Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

In Pictures: Aberdeen city centre comes alive with May Day fun

Aberdeen came alive on Sunday to celebrate May Day

May Day Madness. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
May Day Madness. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
By Heather Fowlie & Emma Grady

Hundreds turned out at this year’s May Day event in Aberdeen City Centre on Sunday.

A strong turnout brought people together for good music, drinks and company.

Many bars and clubs participated in the celebrations such as Ivy Lodge, Revolution and Revolution De Cuba who put on entertainment and DJs.

P&J photographer Darrell Benns was there to capture all the fun

The party just getting started at Rev De Cuba.
Starting with a cocktail at Ivy Lodge.
Weekend forecast: 100% chance of cocktails.
Hundreds of people turned up to May day in the city centre.
Friends came together at Ivy Lodge to celebrate May Day weekend.
Drinks and celebrations at Rev De Cuba.
May Day magic and good vibes only at Ivy Lodge.
Friends who May together, stay together  at Revolution.
Cheers to May day at Ivy Lodge.
Grabbing some sunny rays at Rev De Cuba.
May Day crew comin’ through  at Ivy Lodge.
May Day, slay day.
Squad goals: May edition at Revolution.
Squad goals: May edition at Ivy Lodge.
cool vibes at Ivy Lodge.
DJ’s played music from noon at Ivy Lodge.
Many people were seen to be wearing the flower necklaces across the city.
A buzzing atmosphere across the city this weekend.
Cheers! at Rev De Cuba.
Many bars took part in this year’s May Day celebrations.
Cheers to sunshine and laughter at Rev De Cuba.
Good drinks and great company.
Party in full swing at Ivy Lodge.
May Day: the official start of good times at Revolution.
A massive turnout to the courtyard at Rev De Cuba.
Started May the right way at Revolution.
May I never leave this vibe at Revolution.
Made it to May with my favorite people.
From May Day to mayhem.
Weekend warriors in full bloom at Rev De Cuba.
Cheers to May and memories in the making at Rev De Cuba.
Squad goals at Revolution.
May Day crew comin’ through.
Weekend goals: dance, drink, repeat.
Revolution was packed with people.
May Day madness in full swing at Rev De Cuba.

