and Gills
Stuart added: “We spotted a real gap in the Aberdeen market for a high-quality brunch offering that you might see in cities like Glasgow or London.

“We want to bring that to the heart of Aberdeen, delivering a dining experience that competes at the highest level.”

