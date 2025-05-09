Workers start digging trench to power new Aberdeen market as Flint project ramps up

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Workers start digging trench to power new Aberdeen market as Flint project ramps up

Sections of Queen Street and Broad Street have been fenced off while work gets under way.

By Kirstie Topp Local Democracy Reporter
Aberdeen Market trench works on Broad Street. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson
Aberdeen Market trench works on Broad Street. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

Workers have started digging a trench in Aberdeen city centre as the replacement market project takes another step forward.

Sections of Queen Street and Broad Street have been fenced off while work gets underway.

The trench will allow heating pipes to be installed at the Flint destination.

Ongoing construction work at the new Aberdeen market. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

Aberdeen Heat and Power unveiled its plan to form the pipeline last summer, and it will run from the valves in the Town House car park to the market site.

Pre-insulated pipes will be installed along Queen Street, Concert Court, Broad Street and then down through the Netherkirkgate.

Trench works have started on Queen Street. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson
The trench route between the Town House and the new market. Image: Roddie Reid/DC Thomson

From here, the trench will run along Carnegie’s Brae to East Green where it will connect to the site of the market.

Objectors hit out at trench plans

But the proposal ruffled some feathers.

The Scottish Courts and Tribunal Service raised concerns that the work would have an impact on the city’s Sheriff, High and Civil courts.

And the owner of the Ye Olde Frigate Bar voiced his opposition too.

Signs signalling the trench works on Queen Street. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

Steven Esson argued that the trench would hit custom at the pub and impact on deliveries that access the bar on Netherkirkgate.

But despite these concerns, the trench proposal was given the go-ahead in September.

When will the trench works be finished?

A council spokesperson confirmed the works were to install the new pipework and revealed it could all be done and dusted in the coming months.

Construction work is well underway at the new Aberdeen market. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

They said: “The trench is part of the district heating pipe installation for the new Flint Market and the pipes will go from the Town House towards the market.

“The district heating pipes installation, trench excavation and backfill is expected to be completed by summer.”

The new food and drink market on The Green will be called Flint. Image: McGinty’s Group

Building work started on the market site last spring, and Flint is expected to open its doors to the public in 2027.

The bespoke food and drink space will host various vendors and stalls, and have an outdoor area for special events and seasonal pop-up markets.

