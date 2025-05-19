Council could have to refund £1 MILLION in bus gate fines if forced to scrap Aberdeen system in court

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Council could have to refund £1 MILLION in bus gate fines if forced to scrap Aberdeen system in court

If making the bus gates permanent in January is found to be unlawful, the council could have to refund every fine paid since.

If traders win the legal case against the bus gates, anyone left out of pocket this year could be refunded. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
By Lauren Taylor

Embattled council bosses could have to refund more than £1 million in bus gate fines to drivers if they are forced to scrap the system in court.

Aberdeen City Council rolled out the controversial measures in August 2023, banning drivers from Bridge Street, Market Street and Guild Street.

The system, designed to free up roads for buses, was put in place under an “experimental traffic order”.

Despite hundreds of objections and the heartfelt pleas of hard-hit businesses, the bus gates were made permanent in January.

The front page of The Press and Journal on bus gate decision day, July 3.
The front page of The Press and Journal as a decision loomed.

Led by clothes shop owner Norman Esslemont, traders have since united to battle the council on this decision.

He has amassed more than £55,000 to take the local authority to court.

Mr Esslemont hired Edinburgh-based Alasdair Sutherland to fight the legal challenge on their behalf.

Mr Sutherland has studied the legalities of the explosive claim that every fine could be refunded. Image: Burness Paul

According to the legal eagle, if the decision to make the bus gates in January is found to be unlawful they will need to be “dismantled”.

And if it is found that the council acted improperly by making them permanent at the turn of 2025, then any motorist slapped with a fine since then could be refunded.

We wanted to find out how much this could potentially be, and Aberdeen City Council pointed me towards their online statistics…

So, just how much could Aberdeen City Council refund?

Looking at the numbers on the website, I noticed that March had drastically fewer fines than any other month.

There were only 39 penalties counted for the three bus gates across the month.

But after asking the local authority about this, a spokeswoman confirmed the figures were “incorrect” and had been corrected.

Upon looking again, I tallied them up to 4,170 – meaning they had initially missed 4,131 fines from their own data.

With the updated figures, the total number of fines sent out between January and May 8 (which is as far as the council’s data goes for now) reaches 11,973 fines.

Last summer, the charges increased from £60 to £100, reduced to £50 if paid within two weeks.

And so, the fines add up to a mammoth total of £1,197,300 for just those 127 days.

Even if everyone paid their fine within the two weeks, reducing the price to £50, that would still equate to £598,650.

It is important to note that because these figures only go up to May 8, they could soon change.

And Mr Sutherland suggested a verdict on the court proceedings might not be issued until November…

If the fines continue to be dished out at this rate, it will mean this number could more than double by the end of the year.

How much cash has been generated by the bus gates so far?

The three bus gates were officially switched on in August 2023, but the council allowed a 40 day “grace period”.

Meaning any unwitting driver caught entering one of the no-go zones was sent a warning letter instead.

If making the bus gates permanent in January is found to be unlawful, the council could have to refund every fine paid since. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

However, this grace period ended on November 8, 2023, and 78,148 notices have been sent to anyone breaking the road rules since.

Taking into account that the penalties were originally £60 until May 2024, that’s an incredible £6,631,640 in fines being sent out.

But according to the local authority’s data, only £2,862,856.92 has been paid so far.

Unfortunately, anyone who was left out of pocket while the bus gates were in their “experimental” phase will not be able to secure a refund, though.

The cash generated from the bus gates is ringfenced for infrastructural projects.

Aberdeen City Council said it was “unable to comment on any ongoing legal proceedings”.

Conversation