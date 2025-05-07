Fittie Bar could have booze licence stripped over ‘violence and staff drunkenness’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Fittie Bar could have booze licence stripped over ‘violence and staff drunkenness’

The police have written to the council recommending that the harbour pub has its licence revoked.

By Isaac Buchan
The Fittie Bar has landed itself in hot water over the allegations. Image: Paul Glendell
The Fittie Bar’s future is in doubt after the police have called for its licence to be revoked over “violence, disorder and staff drunkenness”.

The coastal venue may be banned from selling booze following complaints from cops over a number of incidents in the past six months.

The pub’s history stretches all the way back to 1821, and it most recently featured in the BBC crime drama Granite Harbour.

But its immediate future is now in doubt, with crunch talks set to seal its fate later this month.

Fittie Bar rumble could be the death of harbour pub

Police wrote to Aberdeen City Council licensing bosses last month demanding action.

Police are alleging that staff have been drinking on the job at the Fittie Bar. Image: Isaac Buchan/DC Thomson
They pointed out that, since November, the pub has been the site of six incidents involving “violence, disorder and staff drunkenness”.

Police are asking for the Fittie Bar’s licence to be “reviewed and revoked” – but are willing to compromise.

They say they “may” rethink the request if the manager leaves their position.

Papers going before councillors state: “Should the designated premises manager be removed and no longer be employed, they may look to withdraw the request.”

What happens next?

The matter will be discussed by licensing chiefs on Wednesday, May 21.

The Fittie Bar in Aberdeen was transformed into The Bodach Stone for BBC drama Granite Harbour. Image: Scott Baxter
The harbour pub will have the opportunity to defend itself during the hearing.

The Fittie Bar did not wish to comment.

You can view the full papers here.

Conversation