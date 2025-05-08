Exclusive: Lidl is ‘preferred bidder’ for Lang Stracht site as replacement Aberdeen supermarket steps forward

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Exclusive: Lidl is ‘preferred bidder’ for Lang Stracht site as replacement Aberdeen supermarket steps forward

The supermarket chain now looks poised to remain in Mastrick after having to leave their long-standing home there.

By Isaac Buchan
Lidl are still hopeful of moving next door. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Lidl looks set to remain in Mastrick as a deal for the sale of a vacant Lang Stracht site is poised to be sealed.

The German supermarket and the council have been locked in crunch talks for almost 10 months – with Lidl bosses desperate to stay in the area when they close their branch there later this year.

Secret talks were held over the sale at a council finance meeting yesterday.

And now, we can reveal that Lidl has been announced as the preferred bidder for the demolished site next door – once occupied by the Aberdeen Journals offices.

Lidl had previously asked locals for their support in their bid to stay in the area. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Why does Lidl need to move?

Lidl has been “unable to renew” the lease on its current store at Lang Stracht, which is Aberdeen’s oldest branch.

Previous attempts to purchase the land next door haven’t panned out.

But this latest bid seems to be coming to fruition.

Lidl have been looking to move into the site for almost six years. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Jackie Dunbar, the SNP MSP for Aberdeen Donside, today said locals worried about losing their Lidl would breathe a sigh of relief.

She added: “It is positive news that Aberdeen City Council have agreed Lidl as the preferred bidder for the Lang Stracht site.

“I know the community were keen to see Lidl remain on the Lang Stracht so this is a real positive for the area.”

Are you excited for Lidl to stay on Lang Stracht? Let us know in our comments section below

When will Lidl move into new store?

Ccouncillors finally agreed to move forward with the sale of the land to the German supermarket behind closed doors during Wednesday’s meeting.

This means that construction on a new Lang Stracht Lidl store could start this year – with the former P&J offices having been flattened a few years ago.

The new store could begin construction next year. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Lidl previously issued an impassioned rallying call to locals, urging them to back their plans to stay in Mastrick.

The supermarket has been approached for comment.

