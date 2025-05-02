Game of Thrones star’s brother banned from running Airbnb at his Aberdeenshire castle over unsafe water fears

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Game of Thrones star’s brother banned from running Airbnb at his Aberdeenshire castle over unsafe water fears

The Wardhill Castle estate, near Inverurie, was passed on to William Leslie - the brother of Game of Thrones actress Rose Leslie - and his wife Sarah in 2014.

By Denny Andonova
Image shows the Wardhill Castle estate, where the brother of Game of Thrones star Rose Leslie runs an Airbnb
The two-bed Airbnb is a stone's throw away from the 12th century castle, which has been in the Leslie family for over 800 years.

The brother of Game of Thrones actress Rose Leslie has been banned from running an Airbnb at their historic Wardhill Castle amid concerns over undrinkable tap water.

At one point the aristocrat told unimpressed hygiene bosses he would rather hand out bottles of water to guests instead of installing a filtering system.

And on several other occasions, he refused to let environmental officers into the estate to carry out probes into the private water supply to the property.

The 12th-century castle has been in the Leslie family for more than 800 years, and is where the Hollywood star and her siblings spent most of their childhood.

For generations, it was a private home that gave the Clan Fraser of Lovat descendants some respite away from the public eye, hidden in the thick woodlands near Inverurie.

But when Rose’s older brother William and his wife Sarah took over the estate in 2014, they began plotting how they could turn the historic building into a business.

One of the 16 rooms in Wardhill Castle. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

What did the wealthy couple do with Wardhill Castle?

The couple started by introducing a glamping site and refurbishing the gatehouse, stables, farmhouse and bothy so these could be rented out to holidaymakers.

They also began advertising Wardhill as a wedding venue, following suit from Rose who married her Game of Thrones co-star Kit Harington there in 2018.

The celebration drew thousands of fans and paparazzi from across the world, who flocked to the otherwise quiet village nearby in hope of glimpsing the celebrity guests.

Pictures show the throwing of conffetti over Rose Leslie and Kit Harington at their wedding held in Kirkton of Rayne in 2018. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

William and Sarah revamped the castle and now live in their own wing at Wardhill with their nine-year-old son Harry.

Meanwhile, the rest of the landmark – eight bedrooms and bathrooms, a formal dining room, library, snug and drawing room – is rented out on an exclusive-use basis.

For those with less luxurious tastes, the wealthy couple turned the small bothy on the grounds into a two-bed Airbnb in 2024.

However, they have now been ordered to shut this short-term let after Environmental Health officials raised issues with the water supply in the property.

Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

So what issues have Environmental Health raised?

Papers submitted to Aberdeenshire Council’s licensing sub-committee explain that the pair were given permission to operate the Airbnb under some conditions.

They were granted the licence last September on the basis that they would provide evidence that the tap water in the property is drinkable within nine months.

Such samples, however, have not been sent to Environmental Health still.

In November, officers asked the couple to install a filtering system on the premises as the sample they had taken that month didn’t meet the requirements.

But the couple’s response was that “they do not intend to install the required nitrate filtration system and will instead supply bottled drinking water for guests”.

Wardhill Castle wedding open day.
Wardhill Castle wedding open day. Image: Heather Fowlie/DC Thomson.

Environmental Health officials didn’t consider this alternative to be “feasible or realistic” and pushed for the licence to be revoked.

In their report to the committee, they stressed that providing “wholesome water” is an essential requirement for all short-term lets and failing to do so poses health risks.

They added: “The use of water contaminated with bacteria or chemicals, both naturally occurring or introduced through contamination, poses a risk to end users if consumed.

“Additionally, providing bottled water is not a suitable or reliable alternative to providing a wholesome supply as required by the regulations and is only considered as a short-term alternative in emergency situations, such as drought conditions.”

The entrance to Wardhill Castle.
The entrance to Wardhill Castle.

What did the licensing committee say?

Environmental Health civic licence and standards officer, Lucas Duncan, today told the committee that the Leslie family has been asked to rectify the issue a number of times.

However, all of their attempts have fallen on deaf ears.

He added: “Myself and colleagues have been in touch with the host on a number of occasions to try and encourage compliance with the condition.

“But unfortunately these attempts have been unsuccessful.

“I would point out that the service has done all it can to help out the host.”

Mr Duncan concluded that this is a breach of the couple’s licence conditions and their right to operate the Airbnb should be suspended or revoked.

Councillor Jim Gifford. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson

Do you think the Leslie family should be allowed to keep their licence? Let us know in our comments section below

While Central Buchan councillor Geoff Crowson was keen to give the host a chance to rectify the situation with a suspension, fellow committee member Jim Gifford pushed for the licence to be taken away altogether.

He said: “There is clearly no intention [from the owners] of fulfilling the requirements.”

The matter was put to a vote, with six out of eight committee members backing Mr Gifford in scrapping the licence.

This means the Leslie family can no longer operate the Wardhill Airbnb and cannot re-apply for a new licence at least for another year.

Read more:

Conversation