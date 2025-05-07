£35k set aside for parade if Dons win Scottish Cup – despite confusion over route amid Union Street upheaval

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

£35k set aside for parade if Dons win Scottish Cup – despite confusion over route amid Union Street upheaval

The cash would help fans celebrate the Dons if they defeat Celtic later this month - but it's not known where the parade would go.

By Kirstie Topp Local Democracy Reporter
Aberdeen fans surround the open top bus as the team celebrate their Scottish League Cup triumph in style back in March 2014
Aberdeen FC has been promised a city celebration and parade if they defeat Celtic and lift the Scottish Cup later this month.

The Dons will face Celtic in the Scottish Cup final on May 24 at Hampden Park in Glasgow.

If Aberdeen win, the city centre could be transformed into a sea of red as thousands are expected to come out and mark the victory.

Then Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes and Captain Russell Anderson lift the Scottish League Cup in 2014. Image: Richard Frew

Councillors last approved plans to give the club a parade through the city centre back in November 2023 – if they won the Viaplay Cup.

But the team was beaten 1-0 by Rangers at Scotland’s national stadium. Could the cash set aside actually be put to use this time?

What did councillors have to say?

Committee convener Alex McLellan put forward the suggestion to hail the potential cup win.

He said: “It would be tradition that if Aberdeen Football Club were successful in the Scottish Cup final that we would want to celebrate that in an appropriate way.”

The finance boss proposed that £35,000 would be taken from the Common Good Fund for a parade and accompanying celebrations.

Union Street filled with Aberdeen fans in March 2014. Image: Richard Frew

Union Street works leave question mark over celebratory route

Labour councillor M. Tauqeer Malik backed the proposal but asked where the planned celebration would be held.

His query came as the centre is currently being dug up as part of masterplan works.

Engineers have revealed their side of the story when it comes to Union Street delays.
The ongoing works on Union Street. Image: Hub North Scotland

He explained: “Usually Union Street would be ideal but it’s a complete mess.”

However, the Lower Deeside member wished the team every success and said he was “optimistic” there would be a celebration in the Granite City.

The Aberdeen FC open top bus parade down Union Street with the Scottish League Cup in 2014. Image: Richard Frew

Meanwhile, Dons fan councillor Dell Henrickson didn’t wish the team luck out of fear he would jinx them and destroy their chance.

But, he revealed he was lucky enough to obtain one of the 20,000 allocated tickets for the match.

City celebrations marked Aberdeen Football Club cup glory

Aberdeen FC last received a city parade to celebrate their Scottish League Cup win back in March 2014.

Aberdeen FC European Cup Winners Cup 1983 parade in the open-topped bus down Union Street. Alex McLeish waves the cup to fans near the Castlegate. Image: Aberdeen Journals Limited

The team took to an open top bus to show off the legendary trophy as they made their way down Union Street.

It is estimated that more than 50,000 fans came out to show their support for the Dons.

Alex Ferguson lifts the Scottish Cup next to Alex McLeish and Mark McGhee on the bus outside Pittodrie in 1984. Image: Aberdeen Journals Limited

An open top bus parade was also held in 1983 after the team won the European Cup against Real Madrid.

The team, led by Alex Ferguson at the time, was cheered on by fans as they made their way down Union Street before arriving at Pittodrie.

