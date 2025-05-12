Aberdeen dog groomer ordered to rip down fancy new signs from ‘dream’ Union Grove shop

An Aberdeen dog groomer is embroiled in a row with the council after adding a plush new sign to a “dilapidated” shopfront without permission, while we can reveal the result of a “high hedge” dispute between Foveran neighbours…

Sri Lankan restaurant plans APPROVED by council

Plans to convert a former gaming cafe on Aberdeen’s John Street into a new Sri Lankan restaurant have been approved.

The proposals emerged at the start of the year, showing how the space could have room for 65 diners.

It will be run by Amothen Kandasamy and design drawings indicate the new diner will be called Ceylon Vibes.

The applicant satisfied council experts that any cooking smells from the premises wouldn’t affect residents in the nearby Loch Court sheltered housing complex.

And they have now rubber-stamped the venture.

The building has been left empty since January 2023, when the gaming cafe closed.

Under the transformation, the first floor would have an event hall which would be available to rent for functions.

Aberdeen coach hire firm buys extra building

Elsewhere in Aberdeen, disused offices at Bridge of Don could be turned into an MOT station.

The plans have been put forward by Falcon Coach Hire, which runs both its rental business and a repair facility at the spot on Silverburn Crescent.

The old premises of energy firm First Integrated Solutions next door have been empty for some time and papers sent to the council confirm that Falcon bought the block.

Falcon Coach Hire has been on the go since 1972, when it started life as a small taxi firm with only one cab.

Portlethen garage to expand with MOT station

And over at Portlethen, a businessman wants to turn a unit at the Saltire Business Park into a new MOT station as he expands his firm.

Martin Adam, of Badentoy Garage, is behind the scheme. He already runs his business from the adjoining unit there.

Laurencekirk sawmill needs to demolish building to expand business

The decades-old Rosehill Timber plant near Laurencekirk is hoping to cash in on the closure of a rival with some major expansion plans.

But to do that, bosses say they’ll need to knock down their existing premises at Northwaterbridge to build a bigger, better one.

The new version would be “purpose-built” to accommodate accelerating demand.

Papers sent to Aberdeenshire Council explain the need for the changes.

They say: “The existing sawmill machinery is now reaching the end of its useable working life span, with a number of the saws in the building no longer in operation.

“This is affecting the business, with operations not at the full potential.”

‘We need to buy equipment from rival firm quickly’

Bosses further explain that they are planning to buy some machinery from a sawmill in Fordoun when it closes.

However, there’s a catch: It needs to be relocated from the Fordoun site “within three months”.

The planning papers add: “The new plant would require a new sawmill building erected.

“To avoid any downtime of the business, the new sawmill would be erected while the existing sawmill remained operational.”

But once it’s up and running, the old one would be torn down. Its footprint would then become a storage yard.

Rosehill Timber are hopeful the growth will lead to an increase in the current 25-strong workforce.

Turriff pub building new pergola

Going to the TSB has taken on a different meaning in Turriff in the past few years.

The bank branch at 12 Main Street shut in March 2021, following a pattern that has seen scores shuttered across the country in recent years.

But locals didn’t leave it sitting empty for long.

New operators turned it into a popular town centre pub – and even called it the TSB.

Now, building papers show they want to spend £6,000 on a new pergola at the pub – which would be most welcome in our current sunny spell!

New Pitsligo care home plans revealed – as housing hopes fade

Over to New Pitsligo now, where a care home could be built on long-vacant land.

Plans for the new nursing home show it could be built at Alexander Bell Place to the north of the village.

Architects from Baxter Design say the land has been set aside for housing for 30-odd years – with no proposals coming forward.

And the landowner is now keen to explore other options for it.

They add: “The deliverability of residential homes on this site has been a symptom of a longstanding lack in market demand for housing in this area.

“This has been reflected in unfruitful discussions between the landowner and prospective housing developers, which have not resulted in any tangible steps towards bringing the site forward.”

They add that “given the demographics of New Pitsligo”, there is “evidence to support the need for a care home on this site instead of housing”.

Detailed drawings are not available yet, with the brains behind the idea waiting for permission to be granted in principle before revealing any further information.

All that is known so far is that it would be “specialised housing for the elderly

and disabled”.

But despite the limited detail, residents have already raised their concerns…

Drainage issues could torpedo Sliga care home plans

One neighbour warned the planned care home could cause flooding to the homes just next door to the new building.

Tom Storey wrote to council planners explaining the situation, saying that with the land currently just an empty field, the grass absorbs the water, keeping his home dry.

But with the new nursing home, this could “possibly increase the risk of flooding

of my and neighbouring properties as being located on the hill”.

And his concerns are backed up by planning boffins, who are against the proposals for the time being and say that the drainage plans need to be “more robust”.

Dog groomer in row with council after doing up ‘dilapidated’ shopfront without permisson

Doggy-daft Sophie Lingard opened a new grooming spa for pampered pooches on Aberdeen’s Union Grove at the start of this year.

She transformed what had been the Birchtree Sandwich Shop, which had been closed for more than a year at that point.

The unit at 160 Union Grove had been offered to rent for £10,000 per year.

Announcing the new venture on her website, she said: “Hey, I am Sophie, owner of Sophie’s Pawtique and Spa. Which feels surreal to even type.

“This has always been a dream of mine.

“If you’re like me, it’s never ‘just a dog’. Your dog is your world and, in that case, they deserve the world.”

So what could go wrong?

And in February, the trader was showing off the revamp on social media, saying the new look had “definitely has got tails wagging”.

However, the glowing pink branding appears to have attracted the attention of council watchdogs…

They argued that rules concerning “advertising consent” had not been followed.

An enforcement letter states: “The unauthorised sign and signboard have a detrimental impact on the visual amenity and character of the area.”

Union Grove dates back to the early 19th century, as Aberdeen expanded with Union Street being formed around the same time.

And its distinctively uniform granite architecture is something heritage buffs are keen to protect.

Planning chiefs have now ordered the canine enthusiast to remove the modern signage.

Aberdeen dog groomer fights back in sign row

Ms Lingard is taking her fight to the Scottish Government, asking Holyrood to grant permission for it to remain in place.

Her appeal letter pleads for Holyrood bosses to overrule the local planning department.

It states: “The property and shopfront was in a dilapidated state when the appellant took occupation of the shop.

“They undertook repairs and improved the appearance of the shopfront.”

It says she was “unaware” of the rules surrounding these signs, and will retrospectively lodge an application to “remedy the breach”.

The message to Holyrood adds: “The applicant is of the opinion that the signage is a significant improvement to the shopfront and is appropriate.

“There would be additional costs to remove and reinstall signage.”

Do you think the signs are an improvement? Let us know in our comments section below

Foveran high hedge spat settled

Last month, Planning Ahead revealed neighbours in Foveran were at loggerheads over a hedgerow dividing their gardens.

Fed-up Graeme Moir, of Aikenshill Cottages, had gone to Aberdeenshire Council over the growth next door – which he says has “totally obliterated” his view of the Menie dunes.

Owner of the hedge and Highland cattle farmer James Duthie hit back, saying that the supposedly overbearing bush was not actually on the boundary on his land.

He also argued that he couldn’t trim the shrubbery due to birds currently nesting inside.

And a decision has now been reached over row after an inspection from the council, who threw out the case, saying it does not impede on the light coming into Mr Moir’s home.

