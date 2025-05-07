Marks and Spencer suddenly closes Aberdeen’s flagship St Nicholas branch after more than 80 years in city centre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Marks and Spencer suddenly closes Aberdeen’s flagship St Nicholas branch after more than 80 years in city centre

Going ahead of schedule, retail bosses have now moved women's clothing and home furniture to their newly upgraded store at Union Square.

By Denny Andonova
Marks and Spencer closed St Nicholas branch.
The flagship building has suddenly closed. Image: Denny Andonova/DC Thomson.

Marks and Spencer bosses have now officially closed their flagship St Nicholas branch for good – marking the end of an era for Aberdeen city centre.

The doors of the landmark store have all been shut, with posters directing customers to the newly upgraded store at Union Square, which opened on April 11.

It comes as a bit of a surprise as M&S officials initially indicated the city centre branch would remain open until later in the summer.

The food hall was the first department to close the day before the grand opening of the revamped mall unit last month.

Marks and Spencer closed St Nicholas branch.

Marks and Spencer closed St Nicholas branch.

The women’s and children’s clothing and home furnishings sections that used to be on the upper floors of the St Nicholas building were supposed to remain until June.

All of these have now been cleared out, with the ground floor now occupied only by a few scattered tables and shelves.

The branch, which has been a city centre staple for more than 80 years, has now also been removed from the retail giant’s website.

Marks and Spencer closed St Nicholas branch.
All entrances to the flagship store are now closed.

What does that mean for the Marks and Spencer store in Union Square?

The monumental move is part of Marks and Spencer’s £15 million expansion of their other Aberdeen store, making it one of the biggest one in Scotland.

Dozens of eager shoppers flocked to the revamped branch in April to get a first look inside the new venue, which has “an extra large” bakery and wine shop.

The bakery at the improved M&S store at Union Square. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

There is also a market-style food hall with a fresh veg stand and a new cafe upstairs, which no longer sells lunch meals to focus on better coffee options and quicker service.

All clothing departments and home furnishing will be laid out on the second floor of the spruced up branch, with the menswear already put out on display.

Marks and Spencer has been contacted for comment.

