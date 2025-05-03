Woman airlifted to hospital after falling down cliff in Aberdeenshire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Woman airlifted to hospital after falling down cliff in Aberdeenshire

Multiple rescue teams were called to the scene near Boddam on Saturday.

By Michelle Henderson
Coastguard helicopter over the water as police stand on the A90 nearby.
Rescue teams, including the coastguard rescue helicopter have been involved in the rescue operation. Image: Peterhead Live.

A woman has been airlifted to hospital after falling down a cliff in Aberdeenshire.

The woman got into trouble while walking along the coastal path near Boddam at around 5pm on Saturday.

Multiple rescue teams were called to the scene.

The casualty was successfully winched off the cliffside by a coastguard rescue helicopter before being flown to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment.

Her condition is unknown.

Coastguard teams from Peterhead, Cruden Bay and Macduff attended the scene alongside members of Peterhead lifeboat.

Police and paramedics were also called to help.

Fallen walker airlifted to hospital from cliff near Boddam

Nearby, a section of the A90 Peterhead to Aberdeen road was closed in both directions as rescue teams responded.

The route has since reopened.

In a statement, a HM Coastguard spokesperson said: ” At around 5pm yesterday, HM Coastguard received reports of a casualty who had fallen from a cliff near Cruden Bay in Aberdeenshire, Scotland.

“Coastguard rescue teams from Peterhead, Cruden Bay and Macduff were called, alongside RNLI Peterhead lifeboat and an HM Coastguard Rescue Helicopter.

“Police Scotland and Scottish Ambulance Service were also in attendance.

“The casualty was extracted by rescue helicopter and taken for onward medical care at hospital.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson added: “Around 5.35pm on Saturday, April 3, we received a report of a woman having fallen from the cliff edge at Boddam cliffs, Peterhead.

“Emergency services attended, including HM Coastguard, and she was airlifted to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment.”

