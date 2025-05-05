The Stoney Express: Photos capture tour train’s return ahead of summer boom

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

The Stoney Express: Photos capture tour train’s return ahead of summer boom

The beloved train which takes tourists all across Stonehaven had been off the tracks since 2019.

The Stoney Express makes its way through Stonehaven. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
The Stoney Express makes its way through Stonehaven. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
By Sophie Farquharson

The beloved Stonehaven tour train – The Stoney Express – returned in a colourful celebration today after being out of action for more than six years.

Under the sound of pipes – and the occasional toot toot – the vehicle welcomed all ages aboard, with dozens more lining up to see the distinctive blue land locomotive.

The tour train was first launched in 2014.

But despite its popularity, it was put out of action in 2019 and remained hidden in a storage unit in the years that followed.

Passengers ready to board the train. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

And after three years of efforts to bring it back, volunteers today had tears in their eyes as they witnessed The Stoney Express tooting along the town streets once again.

Crowds of smiling faces gathered along the streets to wave it on as it embarked on its fifth journey of the day around Stonehaven.

The Stoney Express welcoming people aboard. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Starting in Market Square, the train took happy travellers around the town, before stopping at the harbour allowing passengers to take in the breathtaking views.

The experience was made all the more special with the sounds of the Dunnottar Pipes and Drums band, which played from the back of the train throughout the journey.

Our photographer Darrell Benns was there to capture the monumental day.

Happy travellers aboard the train. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Pipers at the back of the train. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
The Stoney Express took passengers to the harbour. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Happy families aboard the train. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
It was a big day. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Conversation