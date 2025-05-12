New roundabout plotted for Toll of Birness as part of multi-million-pound upgrades project

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New roundabout plotted for Toll of Birness as part of multi-million-pound upgrades project

The proposed improvements aim to address safety issues and improve journey times along the route from Ellon to Peterhead and Fraserburgh.

By Kirstie Topp Local Democracy Reporter
The Toll of Birness, on the A90 near Ellon. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
A new roundabout could be constructed at the notorious Toll of Birness after a years-long campaign pleading for “crucial” safety upgrades.

This the latest ploy aimed at tackling traffic issues at the A90 junction known for being one of the worst accident blackspots in the region.

It comes as a recent Nestrans survey shows there have been more fatal crashes on that stretch north of Ellon than on any other A-roads across the country.

A speed camera was installed at the fork junction last year as traffic bosses looked at ways to improve safety and prevent more incidents.

The Cortes junction near Fraserburgh. Image: Google Street View

However, locals pleaded for a more long-term solution to the problem – with a recent petition calling for the upgrades amassing nearly 900 signatures.

Nestrans has now compiled a list of options – including creating a roundabout at Toll of Birness and the Cortes junction – that could improve safety and cut journey times.

Why are the improvements needed?

The report was recently presented to the Aberdeen City Region Deal joint committee.

The survey explained that there were three main problems that needed to be addressed – safety, journey time reliability and long journey times.

Improvements are also needed to make traffic flow a bit easier during peak times, while also encouraging more people to use public transport.

The Ellon North roundabout could be improved as part of the Nestrans project. Image: Google Street View

The Nestrans survey found that 85% of travellers would like to take the bus more often – but were only put off due to lengthy journey times.

The long list of options was eventually narrowed down to four possible upgrades, focusing on the most problematic areas of the roads network around Ellon.

What are the shortlisted options?

Ellon South roundabout (A90/B9005)

Proposed improvements to Ellon South roundabout. Image: Stantec

Under this preferred option, lanes leading up to and exiting the roundabout would be improved.

A bus lane would be created southbound leading to the A90 helping buses pass through the roundabout faster and ultimately reducing travel times.

An acceleration lane on the A90 northbound exit would be added to allow motorists leaving the roundabout to overtake slower vehicles.

This work is estimated to cost around £3.6m.

Ellon North roundabout (A90/A948)

Proposed changes to the Ellon North roundabout. Image: Stantec

Similar changes would be made to the Ellon North roundabout, with a bus lane added southbound on the A90 and a bus only slip road from Ellon to the A90 northbound.

A cycleway will be added too, as well as an acceleration lane on both the A90 northbound and southbound to allow overtaking.

This could cost around £3.8m.

Toll of Birness

The proposed roundabout at the Toll of Birness, with the existing junction visible underneath. Image: Stantec

Meanwhile, the proposed roundabout at the Toll of Birness is expected to cost £1.9m.

Paul Finch of Nestrans told the committee they also considered building a flyover at the junction, however, this option was not deemed “beneficial”.

Cortes junction

The proposed compact roundabout at Cortes junction, with the current road layout seen underneath. Image: Stantec

A compact roundabout costing around £2.2m could also be added to the Cortes junction.

Its design would be similar to the one proposed at the Toll of Birness, but smaller due to the homes at Lakeview Garden Centre and Cortes Loch nearby.

‘Significant step forward’ for Toll of Birness campaigners

Aberdeenshire Council leader Gillian Owen, who created and led the Why Stop at Ellon campaign, praised the “significant” step forward.

Douglas Lumsden MSP and Gillian Owen at the Toll of Birness. Image supplied by Douglas Lumsden

She said: “This project is very dear to my heart.

“Connectivity is key and these interventions will be crucial.”

The selected options will now move to a detailed technical design process and an outline business case will be drawn up for them.

