Marks and Spencer suddenly closes Aberdeen’s flagship St Nicholas branch after more than 80 years in city centre

Marks and Spencer bosses have now officially closed their flagship St Nicholas branch for good – marking the end of an era for Aberdeen city centre.

The doors of the landmark store have all been shut, with posters directing customers to the newly upgraded store at Union Square, which opened on April 11.

It comes as a bit of a surprise as M&S officials initially indicated the city centre branch would remain open until later in the summer.

The food hall was the first department to close the day before the grand opening of the revamped mall unit last month.

The women’s and children’s clothing and home furnishings sections that used to be on the upper floors of the St Nicholas building were supposed to remain until June.

All of these have now been cleared out, with the ground floor now occupied only by a few scattered tables and shelves.

The branch, which has been a city centre staple for more than 80 years, has now also been removed from the retail giant’s website.

What does that mean for the Marks and Spencer store in Union Square?

The monumental move is part of Marks and Spencer’s £15 million expansion of their other Aberdeen store, making it one of the biggest one in Scotland.

Dozens of eager shoppers flocked to the revamped branch in April to get a first look inside the new venue, which has “an extra large” bakery and wine shop.

There is also a market-style food hall with a fresh veg stand and a new cafe upstairs, which no longer sells lunch meals to focus on better coffee options and quicker service.

All clothing departments and home furnishing will be laid out on the second floor of the spruced up branch, with the menswear already put out on display.

Marks and Spencer has been contacted for comment.

