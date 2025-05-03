Woman airlifted to hospital after falling down cliff in Aberdeenshire

A woman has been airlifted to hospital after falling down a cliff in Aberdeenshire.

The woman got into trouble while walking along the coastal path near Boddam at around 5pm on Saturday.

Multiple rescue teams were called to the scene.

The casualty was successfully winched off the cliffside by a coastguard rescue helicopter before being flown to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment.

Her condition is unknown.

Coastguard teams from Peterhead, Cruden Bay and Macduff attended the scene alongside members of Peterhead lifeboat.

Police and paramedics were also called to help.

Fallen walker airlifted to hospital from cliff near Boddam

Nearby, a section of the A90 Peterhead to Aberdeen road was closed in both directions as rescue teams responded.

The route has since reopened.

In a statement, a HM Coastguard spokesperson said: ” At around 5pm yesterday, HM Coastguard received reports of a casualty who had fallen from a cliff near Cruden Bay in Aberdeenshire, Scotland.

“Coastguard rescue teams from Peterhead, Cruden Bay and Macduff were called, alongside RNLI Peterhead lifeboat and an HM Coastguard Rescue Helicopter.

“Police Scotland and Scottish Ambulance Service were also in attendance.

“The casualty was extracted by rescue helicopter and taken for onward medical care at hospital.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson added: “Around 5.35pm on Saturday, April 3, we received a report of a woman having fallen from the cliff edge at Boddam cliffs, Peterhead.

“Emergency services attended, including HM Coastguard, and she was airlifted to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment.”