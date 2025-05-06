What did I think of my first ever trip on Stonehaven’s bright blue tour train?

There is no better place to spend a sunny day than Stonehaven.

I doubt anyone would argue that with renowned ice cream shops like Auntie Betty’s and Giulianotti – and, of course, The Bay Fish and Chips – it has all the perfect ingredients for a trip to the seaside.

But while I have been to the coastal town many a time, I had never heard of the Stoney Express – Stonehaven’s distinctive tour train. Until this week, that is.

The light-blue “locomotive” has now made a return for this summer after being out of action for about six years.

So naturally, I was intrigued to find out what this popular experience entails, and why folk were so excited to see it come back…

All aboard the Stoney Express!

As I drove with my colleague into the town, the sun creeping through the clouds, the much loved “wee train” already stood in all its glory at Market Square.

I was greeted with the beaming faces of the Stoney Express crew and eagerly hopped on board for the train’s fifth – and my very first – run of the day.

All the intricate details had been carefully thought about – from the Stoney Express logo stickers handed over to passengers, to the captain’s hat I get wear for the ride.

As soon as took my seat on the train, I felt as if I was being transported back to my childhood days.

There was something special about being on this toy-like train – laughing, singing and waving to the crowds you’re passing by without a care in the world.

I never thought I’d be able to relive those days – and yet, here I was.

Once all the passengers were in their seats, we were taken through a quick safety briefing reminding us to keep our arms and legs inside at all times.

Then followed a surprise announcement – we were to ride with the pipe band playing all the way through Stonehaven from the back of the train.

“Have you ever been on a train with a pipe band playing just for you?” project manager Julie Lindeman chuckles as she helps another family jump on board.

“Well, it’s your lucky day!”

What is the Stoney Express route?

And just like that, we embarked on our journey around the town.

We started off Market Square, with the train slowly weaving its way through the town centre and towards the open air pool.

I still can’t decide what was the best part of that – the salty breeze coming from across the promenade or the dozens that stopped in their step to wave at us.

I was sat at the front seat behind the driver, so dare I say, I felt like a royalty for a bit.

That quickly came to a halt once we entered the caravan park and our tranquil trip was disrupted by a series of speed bumps.

Suddenly, it felt more like I was on a off-road rally stage.

But I think all passengers on board would agree with me in saying that this was just another amusing experience that made the journey all the more memorable.

Echoed throughout the carriages was the infectious sound of songs and laughter as ‘Wheels on the Bus’ turned into ‘Wheels on the Train’, and we made a sharp turn towards the harbour.

Normally, the train would go to Dunnottar Castle before stopping at the promenade.

But with a carriage full of pipers this time round, making it a wee bit heavy, that probably wouldn’t have been the smartest decision, Julie laughs.

Instead, the band stepped out and led the Stoney Express for a quick loop around the harbour, bustling with dozens of locals enjoying the nice weather.

We sat for a minute and admired the band’s melodies, taking in the surroundings of the harbour as the sun shone down… A memorable way to bring the tour to an end.

‘I remember the train running years ago so its really nice to see it back’

Before we knew it, we were back at Market Square where I managed a quick chat with one of my fellow passengers.

Kristina Rettie had come from Aberdeen’s Bridge of Don for the launch of the train, bringing her two children out for the day.

It was also a chance for them to see their granddad Gary – who is now one of the conductors – in action.

“I remember the train running years and years ago when we used to come down for the day every now and again,” she reminisces.

“So its really nice to see it back.

“Its really nice for the community and you can tell from the people who have been involved that its quite emotional.”

NHS worker turned train driver ‘chuffed to see happy passengers’

Next to her stands the other conductor Andy McArdle.

Leaning over the land train, Andy tells me that he used to be an NHS worker before he retired.

He’s always been very fond of supporting community initiatives such as the Stoney Express so when an opportunity to drive it presented itself, he just couldn’t refuse.

And – in an even more unexpected turn of events – his newly acquired qualifications for the train also mean he is able to drive a Stagecoach bus.

That’s if he fancies yet another career jump, of course, but for now he says he’s happy with the train’s front seat.

“It’s just a blast,” the 68-year-old smiles.

“When you get on it its just such fun, and it brings so much excitement to the kids that see it pass through the town. I can recommend it to anybody.”

‘Stoney Express is for all to enjoy’

As I’m about to leave, Julie stands on the curb – watching all the passengers share their experience on the train with huge grins on their faces.

This is a big day for her, having spent the last three years trying to get the Stoney Express back up and running.

With tears in her eyes, she says none of this would have been possible without the immense support from the community and the local sponsors who stepped in.

And she can’t wait to properly launch it at the end of May for all to experience and enjoy.

“The train was very much missed, and I was so pleased that we have now brought it back,” she smiles.

“It’s for the tourists, it’s for the town, it’s for everyone to enjoy.”

And speaking from personal experience, I believe they will.

Read more: