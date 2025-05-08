Council boss hails ‘success’ of rehoming Torry Raac tenants – while refusing to use spare millions to help homeowners hit by crisis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Council boss hails ‘success’ of rehoming Torry Raac tenants – while refusing to use spare millions to help homeowners hit by crisis

Aberdeen City Council may have to raise council tax or cut services to pay for private homeowners - if funding can't be found from the UK Government.

By Kirstie Topp Local Democracy Reporter
Torry Raac buildings around Pentland Road, Balnagask Road and Girdleness Road. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Torry Raac buildings around Pentland Road, Balnagask Road and Girdleness Road. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

A desperate plea to use an unspent £20 million fund to help residents affected by the Raac crisis in Torry has been turned down.

The cash was discovered in a shared fund bestowed upon the entire north-east for housing improvements almost 10 years ago – but has never been spent.

There were hopes the money could be used to help with the ongoing Raac crisis as Torry residents met SNP housing minister Paul McLennan during his long-overdue visit last week.

And it comes as The Press and Journal fights for the affected homeowners with our Trapped by Raac campaign.

A group of Torry Raac residents met with Scottish Government Housing Minister Paul McLennan to discuss their concerns. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Labour councillors this week pleaded for finance bosses to investigate using this £20m to resolve the crisis.

They argued it could be used to offer Raac victims the full value of their houses – rather than the current rate – or to fix them up.

Funding ‘little glimpse of hope’ for Torry residents

Torry councillor Simon Watson said the pot of cash was a “little glimpse of hope” for residents.

He also warned that the £20m could be lost if it’s not spent in the near future…

Labour councillor Simon Watson. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

“In the last 14 months there has been no formal approach from Aberdeen City Council to the Scottish Government for funding,” he said.

“Our council leaders have not even asked for support for our residents.”

Mr Watson noted that council co-leaders Christian Allard and Ian Yuill both sit on the committee overseeing the spending of these funds.

Vacated homes in Balnagask. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

‘£20m sum not enough to fix Torry Raac crisis’

However finance boss Alex McLellan argued that the funding solution needs to come in the form of a UK-wide “Raac fund” to support affected tenants as well as homeowners.

He said this would alleviate the “financial devastation” caused by the crumbly concrete.

Councillor Alex McLellan. Image: Aberdeen City Council

Mr McLellan confirmed this was the council’s position – and asked chief executive Angela Scott to engage with Scottish Government on the matter.

He also noted that the City Region Deal cash was “not just our money” and was shared with Aberdeenshire Council.

“No stone will be left unturned in terms of accessing funding,” Mr McLennan assured his opponents.

Homes across Torry now lie empty. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

He also admitted the council would need “significantly more” than £20m, saying: “That won’t touch the sides in terms of demolition and rebuild of the area, we need more.

“I would be surprised if cash-strapped Aberdeenshire Council were willing to give up that funding.

“It’s not funding that we can snap our fingers and use.”

And he suggested the council may have to raise council tax or cut services to pay for private homeowners if funding can’t be found from the UK Government.

Council co-leader calls for UK Raac fund

Meanwhile, council co-leader Christian Allard praised the “success” of the rehoming process.

“The vast majority of people have left their houses and have been rehomed,” he said.

“The housing team has worked hard to rehome so many of our tenants, it’s incredible work they have had to do through no fault of our own, the tenants or owners.”

Council co-leader Christian Allard. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Mr Allard noted the “financial struggle” the council and residents have faced, saying the local authority earmarked £3m to help tenants move out.

“We promised our owners and occupiers that we would do the same for them,” he stated.

But, he argued that the UK Government ultimately had to help out by creating this national Raac fund.

What is the current Raac situation as £20m Torry plea refused?

The bubbly material was found to be in 500 council houses across Balnagask last year.

Aberdeen City Council intends to knock down properties affected by 2028.

Hundreds of people have been forced to move out of their beloved Torry homes. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

This comes despite the fact that some homeowners are refusing to sell their beloved properties.

They are fighting for fair compensation as they currently face average losses of between £35,000 and £55,000 for the sale of their homes.

Read more:

