Peterhead mum: ‘I’ll have to quit hairdressing job if autistic son loses centre in Aberdeenshire care cuts’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Peterhead mum: ‘I’ll have to quit hairdressing job if autistic son loses centre in Aberdeenshire care cuts’

Lynne Keith fears her life could be turned upside down as Aberdeenshire social care cuts loom.

Lynne Keith has said she may have to give up her part time job as a hairdresser due to the cuts. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Lynne Keith has said she may have to give up her part time job as a hairdresser due to the cuts. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
By Isaac Buchan

“My hairdressing is my bit of respite,” Lynne Keith tells me.

“But that will have to go if the services go.”

The Peterhead mum-of-two is speaking out after enduring months of anxiety as her son’s future hangs in the balance.

Jay has autism, learning disabilities and epilepsy. For years he has attended the Connecting The Broch service at Robertson Road Resource Centre in Fraserburgh.

Activities include arts and crafts, cycling, and swimming at Fraserburgh Leisure Centre  amongst others.

It’s become his home away from home.

Lynne's son Jay Keith. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Lynne’s son Jay Keith. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

The 24-year-old has his own community there – and spending time out and about means his parents have a rest from their own round-the-clock care.

But Connecting The Broch and many other services across Aberdeenshire are poised to close – and families like Jay’s don’t know where to turn.

“There are hundreds of families who are going to suffer from these decisions,” Lynne warned as the decision looms.

“Our kids need socialisation, they need a routine, they need structure.”

The Press and Journal spoke with Lynne about the looming Aberdeenshire care cuts and how it could affect her family, including: 

  • Why she faces giving up the job she has had since she was a teenager
  • Her fears for her son as the group where he “has his own fan club” could be torn away
  • And her struggles to explain what is happening to Jay

‘I will have to give up my job if care services are cut’

At her home in Boddam, just outside of the Blue Toon, the 53-year-old opens up about the months of stress her family has been thrown into since these cuts were proposed in a desperate bid to balance the books.

Lynne has been a hairdresser for almost four decades, juggling her time between working at Oasis Hair Salon and raising her children.

But with Jay’s care on the chopping block, she could be forced to give up her passion to look after for her son full-time.

Lynne could be forced to give up her job as a hairdresser if she has to care for Jay full time. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Lynne could be forced to give up her job as a hairdresser if she has to care for Jay full time. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

“If I had to give it up, it wouldn’t hurt me from a financial aspect but I feel like I would miss the social part of it, that’s my respite,” Lynne explains.

“It helps me to get away from home life, and for me to listen to other people’s problems takes my mind off of my own to be honest with you.

“It’s the social side of the job that I enjoy the most.”

Lynne’s husband Sean works offshore – leaving it already difficult for her to juggle a home life and her part-time role.

When did Lynne find out her son’s services could be slashed?

At the end of last year, Lynne found out that her son’s care service in Fraserburgh was facing the axe.

“Jay only goes there three days a week anyway, though he is entitled to five. I thought ‘how could they cut it down?”

Jay’s care services could be axed as the council aims to save millions. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Lynne and many other parents like her were invited to a meeting at the end of March – where they were told that services wouldn’t be stopped right away, but phased out.

The rigmarole that followed just made things worse.

Less than a week later, it seemed that wasn’t the case.

Lynne said: “I got a phone call five days later to say that Jay didn’t meet the criteria for the services.

“Four times I asked on the phone what the criteria was – and she wouldn’t tell me.

“All they said was that they should have rang me last week to tell me not to put him back.”

‘I though care cuts were an April Fools joke’

Lynne was left in a state of disbelief.

She tells me: “That was on the first of April. I actually thought it was an April fools. I seriously thought she was joking.

“I was absolutely raging, and I didn’t know where to turn next.”

Lynne's scathing email was followed with Jay being allowed to return to Robertson Road Day Centre. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Lynne’s scathing email was followed with Jay being allowed to return to Robertson Road Day Centre. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Lynne then sent a “brutal” email to the council chiefs behind the cuts.

And she was then told Jay could resume his care in the Broch until a better option was sorted out.

And what could those “better options” be?

Despite being willing to travel, she was given a list of activities for Jay in the Garthdee area of Aberdeen, Boyndie outside Banff or in Inverurie.

The shortest distance for any of these is an almost two-hour round trip.

The shortest trip for Jay would have been Inverurie. Image: Roddie Reid/ DC Thomson

Why are Aberdeenshire care services being axed?

Aberdeenshire health bosses are undertaking a major overhaul of services across the region as they aim to save £20 million in the next financial year.

Care homes, Arch responders, community hospitals, and ADHD and autism assessment services are also at risk.

Image shows a carer with an elderly lady on the back of a calendar to illustrate the timeline for the proposed Aberdeenshire healthcare cuts.
Aberdeenshire Health and Social Care Partnership are proposing a string of cuts to services in a bid to save millions. Image: Roddie Reid/DC Thomson.

The drastic savings plan has been put together by the Aberdeenshire Health and Social Care Partnership (AHSCP), the joint board funded by the local authority and NHS Grampian.

Spaces at day centres like the one Jay goes to could be slashed – leaving scores of parents with no options when it comes to care for their children.

A total of eight different services across Aberdeenshire have been earmarked for closure – including Jay’s.

A final decision is expected to be made next week.

Where does this leave Jay?

The family were then presented with one option in Peterhead for Jay at the fruit mart, a market staffed by people with additional support needs at Buchanhaven.

But mum Lynne felt the staff there wouldn’t have enough time to train Jay in how to work behind the counter – given his complex conditions.

The replacement services were "absolutely horrific" according to Lynne. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
The replacement services were “absolutely horrific” according to Lynne. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Aberdeenshire care cuts are ‘mentally draining’

Officials previously told parents at a meeting in Fraserburgh earlier this month that “voluntary places” will be on offer to those affected by the cuts.

This would come in the form of placements similar to the Fruit Market.

But for Lynne, this shows the lack of understanding from those in charge of decisions.

Fraserburgh disability day care cuts meeting.
Scores of concerned parents turned out to voice their fury in Fraserburgh. Image: Chris Cromar/DC Thomson

She tells me: “They need support. If they could volunteer, do you not think we would already have them in voluntary roles?

“And this is the hard bit because what are we supposed to do with them?

“It’s a domino effect. If we’ve got Jay at home 24/7, you see him at his best but when you go out, he’s repeating himself all the time and that’s mentally draining for us.

“Jay doesn’t want to stay in, he wants out all the time, but I’ve got a house to keep, I’ve got a daughter, so it’s not easy. It’s hard going.”

‘Jay will lose out on his bit of independence’

For Lynne, the slashing of Jay’s care is about much more than just having a place to go. It would turn his life upside down.

The hairdresser explains: “He goes swimming on Thursdays and that’s his favourite, he would really miss it to be honest with you.”

She even jokes that he’s so popular at the pool that he has his own fan club.

Jay will miss out massively on the social side of things, according to Lynne. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Jay will miss out massively on the social side of things, according to Lynne. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

“It’s not just about the exercise, it’s the social side of it as well. He speaks to everyone,” Lynne continued.

“He orders and pays for his own lunch whilst he’s there. It gives him that bit of independence.”

‘How do I tell my son that it’s all being cut?’

For Lynne, the hardest thing for her family and Jay is how she will explain the worrying situation to her son.

Lynne is still in the lurch over the future of her son’s care. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

What do you think of the healthcare cuts? Let us know in our comments section below

She sighs: “Jay wants to know what’s happening as well, he’s asking ‘why am I not going any more’…

“I don’t have answers, and he gets upset, we have to just try to calm the situation.

“It’s just more worrying than anything else, we’re being left in the dark.”

What do Aberdeenshire Council say?

Jeff Shaw, the health and social care manager for the area, said that with the council having to fill a £17 million blackhole, they will have to “do things differently, modernise and transform how we deliver our services, and we will need to do it quickly.”

Robertson Road Day Centre in Fraserburgh. Image: Google Maps
Robertson Road Day Centre in Fraserburgh. Image: Google Maps

He added: “I understand and can empathise with the concerns of families; however, I can reassure them that people with an assessed need will continue to receive support.

“Those with less profound needs may no longer meet the criteria to attend our day services and will be supported and signposted to access wider community-based supports which are appropriate for their needs.”

Councillors will meet on Wednesday, May 28, to discuss the issue.

Read more:

Conversation