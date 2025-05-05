Claims parking charges are ‘forcing shoppers to abandon Inverurie M&S for Westhill’ as 1,400 plead for fees to be dropped

A staggering list of 1,400 complaints has been revealed as Aberdeenshire Council considers a U-turn on controversial parking charges at Burn Lane in Inverurie.

Charges were brought in at the spot next to Marks and Spencer in January, with fees now applied to what had been 116 free spaces.

It came as the town was abuzz with news it had the busiest centre in Scotland.

And concerns were soon raised that parking charges could put all this at risk.

Inverurie’s Business Improvement District (Bid) group argue shoppers are now being driven away from the town.

Residents, meanwhile, claim visitors are clogging up the nearby streets in a bid to avoid paying out.

And one trader even says that paying to park will “cost their staff £1,000 per year”.

The petition, detailing all of the issues people have with the charges, will go before a council meeting next week.

Members will decide whether the changes should be kept in place, or set in motion plans to scrap them.

And some critics of the charges even claim the popular M&S food hall just opposite the car park is losing out – with customers now favouring a trip to Westhill instead.

Why is Inverurie fighting back against free parking changes?

Opponents say that, following the decision to slash free parking in the town centre, the Burn Lane car park has been deserted.

The move also led to the nearby Garioch Shopping Centre car park bursting at the seams, with shoppers and staff taking up any free spaces they could find.

This parking chaos led to Inverurie Bid boss Derek Ritchie sending a petition to the council with more than 1,400 signatures – pleading for the change to be binned.

And in it, locals have set out the reasons why the local authority should reverse their decision after just five months…

The full list has now been published on the council’s website as the meeting looms.

‘I won’t visit Inverurie any more because of parking changes’

Many of the responses to Mr Ritchie’s petition say people are no longer spending their money in Inverurie town centre.

In the lengthy document full of desperate pleas to the council, one angry shopper said: “It will and has detracted people from visiting Inverurie. That area is like a ghost town.”

Another firm response read: “Honestly, introducing this will probably drive me away from stopping in Inverurie and popping into the shop to grab something.”

And some fear the town’s good fortunes as a retail hotspot could end, saying “Inverurie is thriving compared to many towns, why kill it?”

‘Shoppers are going elsewhere’

One backer even said shoppers were choosing to travel to Westhill to visit Marks and Spencer since the changes came into force.

They said: “The loss of free parking has evidently caused many shoppers to go elsewhere – I know of many people who now prefer Marks and Spencer in Westhill rather than Inverurie given free parking available.

“The loss of people massively impacts locally owed shops and traders, jeopardising their future existence.”

‘Staff will suffer over Inverurie free parking changes’

But it’s not just shoppers that are feeling the brunt of the council’s decision.

Issues have been raised over where those commuting will park.

The Press and Journal understands that as many as 50 employees at the Royal Mail delivery office on Constitution Street previously used the free parking at Burn Lane.

But with the town centre now only having 15 free parking spaces, which are only available on the weekend, staff are being forced to make a tough choice.

Those living outwith the town but working in Inverurie can either spend a good chunk of their salary on parking, or face trying to find one of the few residential spaces available.

‘Changes will cost staff £1,000 per year’

One irate resident set this situation out in their plea to the council, saying: “They are penalising the local shopworkers, taking an extra £30 plus off people per week , and moving these folks into every other street in Inverurie.”

Another wrote how their wife works in Inverurie but now “takes home less of a pay due to all-day parking”.

A volunteer worker who travels to Inverurie also bemoaned how they now have to pay for parking despite giving their time for free.

It has also been suggested that the change will cost some workers as much as an extra £1,000 per year.

Councillors will hear from Mr Ritchie during next week’s meeting, and make a decision on their next steps.

