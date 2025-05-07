Fittie Bar could have booze licence stripped over ‘violence and staff drunkenness’

The Fittie Bar’s future is in doubt after the police have called for its licence to be revoked over “violence, disorder and staff drunkenness”.

The coastal venue may be banned from selling booze following complaints from cops over a number of incidents in the past six months.

The pub’s history stretches all the way back to 1821, and it most recently featured in the BBC crime drama Granite Harbour.

But its immediate future is now in doubt, with crunch talks set to seal its fate later this month.

Fittie Bar rumble could be the death of harbour pub

Police wrote to Aberdeen City Council licensing bosses last month demanding action.

They pointed out that, since November, the pub has been the site of six incidents involving “violence, disorder and staff drunkenness”.

Police are asking for the Fittie Bar’s licence to be “reviewed and revoked” – but are willing to compromise.

They say they “may” rethink the request if the manager leaves their position.

Papers going before councillors state: “Should the designated premises manager be removed and no longer be employed, they may look to withdraw the request.”

What happens next?

The matter will be discussed by licensing chiefs on Wednesday, May 21.

The harbour pub will have the opportunity to defend itself during the hearing.

The Fittie Bar did not wish to comment.

You can view the full papers here.

