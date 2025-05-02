Revealed: Dozens of roads in Aberdeen’s centre and south face 20mph speed limit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Revealed: Dozens of roads in Aberdeen’s centre and south face 20mph speed limit

Here are all the routes that may be affected if the council progress plans for the city centre and south.

20mph zones could be introduced in Aberdeen's centre and south. Image: Supplied.
By Ross Hempseed

Roads across Aberdeen’s centre and south, including major transport routes, could be reduced to 20mph.

Aberdeen City Council is pushing forward plans to reduce speed limits on hundreds of roads across the city.

It began in 2024 with a public consultation on northern city routes, including King Street, Lang Stracht and Great Northern Road.

Powis Terrace could also be subject to a 20mph speed limit, Image: Lauren Taylor/ DC Thomson.

Now, a new consultation has been launched, seeking public views on speed reductions on roads in Aberdeen’s central and southern areas.

These include heavily used routes such as Holburn Street, Garthdee Road, Powis Terrace and North Deeside Road.

The aim is to encourage more people to use cycling and public transport to reach their destinations as well as boost traffic safety.

Holburn Street. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

20mph zones are being pushed by the Scottish Government, which wants roads in “built-up” areas reduced to a 20mph speed limit.

They aim to halve road deaths by 2030, with a long-term goal where no one is seriously injured or killed on Scottish roads by 2050.

Aberdeen councillor Duncan Massey said: “There are many significant, major and busy roads that are currently included in the consultation.

“I believe that these types of roads are unsuited for 20mph limits, and frankly I think most people would be amazed that they are even included here. I would urge people to reply to the consultation.”

Here is a full list of central and south roads under consideration.

Midstocket and Rosemount

  • Ashgrove Road
  • Ashgrove West
  • Berryden Road (Between Belmont Road and Ashgrove Road)
  • Craigie Loanings (Between Belvidere Crescent and Whitehall Place)
  • Esslemont Avenue
  • Hutcheon Street
  • Mid Stocket Road
  • Rosemount Place
  • Rosemount Viaduct
  • Skene Street (Between Lower Denburn and Victoria Street)
  • South Mount Street
  • King’s Gate (Between Fountainhall Road and King’s Gate Roundabout)
  • Westburn Drive

George Street and Aberdeen Harbour

  • George Street
  • Hutcheon Street
  • Seaforth Road
  • Urquhart Road (Park Road to Links Road)
  • King Street (Orchard Street to East North Street)
  • Powis Place
  • Powis Terrace

Lower Deeside

  • North Deeside Road (Sections beside shops in Cults, Bieldside, and Culter)
  • Hazlehead / Queens Cross / Countesswells
  • Albyn Place
  • Carden Place
  • Forest Avenue
  • Forest Road
  • Fountainhall Road
  • St Swithin Street
  • Union Grove
  • Great Western Road (South Anderson Drive to Holburn Street)

Airyhall, Broomhill and Garthdee

  • Holburn Road
  • Broomhill Road
  • Countesswells Road (Great Western Road to Springfield Road)
  • Craigton Road (From Great Western Road to 15 metres west of Northcote Lodge
  • access)
  • Garthdee Road (Craigievar Road to Garthdee Farm Gardens and Garthdee
  • Roundabout to Craigievar Road)
  • Great Western Road (Morningside Road to South Anderson Drive)

Torry and Ferryhill

  • Balnagask Road
  • Ferryhill Road
  • Fonthill Road
  • Holburn Street
  • Sinclair Road
  • South Esplanade East
  • South Esplanade West
  • Springbank Terrace
  • Victoria Road
  • Wellington Place

Kincorth and Cove

  • Charleston Road North
  • Cove Road (Cove Crescent to Loirston Road)

Anyone wishing to give their opinion on the 20mph traffic orders should email trafficmanagement@aberdeencity.gov.uk. The consultation finishes at close of day on May 8.

What is your opinion on 20mph zones? Let us know in the comments below.

