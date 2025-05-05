The Stoney Express: Photos capture tour train’s return ahead of summer boom

The beloved Stonehaven tour train – The Stoney Express – returned in a colourful celebration today after being out of action for more than six years.

Under the sound of pipes – and the occasional toot toot – the vehicle welcomed all ages aboard, with dozens more lining up to see the distinctive blue land locomotive.

The tour train was first launched in 2014.

But despite its popularity, it was put out of action in 2019 and remained hidden in a storage unit in the years that followed.

And after three years of efforts to bring it back, volunteers today had tears in their eyes as they witnessed The Stoney Express tooting along the town streets once again.

Crowds of smiling faces gathered along the streets to wave it on as it embarked on its fifth journey of the day around Stonehaven.

Starting in Market Square, the train took happy travellers around the town, before stopping at the harbour allowing passengers to take in the breathtaking views.

The experience was made all the more special with the sounds of the Dunnottar Pipes and Drums band, which played from the back of the train throughout the journey.

Our photographer Darrell Benns was there to capture the monumental day.

