Union Street bank to become restaurant ‘within weeks’ – despite noise row with upstairs neighbours

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Union Street bank to become restaurant ‘within weeks’ – despite noise row with upstairs neighbours

Adverts looking for staff are plastered over the windows of 201 Union Street.

By Isaac Buchan
The new restaurant will be inside the former home of Bank of Scotland. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson
The new restaurant will be inside the former home of Bank of Scotland. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

The opening date for a new restaurant taking shape in the former Bank of Scotland on Union Street has been revealed – despite an ongoing row with Aberdeen City Council and miffed upstairs neighbours.

GlenHouse, the new venue being spearheaded by Mosaic Group, will open its doors on Saturday 31 May according to the freshly launched website.

Along with this, the restaurant has also revealed the wide variety of offerings it will bring to the Granite Mile – including a stacked menu and a “boozy lunch” option.

The website also boasts of an extensive whisky collection, and the diner is already advertising for staff.

But despite the long-awaited plans ramping up, venue bosses remain locked in a row with planning officials over the noise and smell that could come from GlenHouse.

Bank of Scotland moved away from the Granite Mile in 2022. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson
Bank of Scotland moved away from the Granite Mile in 2022. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

Upstairs neighbours are pleading with council chiefs to bin the restaurant’s requests to stay open from 10am to 11pm – along with having ventilation systems running for most of the day.

What will new Union Street restaurant look like?

The Bank of Scotland confirmed its closure in 2022, with 201 Union Street laying empty ever since.

Parveen Sood’s hospitality firm plans to open the new bar and restaurant across the ground and lower ground floors of the building known as Canada House.

This new Union Street venue would have a vast seating area and bar level with the Granite Mile, with two private dining areas stretching across the lower floor.

Floor plans of the new Union Street restaurant. Image: Squire Architects

GlenHouse’s website is currently taking reservations for Saturday, May 31, with the menu offerings covering a vast array of cuisines from around the world.

However, even though the opening day is just over the horizon, the owners are still fighting to overcome one last red tape wrangle with council chiefs…

Will GlenHouse later opening hurt neighbours?

Papers reveal how the restaurant is looking to bypass rules around how long they can stay open, and keep the ventilation system on.

The restaurateurs are hoping to open from 9am until 1am, as opposed to the council’s imposed 10am-11pm hours agreed upon previously.

Vinyls are up in the window of 201 Union Street. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson
Vinyls are up in the window of 201 Union Street. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

Forms sent to the council insist the extended hours would have no “negative impact on those around the premises”.

Yet those living above the new venue beg to differ…

What do you think of the plans for GlenHouse? Let us know in our comments section below

Neighbours fight back against GlenHouse bosses

Mr Paul and Richard Fearn live in the upper floors of the former Bank of Scotland.

And they’ve written to council planners pleading for them to keep the limit in place.

The duo say that plans were changed at the last minute for the downstairs seating, signalling a “significant intensification” of the proposals.

The proposals are yet to be decided by council planners. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

They also argue that the change of hours is a a “significant alteration which will without doubt cause noise disturbance to the residents in the flats above the restaurant”.

Alongside their lengthy plea, the pair have also enlisted the help of noise experts from down south to strengthen their case.

The report, from environmental firm Vibrock, says that although it would likely be suitable for during the day, there isn’t enough evidence as to whether the system would meet council guidelines during the evening.

But in response to this, new drawings were submitted by Mosaic Group, which showed new acoustic barriers being installed in between the floors – hopefully dispelling any racket from rowdy patrons.

You can view the full papers here.

Read more:

Conversation