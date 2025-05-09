Brave raises £80,000 as cancer survivors take centre stage at P&J Live

There were tears, joy and more than a few standing ovations as Brave returned to the catwalk at P&J Live on Thursday night.

A packed-out crowd roared with pride as 24 men – each with lived experience of cancer or a blood disorder – strutted their stuff in the annual fundraiser for Aberdeen-based cancer support charity Friends of Anchor.

And at the end of the evening, organisers revealed the night had raised a staggering £80,000.

Ranging in age from 22 to 80, the line-up had spent the past three months rehearsing for their moment in the spotlight.

The men took part in three catwalk appearances – casual, formal and kilted – cheered to the rafters by friends and family.

And because Brave is no ordinary fashion show, instead of polished runway models the audience got real north-east characters putting their heart and soul into an unforgettable evening.

On the opening walkdown, Abbey George, 53, an offshore worker from Danestone who went through prostate cancer, disco danced his way along the runway, a huge smile on his face.

Close behind was Steve McLenan, a 57-year-old plumber from Bucksburn, doing a soft-shoe shuffle and proudly showing off the stoma bag he’s had since his bowel cancer diagnosis two years ago.

And the audience went wild for Ali Michie, 68, a leukaemia survivor from Ellon, who wore a pair of boxing gloves round his neck in a nod to his sporting past.

NHS takes a bow as chief exec hints at Anchor Centre opening

This year’s event – Brave’s second appearance at P&J Live since relocating from the Aberdeen Beach Ballroom – also featured a special walk-on part for NHS Grampian staff, who modelled Friends of Anchor merchandise.

It was a reminder of the ties between NHS Grampian and Friends of Anchor, which is building the long-awaited Anchor Centre at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary to help support cancer patients.

The unit has faced delays and was originally due for completion in 2020, with the latest reports suggesting March 2026.

Appearing on stage at P&J Live, NHS Grampian interim chief executive Adam Coldwells said the Anchor Centre “will open very soon”.

Friends of Anchor chief executive Sarah-Jane Hogg added the unit is now within “touching distance”.

“The day it opens… it is going to be immense for Aberdeen,” she said.

Bond, kilts and water pistols as Brave models go all out

The Brave models later returned to the stage for a Bond-themed walkdown, complete with tuxedos – and a couple of cheekily stashed water pistols – before the finale in kilts.

Leukaemia patient Justin Martin, 36, had the crowd on its feet as he kept returning for one last bow.

Afterwards, the exhausted but elated models reflected on what the evening meant to them.

“Brilliant,” said Owen Somerville, 51, from Newtonhill, who was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2023. “It was amazing. What a feeling.”

Standing beside his wife Kate, Allen Shaw from Cults said he’d been nervous in the days leading up to the show.

“But I woke up this morning and thought, yes, today’s the day – so I kind of peaked at the right moment,” said the 52-year-old, who was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma. “It’s been fantastic, and great to see this huge number of supporters.”

Kate added: “When Allen went through his cancer, it was one of the hardest things I’ve ever gone through. But to see him up on stage makes me so proud.”

All the funds raised will go towards cancer and haematology support.

More money is expected to be added on Friday as the Brave models return for one more night. Then on Saturday and Sunday it’s the women’s turn as Courage on the Catwalk – Brave’s sister event – begins.

More than 20 female models will take part in this year’s Courage.

You can read just some of the inspirational Brave 2025 stories here:

And the full list of Brave 2024 participants:

Albert ‘Abbey’ George, 53, Danestone

Alistair Michie, 68, Ellon

Allen Shaw, 52, Cults

Andy Colman, 56, Portlethen

Barry Wilson, 67, Westhill

Billy Stuart, 78, Peterculter

Colin Soulsby, 67, West End

Doug Farquhar, 42, Chapelton

Doug Strachan, 59, Skene

Euan Russell, 22, Bucksburn

Gareth Dunnett, 59, Midstocket

Gordon Wilson, 60, Northfield

Jim Cumming, 64, Strichen

Jim Main, 75, Bridge of Don

Jim Milton, 80, Hilton

John Simpson, 77, Rosehill

Justin Martin, 36, Cove

Kieran Smith, 24, Banff

Owen Somerville, 51, Newtonhill

Peter Jones, 62, Hazlehead

Steve McLenan, 56, Bucksburn

Steven Gresham, 54, Fraserburgh

Tommy Neilson, 63, Fraserburgh