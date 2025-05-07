Union Street bank to become restaurant ‘within weeks’ – despite noise row with upstairs neighbours

The opening date for a new restaurant taking shape in the former Bank of Scotland on Union Street has been revealed – despite an ongoing row with Aberdeen City Council and miffed upstairs neighbours.

GlenHouse, the new venue being spearheaded by Mosaic Group, will open its doors on Saturday 31 May according to the freshly launched website.

Along with this, the restaurant has also revealed the wide variety of offerings it will bring to the Granite Mile – including a stacked menu and a “boozy lunch” option.

The website also boasts of an extensive whisky collection, and the diner is already advertising for staff.

But despite the long-awaited plans ramping up, venue bosses remain locked in a row with planning officials over the noise and smell that could come from GlenHouse.

Upstairs neighbours are pleading with council chiefs to bin the restaurant’s requests to stay open from 10am to 11pm – along with having ventilation systems running for most of the day.

What will new Union Street restaurant look like?

The Bank of Scotland confirmed its closure in 2022, with 201 Union Street laying empty ever since.

Parveen Sood’s hospitality firm plans to open the new bar and restaurant across the ground and lower ground floors of the building known as Canada House.

This new Union Street venue would have a vast seating area and bar level with the Granite Mile, with two private dining areas stretching across the lower floor.

GlenHouse’s website is currently taking reservations for Saturday, May 31, with the menu offerings covering a vast array of cuisines from around the world.

However, even though the opening day is just over the horizon, the owners are still fighting to overcome one last red tape wrangle with council chiefs…

Will GlenHouse later opening hurt neighbours?

Papers reveal how the restaurant is looking to bypass rules around how long they can stay open, and keep the ventilation system on.

The restaurateurs are hoping to open from 9am until 1am, as opposed to the council’s imposed 10am-11pm hours agreed upon previously.

Forms sent to the council insist the extended hours would have no “negative impact on those around the premises”.

Yet those living above the new venue beg to differ…

Neighbours fight back against GlenHouse bosses

Mr Paul and Richard Fearn live in the upper floors of the former Bank of Scotland.

And they’ve written to council planners pleading for them to keep the limit in place.

The duo say that plans were changed at the last minute for the downstairs seating, signalling a “significant intensification” of the proposals.

They also argue that the change of hours is a a “significant alteration which will without doubt cause noise disturbance to the residents in the flats above the restaurant”.

Alongside their lengthy plea, the pair have also enlisted the help of noise experts from down south to strengthen their case.

The report, from environmental firm Vibrock, says that although it would likely be suitable for during the day, there isn’t enough evidence as to whether the system would meet council guidelines during the evening.

But in response to this, new drawings were submitted by Mosaic Group, which showed new acoustic barriers being installed in between the floors – hopefully dispelling any racket from rowdy patrons.

You can view the full papers here.

