Workers start digging trench to power new Aberdeen market as Flint project ramps up

Workers have started digging a trench in Aberdeen city centre as the replacement market project takes another step forward.

Sections of Queen Street and Broad Street have been fenced off while work gets underway.

The trench will allow heating pipes to be installed at the Flint destination.

Aberdeen Heat and Power unveiled its plan to form the pipeline last summer, and it will run from the valves in the Town House car park to the market site.

Pre-insulated pipes will be installed along Queen Street, Concert Court, Broad Street and then down through the Netherkirkgate.

From here, the trench will run along Carnegie’s Brae to East Green where it will connect to the site of the market.

Objectors hit out at trench plans

But the proposal ruffled some feathers.

The Scottish Courts and Tribunal Service raised concerns that the work would have an impact on the city’s Sheriff, High and Civil courts.

And the owner of the Ye Olde Frigate Bar voiced his opposition too.

Steven Esson argued that the trench would hit custom at the pub and impact on deliveries that access the bar on Netherkirkgate.

But despite these concerns, the trench proposal was given the go-ahead in September.

When will the trench works be finished?

A council spokesperson confirmed the works were to install the new pipework and revealed it could all be done and dusted in the coming months.

They said: “The trench is part of the district heating pipe installation for the new Flint Market and the pipes will go from the Town House towards the market.

“The district heating pipes installation, trench excavation and backfill is expected to be completed by summer.”

Building work started on the market site last spring, and Flint is expected to open its doors to the public in 2027.

The bespoke food and drink space will host various vendors and stalls, and have an outdoor area for special events and seasonal pop-up markets.

