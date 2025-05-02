Revealed: Dozens of roads in Aberdeen’s centre and south face 20mph speed limit

Roads across Aberdeen’s centre and south, including major transport routes, could be reduced to 20mph.

Aberdeen City Council is pushing forward plans to reduce speed limits on hundreds of roads across the city.

It began in 2024 with a public consultation on northern city routes, including King Street, Lang Stracht and Great Northern Road.

Now, a new consultation has been launched, seeking public views on speed reductions on roads in Aberdeen’s central and southern areas.

These include heavily used routes such as Holburn Street, Garthdee Road, Powis Terrace and North Deeside Road.

The aim is to encourage more people to use cycling and public transport to reach their destinations as well as boost traffic safety.

20mph zones are being pushed by the Scottish Government, which wants roads in “built-up” areas reduced to a 20mph speed limit.

They aim to halve road deaths by 2030, with a long-term goal where no one is seriously injured or killed on Scottish roads by 2050.

Aberdeen councillor Duncan Massey said: “There are many significant, major and busy roads that are currently included in the consultation.

“I believe that these types of roads are unsuited for 20mph limits, and frankly I think most people would be amazed that they are even included here. I would urge people to reply to the consultation.”

Here is a full list of central and south roads under consideration.

Midstocket and Rosemount

Ashgrove Road

Ashgrove West

Berryden Road (Between Belmont Road and Ashgrove Road)

Craigie Loanings (Between Belvidere Crescent and Whitehall Place)

Esslemont Avenue

Hutcheon Street

Mid Stocket Road

Rosemount Place

Rosemount Viaduct

Skene Street (Between Lower Denburn and Victoria Street)

South Mount Street

King’s Gate (Between Fountainhall Road and King’s Gate Roundabout)

Westburn Drive

George Street and Aberdeen Harbour

George Street

Hutcheon Street

Seaforth Road

Urquhart Road (Park Road to Links Road)

King Street (Orchard Street to East North Street)

Powis Place

Powis Terrace

Lower Deeside

North Deeside Road (Sections beside shops in Cults, Bieldside, and Culter)

Hazlehead / Queens Cross / Countesswells

Albyn Place

Carden Place

Forest Avenue

Forest Road

Fountainhall Road

St Swithin Street

Union Grove

Great Western Road (South Anderson Drive to Holburn Street)

Airyhall, Broomhill and Garthdee

Holburn Road

Broomhill Road

Countesswells Road (Great Western Road to Springfield Road)

Craigton Road (From Great Western Road to 15 metres west of Northcote Lodge

access)

Garthdee Road (Craigievar Road to Garthdee Farm Gardens and Garthdee

Roundabout to Craigievar Road)

Great Western Road (Morningside Road to South Anderson Drive)

Torry and Ferryhill

Balnagask Road

Ferryhill Road

Fonthill Road

Holburn Street

Sinclair Road

South Esplanade East

South Esplanade West

Springbank Terrace

Victoria Road

Wellington Place

Kincorth and Cove

Charleston Road North

Cove Road (Cove Crescent to Loirston Road)

Anyone wishing to give their opinion on the 20mph traffic orders should email trafficmanagement@aberdeencity.gov.uk. The consultation finishes at close of day on May 8.

What is your opinion on 20mph zones? Let us know in the comments below.