£35k set aside for parade if Dons win Scottish Cup – despite confusion over route amid Union Street upheaval

Aberdeen FC has been promised a city celebration and parade if they defeat Celtic and lift the Scottish Cup later this month.

The Dons will face Celtic in the Scottish Cup final on May 24 at Hampden Park in Glasgow.

If Aberdeen win, the city centre could be transformed into a sea of red as thousands are expected to come out and mark the victory.

Councillors last approved plans to give the club a parade through the city centre back in November 2023 – if they won the Viaplay Cup.

But the team was beaten 1-0 by Rangers at Scotland’s national stadium. Could the cash set aside actually be put to use this time?

What did councillors have to say?

Committee convener Alex McLellan put forward the suggestion to hail the potential cup win.

He said: “It would be tradition that if Aberdeen Football Club were successful in the Scottish Cup final that we would want to celebrate that in an appropriate way.”

The finance boss proposed that £35,000 would be taken from the Common Good Fund for a parade and accompanying celebrations.

Union Street works leave question mark over celebratory route

Labour councillor M. Tauqeer Malik backed the proposal but asked where the planned celebration would be held.

His query came as the centre is currently being dug up as part of masterplan works.

He explained: “Usually Union Street would be ideal but it’s a complete mess.”

However, the Lower Deeside member wished the team every success and said he was “optimistic” there would be a celebration in the Granite City.

Meanwhile, Dons fan councillor Dell Henrickson didn’t wish the team luck out of fear he would jinx them and destroy their chance.

But, he revealed he was lucky enough to obtain one of the 20,000 allocated tickets for the match.

City celebrations marked Aberdeen Football Club cup glory

Aberdeen FC last received a city parade to celebrate their Scottish League Cup win back in March 2014.

The team took to an open top bus to show off the legendary trophy as they made their way down Union Street.

It is estimated that more than 50,000 fans came out to show their support for the Dons.

An open top bus parade was also held in 1983 after the team won the European Cup against Real Madrid.

The team, led by Alex Ferguson at the time, was cheered on by fans as they made their way down Union Street before arriving at Pittodrie.

