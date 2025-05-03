Rescue operation under way near Boddam as woman falls down a cliff

A major operation is underway in the Boddam area to rescue a woman who has fallen off a cliff.

The female walker was venturing along a coastal path near the Aberdeenshire village shortly before 5 pm when she suffered a fall.

Air, land and sea-based teams were scrambled to the area as a major rescue operation got under way.

Local coastguard teams are currently conducting a rope rescue as members of Peterhead lifeboat assist from below.

The coastguard helicopter is also on scene assisting with rescue efforts alongside police and paramedics.

A section of the A90 Peterhead to Aberdeen road was closed in both directions as rescue teams responded.

The route has since reopened.

