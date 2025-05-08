Exclusive: Lidl is ‘preferred bidder’ for Lang Stracht site as replacement Aberdeen supermarket steps forward

Lidl looks set to remain in Mastrick as a deal for the sale of a vacant Lang Stracht site is poised to be sealed.

The German supermarket and the council have been locked in crunch talks for almost 10 months – with Lidl bosses desperate to stay in the area when they close their branch there later this year.

Secret talks were held over the sale at a council finance meeting yesterday.

And now, we can reveal that Lidl has been announced as the preferred bidder for the demolished site next door – once occupied by the Aberdeen Journals offices.

Why does Lidl need to move?

Lidl has been “unable to renew” the lease on its current store at Lang Stracht, which is Aberdeen’s oldest branch.

Previous attempts to purchase the land next door haven’t panned out.

But this latest bid seems to be coming to fruition.

Jackie Dunbar, the SNP MSP for Aberdeen Donside, today said locals worried about losing their Lidl would breathe a sigh of relief.

She added: “It is positive news that Aberdeen City Council have agreed Lidl as the preferred bidder for the Lang Stracht site.

“I know the community were keen to see Lidl remain on the Lang Stracht so this is a real positive for the area.”

When will Lidl move into new store?

Ccouncillors finally agreed to move forward with the sale of the land to the German supermarket behind closed doors during Wednesday’s meeting.

This means that construction on a new Lang Stracht Lidl store could start this year – with the former P&J offices having been flattened a few years ago.

Lidl previously issued an impassioned rallying call to locals, urging them to back their plans to stay in Mastrick.

The supermarket has been approached for comment.

