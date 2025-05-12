New roundabout plotted for Toll of Birness as part of multi-million-pound upgrades project

A new roundabout could be constructed at the notorious Toll of Birness after a years-long campaign pleading for “crucial” safety upgrades.

This the latest ploy aimed at tackling traffic issues at the A90 junction known for being one of the worst accident blackspots in the region.

It comes as a recent Nestrans survey shows there have been more fatal crashes on that stretch north of Ellon than on any other A-roads across the country.

A speed camera was installed at the fork junction last year as traffic bosses looked at ways to improve safety and prevent more incidents.

However, locals pleaded for a more long-term solution to the problem – with a recent petition calling for the upgrades amassing nearly 900 signatures.

Nestrans has now compiled a list of options – including creating a roundabout at Toll of Birness and the Cortes junction – that could improve safety and cut journey times.

Why are the improvements needed?

The report was recently presented to the Aberdeen City Region Deal joint committee.

The survey explained that there were three main problems that needed to be addressed – safety, journey time reliability and long journey times.

Improvements are also needed to make traffic flow a bit easier during peak times, while also encouraging more people to use public transport.

The Nestrans survey found that 85% of travellers would like to take the bus more often – but were only put off due to lengthy journey times.

The long list of options was eventually narrowed down to four possible upgrades, focusing on the most problematic areas of the roads network around Ellon.

What are the shortlisted options?

Ellon South roundabout (A90/B9005)

Under this preferred option, lanes leading up to and exiting the roundabout would be improved.

A bus lane would be created southbound leading to the A90 helping buses pass through the roundabout faster and ultimately reducing travel times.

An acceleration lane on the A90 northbound exit would be added to allow motorists leaving the roundabout to overtake slower vehicles.

This work is estimated to cost around £3.6m.

Ellon North roundabout (A90/A948)

Similar changes would be made to the Ellon North roundabout, with a bus lane added southbound on the A90 and a bus only slip road from Ellon to the A90 northbound.

A cycleway will be added too, as well as an acceleration lane on both the A90 northbound and southbound to allow overtaking.

This could cost around £3.8m.

Toll of Birness

Meanwhile, the proposed roundabout at the Toll of Birness is expected to cost £1.9m.

Paul Finch of Nestrans told the committee they also considered building a flyover at the junction, however, this option was not deemed “beneficial”.

Cortes junction

A compact roundabout costing around £2.2m could also be added to the Cortes junction.

Its design would be similar to the one proposed at the Toll of Birness, but smaller due to the homes at Lakeview Garden Centre and Cortes Loch nearby.

‘Significant step forward’ for Toll of Birness campaigners

Aberdeenshire Council leader Gillian Owen, who created and led the Why Stop at Ellon campaign, praised the “significant” step forward.

She said: “This project is very dear to my heart.

“Connectivity is key and these interventions will be crucial.”

The selected options will now move to a detailed technical design process and an outline business case will be drawn up for them.

