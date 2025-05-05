Castlegate sealed off as diggers move in for investigation in bid to avoid delay disaster of Union Street revamp

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Castlegate sealed off as diggers move in for investigation in bid to avoid delay disaster of Union Street revamp

The historic plaza has now been boarded up, with works expected to last for about a month.

By Denny Andonova
A digger gets to work on the Castlegate.
A digger gets to work on the Castlegate. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Workers have sealed off sections of Aberdeen’s Castlgate as they investigate what lies underneath the surface ahead of a major revamp.

The preliminary investigation into the historic plaza is being carried out in a bid to avoid further delays with the major rejuvenation of Aberdeen city centre.

It comes after the completion date for the first phase of the Union Street revamp was pushed to next spring due to problems with a “spaghetti” of cables found underneath.

Workers making a start. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
The project got under way on Monday. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

Castlegate is one of the areas mooted for a multi-million-pound makeover, with the whole stretch of the Granite Mile, the beachfront and Queen Street also to get a facelift.

Why is Castlegate being dug up now?

The revamp of Castlegate is technically planned to begin after the Tall Ships event in July.

However, construction workers will soon start digging through the decades-old slabs to see what they will have to deal with months in advance.

The Castlegate will look like this for the next few weeks. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson
The digger scrapes beneath the surface. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Similar preliminary investigations were carried out outside the Primark on Union Street last year after workers faced loads of issues with the first phase of the Granite Mile upgrades.

Engineers were “surprised” to find a web of old pipes and cables when digging up the stretch between Market Street and the St Nicholas kirkyard.

This eventually resulted in the whole project being delayed.

And to avoid this happening again, Morrison Construction – which has been tasked with the revamp – have already started preparing ahead of the main works taking place on the Castlegate.

A major revamp is planned for the city centre spot. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

What does the Castlegate revamp involve?

A section of Castlegate has now been sealed off, with the works expected to take about a month – until May 23.

These will involve digging small, shallow trial holes to help locate buried utilities or unexpected ground conditions.

There is a digger ready to get stuck in. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson
A view from inside the Mercat Cross. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

There will also be a small number of boreholes to help assess soil layers and deeper ground conditions.

Earlier this year, council officials released new design images showing how Castlegate will look once the improvements are complete.

The Mercat Cross will be surrounded by more outdoor seating and public art displays, with new planting and street lighting installed.

Design image of what Castlegate in Aberdeen will look like
Design images showcase the new Castlegate. Image: Aberdeen City Council.

